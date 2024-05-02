Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 12:48
68 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 April 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.8%
Clearway Energy A Class6.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.2%
Drax Group6.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.5%
Bonheur4.8%
RWE4.4%
SSE4.4%
Grenergy Renovables4.1%
Foresight Solar Fund4.0%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund3.6%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.4%
Cadeler3.2%
National Grid3.1%
AES2.9%
Northland Power2.8%
Enefit Green2.6%
US Solar Fund1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.5%
7C Solarparken1.4%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.4%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions1.2%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.1%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.0%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc0.9%
Serena Energia0.8%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.7%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.6%
Boralex0.5%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%

At close of business on 30 April 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies39.4%
Renewable energy developers29.2%
Renewable focused utilities8.6%
Energy storage5.6%
Biomass generation and production6.1%
Electricity networks3.1%
Renewable technology and service3.5%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom36.4%
Europe (ex UK)31.7%
Global13.7%
North America12.9%
Latin America3.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%


