Fenix Outdoor International AG: Q1 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

First quarter 2024-01-01 - 2024-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 168,676 (TEUR: 181,860), a decrease of 7.2%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 27,212 (TEUR: 31,236).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 12,782 (TEUR: 17,093).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 11,363 (TEUR: 16,302).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 6,910 (TEUR: 10,570).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.51 (EUR: 0.79).

Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-03-31 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication May 2, 2024 at 13.00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58





