Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the first phase of the planned 2024 exploration program at the Thane Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Thane") in North Central British Columbia.

THANE PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Large 206 square kilometer property located between Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan Mine and the former Kemess Mine and within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry Copper-Gold mines including Copper Mountain, Mount Polley, New Afton, and Highland Valley.

$6 Million has been invested from 2010 to present, resulting in an extensive geological, geophysical and geochemical assay database which has recently been re-interpreted and synthesized into a coherent mineral system framework and exploration strategy.

The property is clearly defined by a major regional government Copper-Gold stream sediment anomaly and Interra classifies it as underexplored.

Target generation has identified 6 mineralized centers to date (Cathedral, Gail/Cirque, Aten, CJL, Mat, and Lake targets) within a large coherent Copper-rich porphyry mineral system spanning 20 km (Figure 1).

CURRENT WORK - HIGH-RESOULTION MULTISPECTRAL ANALYSIS:

In Q2 Interra purchased high resolution satellite imagery and topographic data and acquired additional multispectral imagery data to support planned target development. ALS GoldSpot have been retained to provide advanced processing and mineral mapping of the altered and mineralized zones using proprietary clustering algorithms to support geological observations. This work is expected to dramatically increase the efficiency and success rate of the 2024 field work.

THANE 2024 FIELD PROGRAM:

The 2024 exploration program is expected to be completed in two phases, an initial field level mineral system review completed by senior porphyry specialists in early July followed by a focussed alteration and mineralization mapping and sampling program in August.

Figure 1 - Six Copper-Gold mineralized centres (Red) across interpreted alteration footprint (Orange)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/207750_66281d8b74aebbb8_002full.jpg

The 2024 field program will advance the six main target areas identified to date, visit additional peripheral target zones, determine the distribution of prospective host rocks, identify and define the alteration footprints and paragenesis, characterize the known mineralization in the context of current global alkalic porphyry research and district understanding, and design any additional geophysical and geochemical surveys required in advance of drilling. The expected outcome of the programs is to provide compelling, optimized targets for future discovery drilling at Thane.

Technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phil Smerchanski, M.Econ.Geol., P.Geo., an advisor to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement of its current interests that include the Thane Copper-Gold Project in north-central British Columbia, and the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project in north-west British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced leadership team, Interra Copper continues to source and evaluate assets and projects to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 and is located within the prolific Quesnel Copper-Gold porphyry Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating Mount Milligan mine. The Thane Project includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the Cathedral, Gail/Cirque, Aten, CJL, Mat and Lake targets that contain high-grade copper-gold mineralization which has only been partially tested by limited exploration. Interra Copper Corp. would like to acknowledge that its Thane Project is located in the traditional territories of Takla Nation and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

The Rip Project is under option for up to an 80% earn in by Interra Copper, over a multi-year period. The property is 47 km2 in area and located in the prolific Stikine Terrane, in a Late Cretaceous host that contains significant Cu-Mo Porphyry deposits. Historical Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics has outlined a zone of high chargeability, coincident with the strong quartz sericite-pyrite alteration interpreted to suggest the potential of a mineralized porphyry alteration system at depth.

Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the revolving credit facility, including the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to the Company receiving all approvals necessary for the completion of the Private Placement and revolving credit facility and the timing thereof. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

