Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it has signed a national service agreement with MaxSolar, a nation-wide renewable energy project operations & maintenance provider.

UGE, which had a decade of experience providing EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services, transformed into a full-lifecycle developer and IPP (independent power producer) starting in 2020. Since commencing the transition, UGE has built an operating portfolio of 12 projects totaling 6.6MW, with an additional nine projects totaling 18.6MW under construction. Inclusive of its projects under construction, UGE's portfolio spans six states. The Company now has roughly 1GW of projects with site control in its development pipeline, with plans to scale its operating portfolio significantly in the coming years.

As UGE's operating portfolio has begun to grow, with an expectation of 5X growth in 2024 alone, UGE recognized a need to enhance its portfolio operations and maintenance (O&M) strategy to ensure the optimal performance of all projects.

After a rigorous selection process, UGE has chosen MaxSolar to provide nationwide O&M services for its portfolio. MaxSolar will support UGE to ensure the long-term ROI of its renewable energy assets by providing preventative and corrective maintenance, system monitoring, emergency response services, and array cleaning.

MaxSolar has grown to become a leading national provider of Operations & Maintenance, Asset Management and Technical Services for commercial and community solar asset owners across the United States. The company currently operates and maintains a portfolio of projects encompassing over 550 assets and 450 MW of capacity, across 20 states and the District of Columbia. MaxSolar programs ensure that asset owners receive the maximum energy, environmental, and financial benefits from their renewable energy assets.

Looking ahead, MaxSolar expects continued growth in the coming years and is excited to expand its portfolio with additional assets across the U.S.

"The MaxSolar team is excited to be expanding our partnership with UGE," said Peyton Boswell, Managing Director of MaxSolar, "and we welcome the opportunity to support UGE's aggressive growth plans in the distributed solar & storage marketplace."

"We look forward to a long and productive partnership with MaxSolar as we bring a growing number of projects to the communities we serve," said Nick Blitterswyk, UGE's Founder and CEO.

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

