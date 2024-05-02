CNH Industrial N.V. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter consolidated revenue declined 10% on lower industry demand

First quarter diluted EPS at $0.31; adjusted diluted EPS at $0.33 ($0.35 in the first quarter of 2023)

First quarter Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin down 200 bps year-over-year to 12.5%; Construction up 150 bps to 6.7%

Cost reduction programs on track, helping to mitigate impact of slowing markets

Full-year guidance updated to reflect lower agriculture industry projections

Basildon, UK - May 2, 2024 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, with net income of $402 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 compared with net income of $486 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenues were $4.82 billion (down approximately 10% compared to Q1 2023) and Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.13 billion (down approximately 14% compared to Q1 2023). Net cash used in operating activities was $894 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow absorption was $1,209 million in Q1.

"The CNH team navigated a declining market environment in the first quarter, as lower industry demand persisted especially in South America and Europe. Anticipating these headwinds, we are continuing to improve what we can control - production efficiency, disciplined commercial execution, judicious SG&A reductions, and thoughtful product and technology investments. As always, the team is meeting challenges head-on and working diligently to deliver solutions for our customers. I would like to thank our employees and dealers for their unwavering support of the world's farmers and builders."

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer

2024First Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q1 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Consolidated revenue 4,818 5,342 (10)% (10)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 4,131 4,776 (14)% (14)% Net income 402 486 (17)% Diluted EPS $ 0.31 0.35 (0.04) Cash flow used in operating activities (894) (701) (193) Cash and cash equivalents(2) 3,236 4,322 (1,086) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 22.7% 24.4% (170) bps





NON-GAAP(3) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 405 555 (150) Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 9.8% 11.6% (180) bps Adjusted net income 421 475 (54) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.33 0.35 (0.02) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (1,209) (673) (536)

Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.13 billion, a decrease of 14% when compared to the corresponding period from the previous year. This decline is mainly due to lower industry demand and dealer inventory management. Price realization continued to be favorable for Agriculture and essentially flat for Construction.

In Q1 2024, Net income was $402 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.31 ($486 million and $0.35, respectively, in Q1 2023). Adjusted net income was $421 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.33. In comparison, in Q1 2023, adjusted net income was $475 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.35.

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities was 22.7% (24.4% in Q1 2023). The decrease was driven by the Agriculture segment, whose margin was impacted by lower production volumes only partially compensated by price realization and production cost efficiencies. Construction gross profit margin increased across all regions for an aggregate improvement of 150 basis points.

Reported income tax expense was $77 million ($173 million in Q1 2023), and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 19.2% (27.6% in Q1 2023) with an adjusted ETR(3) of 19.4% for the first quarter of 2024 (27.9% in Q1 2023). The Company now forecasts full year 2024 adjusted ETR to be in the range of 24-26%.

Cash flow used in operating activities in the quarter was $894 million ($701 million in Q1 2023). Free cash flow absorption of Industrial Activities was $1,209 million mainly due to seasonal inventory growth. Consolidated third party debt was $27.8 billion as of March 31, 2024 ($27.3 billion as of December 31, 2023).

The Company's restructuring program continues to progress according to plan, and CNH expects a run rate reduction of 10-15% on total labor and non-labor SG&A expenses. The Company has incurred a total of $78 million of restructuring charges through Q1 2024, of which $53 million was in 2023, and expects to incur up to $200 million in total.

Agriculture Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales ($ million) 3,373 3,927 (14)% (15)% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 421 570 (149) Adjusted EBIT margin 12.5% 14.5% (200) bps

In North America, industry volume was down 15% year-over-year in the first quarter for tractors under 140 HP and was down 2% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were down 17%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 15% and down 24%, respectively. South America tractor demand was down 18% and combine demand was down 40% continuing the negative trend of the second half of 2023. Asia Pacific tractor demand was down 12% while combine demand was up 16% in the region as a whole, but down 22% in Australia and New Zealand.

Agriculture net sales decreased for the quarter by 14% to $3.37 billion primarily due to lower industry volume across all regions and dealer inventory management, partially offset by favorable price realization.

Gross profit margin was 23.8% (26.2% in Q1 2023) down 240 bps as a result of lower production volume and unfavorable mix; partially offset by improved price realization, along with lower purchasing and manufacturing costs.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $421 million ($570 million in Q1 2023) driven by the lower volumes, partially offset by improved purchasing and manufacturing costs, and a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. R&D investments accounted for 6.0% of sales (5.3% in Q1 2023). Income from unconsolidated subsidiaries increased $42 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 12.5% (14.5% in Q1 2023).

