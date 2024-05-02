Observation status of Silvano Fashion Group supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-02 12:09 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 2, 2024 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to Silvano Fashion Group shares (SFG1T, ISIN code: EE3100001751) based on the clause 3.5.4.4 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). According to Consolidated Annual Report of 2023 published by the issuer on April 30, Silvano Fashion Group has not published the mandatory auditor's report. The observation status applied to the company on March 1, 2022 is also still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.