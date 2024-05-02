Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

May 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 April 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.8% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% Drax Group 6.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.5% Bonheur 4.8% RWE 4.4% SSE 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 4.1% Foresight Solar Fund 4.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 3.6% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.4% Cadeler 3.2% National Grid 3.1% AES 2.9% Northland Power 2.8% Enefit Green 2.6% US Solar Fund 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% 7C Solarparken 1.4% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.4% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.1% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.0% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.9% Serena Energia 0.8% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.7% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%

At close of business on 30 April 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 39.4% Renewable energy developers 29.2% Renewable focused utilities 8.6% Energy storage 5.6% Biomass generation and production 6.1% Electricity networks 3.1% Renewable technology and service 3.5% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%