SENSEN NETWORKS

SenSen's Q324 results reflect the move to a lower cost base that provides a platform for future profitability. Minor delays to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) contract affected Q3 but should not affect FY24 as most of the deployment is now complete. North American Smart Cities growth is gaining traction via partnerships, underpinning Q424 momentum alongside strong fuel theft solution uptake. Restructuring to drive a return to sustainable free cash flow is mostly complete but resulted in one-off costs. We revise down our FY24 forecasts assuming similar Q4 growth from a lower Q3 base.