Construction Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales ($ million) 758 849 (11)% (11)% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 51 44 +7 Adjusted EBIT margin 6.7% 5.2% +150 bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment decreased 1% year-over-year in the first quarter for Heavy construction equipment; Light construction equipment was down 8%. Aggregated demand decreased 14% in EMEA, decreased 6% in North America, decreased 10% in South America and increased 3% in Asia Pacific.

CNH Construction net sales decreased for the quarter by 11% to $758 million, due to lower volume across all regions driven mainly by lower market demand.

Gross profit margin was 17.4%, up 150 bps compared to Q1 2023, mainly due to better purchasing and manufacturing costs, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Adjusted EBIT was $51 million, an increase of $7 million from $44 million in Q1 2023, as a result of improved product costs and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by the lower volumes. Adjusted EBIT margin at 6.7% increased by 150 bps year-over-year.

Financial Services Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Revenue ($ million) 685 549 +25% +23% Net income ($ million) 118 78 +40 Equity at quarter-end ($ million) 2,813 2,346 +467 Retail loan originations ($ million) 2,504 2,249 +11%

Revenues of Financial Services increased 25% due to favorable volumes and yields across all regions, partially offset by lower used equipment sales due to decreased operating lease maturities.

Net income was $118 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $40 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to favorable volumes in all regions, margin improvement in South America, and a favorable effective tax rate due to discrete items in the quarter; partially offset by increased risk costs due to higher aged delinquencies in South America.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $28.7 billion as of March 31, 2024 (of which retail was 65% and wholesale was 35%), up $4.2 billion compared to March 31, 2023 (up $4.3 billion on a constant currency basis).

At March 31, 2024, the receivables balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 1.7% (1.4% as of March 31, 2023).

2024 Outlook

The Company forecasts that 2024 global industry retail sales will be lower in both the agriculture and construction equipment markets when compared to 2023. In the aggregate for key markets where the Company competes, CNH previously estimated agriculture industry retail sales to be down between 10-15% but now projects industry volumes down approximately 15%, at the low end of the previous range. Construction equipment industry retail sales are still expected to be down around 10% when compared to 2023.

CNH is continuing its efforts to improve through-cycle margins with its previously announced cost reduction programs focused on product costs and SG&A expenses. Both programs are progressing as planned and are expected to partially offset the impact of the lower industry demand.

As a result of the lower agriculture industry sales projections, the Company is updating its 2024 outlook as follows:

Agriculture segment net sales ( 5) down between 11% and 15% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 8% to 12% previously)

down between 11% and 15% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 8% to 12% previously) Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 13.5% and 14.5% (from between 14.0% and 15.0% previously)

Construction segment net sales ( 5) down between 7% and 11% year-over-year including currency translation effects (unchanged)

down between 7% and 11% year-over-year including currency translation effects (unchanged) Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin between 5.0% and 6.0% (unchanged)

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities ( 6) between $1.1 and $1.3 billion (from between $1.2 to $1.4 billion previously)

between $1.1 and $1.3 billion (from between $1.2 to $1.4 billion previously) Adjusted diluted EPS(6) between $1.45 to $1.55 (from between $1.50 to $1.60 previously)



Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

c.c. means at constant currency. Comparison vs. December 31, 2023 This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the specific table in the "Other Supplemental Financial Information" section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (a) North America; (b) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); (c) South America and (d) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico; Europe, Middle East, and Africa: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the African continent, and the Middle East; South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the India subcontinent), Indonesia and Oceania. Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.09 EUR/USD. The Company is unable to provide this reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the adjustments may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

CNH monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers' ability to assess CNH's financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CNH's non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP is defined as net income (loss) before the following items: Income taxes, Financial Services' results, Industrial Activities' interest expenses, net, foreign exchange gains/losses, finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefit costs, restructuring expenses, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.

Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities: is computed by dividing Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Net Sales of Industrial Activities.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): is defined as net income (loss), less restructuring charges and non-recurring items, after tax.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.

Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and derivative hedging debt. CNH provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.

