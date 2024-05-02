DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.4973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23334233 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 319198 EQS News ID: 1894327 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2024 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)