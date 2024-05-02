German research institute Fraunhofer ISE has unveiled a new metallization process for heterojunction solar cells that reportedly increases power conversion efficiencies by over 0. 1% while reducing silver consumption. A device built with the new technique achieved an efficiency of 23. 2%. Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have optimized the front-side metallization of silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells using very low silver laydown for multi-wire interconnection. "This approach is easy to implement as it does only require the utilization ...

