IFCO appoints Dr. Sebastian Grams as Chief Digital Officer to accelerate Digital Transformation

MUNICH, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sebastian Grams as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Dr. Grams, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in digitalization and innovation, will lead IFCO's digital transformation efforts, driving the development of new digital products and enhancing customer value.

Born in Heilbronn, Germany, Dr. Grams holds two degrees in mechanical engineering and a doctorate from the University of Karlsruhe (KIT). With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Grams has held various senior management positions in Technical Development and IT/Digitalization within the Volkswagen Group. He is renowned for his passion for digitalization and his ability to drive organizational change.

A passionate evangelist for digitalization, Dr. Grams has dedicated his career to driving innovation and leveraging technology to create value. After being CIO of SEAT / CUPRA in Spain, Dr. Grams most recently served as Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH, where he spearheaded the transformation of electrification and launched new Audi RS and R8 models, while also introducing innovative business models to ensure the company's readiness for the future.

"I am thrilled to join IFCO and be part of an organization committed to driving sustainability and innovation," said Dr. Grams. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate IFCO's digital transformation journey, develop cutting-edge digital products, and enhance customer value."

Effective May 1, 2024, Dr. Grams will join IFCO's Executive Leadership Team (Management Board) as Chief Digital Officer, where he will lead the company's digital initiatives and drive growth in the digital space. By leveraging Dr. Grams' expertise, IFCO aims to further enhance its innovative digital capabilities in areas such as track and trace solutions, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

"Dr. Grams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to IFCO, and we are excited to have him lead our digital transformation efforts," said Michael Pooley, CEO at IFCO. "His proven track record of driving digital innovation and business growth will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and innovate in the digital age."

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. Learn more at www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

