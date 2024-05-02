Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
Tradegate
02.05.24
10:30 Uhr
48,140 Euro
+0,720
+1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2024 | 11:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sydbank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 3 May 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0010311471            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Sydbank              
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 56,500,320 shares (DKK 565,003,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,911,900 shares (DKK 19,119,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  54,588,420 shares (DKK 545,884,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SYDB                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3366                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
