Dr. Drew is one of the world's most recognized authorities on health and wellness

Interview of Aires CEO to appear in episode on "Breakthroughs in Medical Technology"

Aires has full licensing rights to the Company's segment as aired

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, announces the Company's CEO, Josh Bruni, will appear in the "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" National Television Series episode airing on FOX Business Network on Sunday May 5, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

Bruni was invited to be interviewed by one of the world's most recognized leading authorities on health and wellness, Dr. Drew Pinsky (aka Dr. Drew), which will be part of a full feature, category-exclusive segment in a program episode focused on "Breakthroughs in Medical Technology". The episode will be included on the "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" YouTube channel, which is also embedded on the program's website. American Aires has full licensing rights to the Company's segment as aired, as well as all B-roll footage shot on location. Between the national Sunday show, its inclusion on the "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" YouTube channel and website, and the Company's ability to fully promote the upcoming show, Aires expects to gain wider awareness and greater credibility among both consumers and investors.







Dr. Drew offers viewers science-based insights & practical health solutions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6649/207685_ebbf67c28499bbf7_001full.jpg

American Aires CEO Josh Bruni commented: "Dr. Drew is an important voice of reason and authority to his US and global viewers. Just appearing on "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" means Aires and our tech will connect with health professionals and a massive group of people looking for scientifically validated ways to fortify and protect their health. This mass exposure opportunity - like our campaign on the video platform Rumble featuring one its most popular influencers, English comedian, actor, and influencer, Russell Brand - aligns with our ongoing efforts to establish Aires as a household brand by deepening and widening our relationships with top celebrities, athletes and performers that already have the eyes, ears and trust of hundreds of millions of consumers combined."

The episode featuring Aires will include Dr. Drew's in-studio interview with Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, and a Field Correspondent's interview with Nicholas J. Dogris, Ph.D., BCN, QEEG-D, who will provide a scientific explanation of how the Aires technology promotes well-being while protecting against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emitted by consumer electronic devices.

"Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" explores the latest developments in health and medicine, offering American and international viewers science-based insights and practical health solutions through conversations with leading experts. The show's guests include major celebrities, health experts, corporate leaders, and everyday consumers.

In addition, the Company announces an agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard") (phone: +1-512-843-1723; address: 723 W, University Ave., #110-283, Georgetown Texas, 78626) to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, reporting to the Company's CEO. The investor relations initiatives are aimed at increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company. The agreement is solely focused on US capital markets and increasing awareness of the Company among American investors. The services commence on May 2, 2024 and are continuing for twelve months. The Company will pay GSM USD$375,000 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to GSM in consideration of the services. The Company and GSM deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC QB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207685

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.