Former executive of Pigu Hobby Hall Group and eMAG to lead ThredUp's European business as the company's General Manager of Europe

Long-time ThredUp executive Dan DeMeyere to transition back to the U.S. business as Chief Product and Technology Officer after running international business

ThredUp (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced the appointment of Florin Filote as the company's General Manager of Europe. With nearly two decades of experience in retail and ecommerce with an emphasis on building and scaling marketplace businesses, Filote will oversee the company's European business operations, which currently span nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe. He succeeds Dan DeMeyere, who has been with ThredUp since 2010 and most recently ran the company's international business for two years. DeMeyere is transitioning back to the U.S. business to scale technology and artificial intelligence innovation as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Filote and DeMeyere will both report to ThredUp CEO and Cofounder James Reinhart.

"We've made great strides in growing our European business since entering the market in 2021, more than doubling our revenue and evangelizing secondhand across Central and Eastern Europe. The team has done an incredible job laying a strong foundation for the future, and I'm confident that Florin's extensive marketplace experience and passion for circularity make him the ideal leader to unlock innovation and growth in the European secondhand market, which GlobalData projects will reach $90 billion by 2028." James Reinhart, CEO and Cofounder, ThredUp

"ThredUp has long been a resale pioneer, and I'm humbled to join such a talented team and contribute to their already thriving European operations. With a focus on fostering growth and innovation, I'm bullish on the European and global market opportunity in front of us. By empowering consumers to make more sustainable shopping choices and revolutionizing the retail industry, I believe we can unlock a future that's both economically vibrant and environmentally responsible." Florin Filote, General Manager of Europe, ThredUp

Prior to joining ThredUp, Filote held multiple leadership positions at Baltics and Finland ecommerce leader, Pigu Hobby Hall Group, serving as Group Transformational CEO and Interim Chief Revenue Officer. Before that, he spent seven years leading Marketplace and B2B Sales strategy and execution at European ecommerce giant eMAG. His background includes other senior leadership roles spanning modern trade and consumer packaged goods. Filote has completed several executive programs at Harvard Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Master of Science in Economics, both from Transylvania University in Romania, as well as a diploma in Informatics from Grigore Moisil College.

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 172 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

