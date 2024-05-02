Kenvue Advances Its Healthy Lives Mission and Climate Action Commitment With Science-Based Targets Validation

Maker of iconic brands such as Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno® and Tylenol® aims to advance the well-being of people and planet through its Healthy Lives Mission

SKILLMAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) ("Kenvue" or the "Company"), the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced that its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi has validated Kenvue's near-term targets as in-line with the urgent actions needed to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C:

Kenvue commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 1,2,3 42% by 2030 4 from a 2020 base year

42% by 2030 from a 2020 base year Kenvue also commits that 75% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and upstream transportation and distribution will have science-based targets by 2028.4

"We recognize the increasingly detrimental impact climate change is having on people and ecosystems around the world. As a company dedicated to a healthy future, we are setting ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets and action plans to decarbonize our products, operations, and value chain," said Pamela Gill-Alabaster*, Global Head of ESG & Sustainability at Kenvue. "We are proud that the SBTi has validated our climate targets so early in our new company's journey, and this important milestone signals our intent to create a positive change and make meaningful progress in support of our Healthy Lives Mission."

These validated near-term targets and the Kenvue commitment to set long-term net zero emissions targets informed by the SBTi Net Zero Standard support Kenvue's Healthy Lives Mission, the Company's environmental, social and governance strategy. With the understanding that human health is inseparably linked to environmental health, the Company's Healthy Lives Mission aims to advance the well-being of both people and planet and sets goals and commitments to help drive impact.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

* Pamela Gill-Alabaster is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.

1 Applies to all Kenvue-owned facilities where Kenvue has operational control, regardless of building type; all leased facilities used for manufacturing and/or research & development; and leased, non-manufacturing and/or non-research & development facilities where the facility is greater than 50,000 square feet and where Kenvue has operational control. The 2020 baseline includes all facilities aligned to Kenvue's structure upon separation from Johnson & Johnson in 2023 and does not include any operational or organizational exclusions. Scope 1 are greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that Kenvue directly generates - e.g., running boilers and vehicles using fossil fuels. Scope 2 are GHG emissions that Kenvue indirectly generates - from electricity or energy purchased for heating and cooling buildings.

2The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.



3 The inventory was compiled in accordance with the WRI/WBCSD Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol - A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition 2013) including the amendment to this protocol, GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance (2015).

4 We aim to meet the goal by end of fiscal year and publish the year after.

