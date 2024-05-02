Molten Ventures has recently completed the acquisition of Forward Partners, which allowed Molten to further broaden its portfolio, add a complementary strategy focused on earlier stage companies and potentially provide a pipeline of new core holdings. Furthermore, its recent equity raise gave Molten the funds to pursue new investments in what it currently considers a buyer's market, with an emphasis on the venture capital (VC) secondary market. In FY24 (to end-March 2024), Molten's gross portfolio value remained broadly stable on a like-for-like basis (ie excluding the Forward Partners deal and the Seedcamp Fund III secondary investment). Management sees good prospects for realisations in FY25.

