Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 April 2024 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.8%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.5%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.2%
|Drax Group
|6.1%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.5%
|Bonheur
|4.8%
|RWE
|4.4%
|SSE
|4.4%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.1%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|4.0%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|3.6%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|3.4%
|Cadeler
|3.2%
|National Grid
|3.1%
|AES
|2.9%
|Northland Power
|2.8%
|Enefit Green
|2.6%
|US Solar Fund
|1.9%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.7%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|1.7%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|1.7%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1.5%
|7C Solarparken
|1.4%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.4%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|1.4%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|1.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|1.3%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.2%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|1.1%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|1.0%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|0.9%
|Serena Energia
|0.8%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.7%
|VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
|0.6%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.4%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
At close of business on 30 April 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & investment companies
|39.4%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.2%
|Renewable focused utilities
|8.6%
|Energy storage
|5.6%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.1%
|Electricity networks
|3.1%
|Renewable technology and service
|3.5%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|2.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|36.4%
|Europe (ex UK)
|31.7%
|Global
|13.7%
|North America
|12.9%
|Latin America
|3.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%