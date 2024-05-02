Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sydbank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 May 2024. ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 56,500,320 shares (DKK 565,003,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,911,900 shares (DKK 19,119,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 54,588,420 shares (DKK 545,884,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66