Change excl. FX or Constant Currency: CNH discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current year's revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

The tables attached to this press release provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Revenues Net sales 4,131 4,776 Finance, interest and other income 687 566 Total Revenues 4,818 5,342 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,195 3,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses 411 438 Research and development expenses 228 231 Restructuring expenses 31 1 Interest expense 394 272 Other, net 157 163 Total Costs and Expenses 4,416 4,716 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 402 626 Income tax (expense) benefit (77) (173) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 77 33 Net Income (loss) 402 486 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 4 Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 401 482 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. Basic 0.32 0.36 Diluted 0.31 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) Basic 1,260 1,342 Diluted 1,274 1,359 Cash dividends declared per common share - -

These Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Operations represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

($ million) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,236 4,322 Restricted cash 723 723 Financing receivables, net 24,120 24,249 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 230 380 Inventories, net 6,189 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment under operating lease 3,277 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,868 4,906 Other receivables and assets 3,083 2,896 Total Assets 45,726 46,351 Liabilities and Equity Debt 27,780 27,326 Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V. 70 146 Other payables and liabilities 9,864 10,645 Total Liabilities 37,714 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 57 54 Equity 7,955 8,180 Total Liabilities and Equity 45,726 46,351

These Consolidated Balance Sheets should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Balance Sheets represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited,U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 402 486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense excluding assets under operating lease 103 86 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 45 46 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets - 6 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (77) 9 Other non-cash items 57 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (39) 113 Deferred income taxes (18) (52) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net (22) (355) Inventories, net (681) (1,057) Trade payables (332) 172 Other assets and liabilities (332) (187) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (894) (701) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables (1,769) (1,601) Collections of retail receivables 1,476 1,376 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets sold under operating leases - - Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating lease (96) (90) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (106) (107) Other, net 76 (327) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (419) (749) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 901 375 Dividends paid (1) (1) Other (581) (71) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 319 303 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (92) 23 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,086) (1,124) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,045 5,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,959 4,005

These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales 4,131 - - 4,131 4,776 - - 4,776 Finance, interest and other income 42 685 (40) (2) 687 57 549 (40) (2) 566 Total Revenues 4,173 685 (40) 4,818 4,833 549 (40) 5,342 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,195 - - 3,195 3,611 - - 3,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses 342 69 - 411 387 51 - 438 Research and development expenses 228 - - 228 231 - - 231 Restructuring expenses 30 1 - 31 1 - - 1 Interest expense 74 360 (40) (3) 394 61 251 (40) (3) 272 Other, net 34 123 - 157 20 143 - 163 Total Costs and Expenses 3,903 553 (40) 4,416 4,311 445 (40) 4,716 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 270 132 - 402 522 104 - 626 Income tax (expense) benefit (58) (19) - (77) (144) (29) - (173) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 72 5 - 77 30 3 - 33 Net Income (loss) 284 118 - 402 408 78 - 486

(1)Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3)Elimination of Industrial Activities' interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,666 570 - 3,236 3,532 790 - 4,322 Restricted cash 94 629 - 723 96 627 - 723 Financing receivables, net 281 24,327 (488) (2) 24,120 393 24,539 (683) (2) 24,249 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 188 42 - 230 302 78 - 380 Inventories, net 6,161 28 - 6,189 5,522 23 - 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment on operating lease 1,934 1,343 - 3,277 1,951 1,379 - 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,704 164 - 4,868 4,739 167 - 4,906 Other receivables and assets 2,882 528 (327) (3) 3,083 2,706 536 (346) (3) 2,896 Total Assets 18,910 27,631 (815) 45,726 19,241 28,139 (1,029) 46,351 Liabilities and Equity Debt 5,109 23,305 (634) (2) 27,780 4,433 23,721 (828) (2) 27,326 Financial Payables to Iveco Group N.V. 4 66 - 70 6 140 - 146 Other payables and liabilities 8,598 1,447 (181) (3) 9,864 9,357 1,489 (201) (3) 10,645 Total Liabilities 13,711 24,818 (815) 37,714 13,796 25,350 (1,029) 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 57 - - 57 54 - - 54 Equity 5,142 2,813 - 7,955 5,391 2,789 - 8,180 Total Liabilities and Equity 18,910 27,631 (815) 45,726 19,241 28,139 (1,029) 46,351

