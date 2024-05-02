The authorities in the Philippines say the nation is on target to add 1. 98 GW of solar this year, alongside 590 MW of battery storage, as part of more than 4 GW of renewable energy projects. The Philippines is set to switch on nearly 2 GW of solar this year, according to figures from the country's Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE expects 1. 98 GW of solar to come online, as part of 4. 2 GW of renewable energy projects. It said 966 MW will likely be switched on by June, with 495 MW of solar capacity already in the testing and commissioning stage. The targeted renewables capacity also includes ...