(1)Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3)This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 284 118 - 402 408 78 - 486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense excluding assets under operating lease 102 1 - 103 85 1 - 86 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 2 43 - 45 1 45 - 46 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets, net - - - - 6 - - 6 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (12) (5) (60) (2) (77) 12 (3) - 9 Other non-cash items, net 20 37 - 57 14 18 - 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (40) 1 - (39) 114 (1) - 113 Deferred income taxes 17 (35) - (18) (56) 4 - (52) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net (25) 6 (3) (3) (22) 9 (365) 1 (355) Inventories, net (761) 80 - (681) (1,150) 93 - (1,057) Trade payables (307) (28) 3 (3) (332) 203 (31) - 172 Other assets and liabilities (372) 40 - (332) (189) 3 (1) (3) (187) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (1,092) 258 (60) (894) (543) (158) - (701) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables - (1,769) - (1,769) - (1,601) - (1,601) Collections of retail receivables - 1,476 - 1,476 - 1,376 - 1,376 Proceeds from sale of assets excluding assets sold under operating leases - - - - - - - - Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets excluding assets under operating lease (96) - - (96) (90) - - (90) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (4) (102) - (106) (4) (103) - (107) Other, net 123 (46) (1) 76 (345) 18 - (327) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 23 (441) (1) (419) (439) (310) - (749) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 853 48 - 901 20 355 - 375 Dividends paid (1) (60) 60 (2) (1) (1) - - (1) Other (581) (1) 1 (581) (71) - - (71) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 271 (13) 61 319 (52) 355 - 303 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70) (22) - (92) 23 - - 23 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (868) (218) - (1,086) (1,011) (113) - (1,124) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,628 1,417 - 5,045 3,960 1,169 - 5,129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 2,760 1,199 - 3,959 2,949 1,056 - 4,005

(1)Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company's Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2)This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash used in operating activities.

(3)This item includes the elimination of certain minor activities between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Segment Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Industrial Activities segments Agriculture 421 570 Construction 51 44 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (67) (59) Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 405 555





Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Net Income 402 486 Less: Consolidated income tax expense (77) (173) Consolidated income before taxes 479 659 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net Income 118 78 Financial Services Income Taxes 19 29 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of Interest income and eliminations 32 4 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net of Industrial Activities - 6 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs of Industrial Activities (1) 1 (1) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 30 1 Other discrete items(2) - (7) Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 405 555

(1) In the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $6 million and $6 million as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 modifications of a healthcare plan in the U.S.

(2) In the three months ended March 31, 2024 this item did not include any discrete items. In the three months ended March 31, 2023 this item included a gain of $13 million in relation to the fair value remeasurement of Augmenta and Bennamann, partially offset by a $6 million loss on the sale of our Russia Financial Services business.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP Consolidated Industrial Activities Financial Services ($ million) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Third party (debt) (27,780) (27,326) (4,891) (4,132) (22,889) (23,194) Intersegment notes payable - - (218) (301) (416) (527) Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V. (70) (146) (4) (6) (66) (140) Total (Debt)(1) (27,850) (27,472) (5,113) (4,439) (23,371) (23,861) Cash and cash equivalents 3,236 4,322 2,666 3,532 570 790 Restricted cash 723 723 94 96 629 627 Intersegment notes receivable - - 416 527 218 301 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 230 380 188 302 42 78 Derivatives hedging debt (59) (41) (33) (34) (26) (7) Net Cash (Debt)(2) (23,720) (22,088) (1,782) (16) (21,938) (22,072)

(1)Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $218 million and $301 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $(416) million and $(527) million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2)The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $(198) million and $(226) million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Net cash provided (used) by Operating Activities (894) (701) Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services, net of eliminations (198) 158 Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other - 7 Investments in assets sold under operating lease assets of Industrial Activities (4) (4) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial Activities (96) (90) Other changes(1) (17) (43) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (1,209) (673)

(1) This item primarily includes capital increases in intersegment investments and change in financial receivables.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit to Net Income (Loss) and Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended March 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) 402 486 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 25 (12) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) (6) 1 Adjusted net income (loss) 421 475 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 420 471 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (million) 1,274 1,359 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 0.33 0.35 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before income tax (expense) benefit 402 626 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 25 (12) Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A) 427 614 Income tax (expense) benefit (77) (173) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) (6) 1 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) (83) (172) Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 19.4% 27.9% a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates Restructuring expenses 31 1 Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (6) (6) Loss on sale of Financial Services, Russia Operations - 6 Investment fair value adjustments - (13) Total 25 (12) b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (6) 1 Adjustment to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets - - Total (6) 1

