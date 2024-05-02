Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Announces Ex-Microsoft Executive as New CEO and Promotes Its Director of Finance to CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a innovative AI solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models and 3D photography is pleased to announce new management changes as it prepared for new product launches and rapid growth.

Management changes:

Hareesh Achi has been appointed CEO and director of Toggle3D.ai. With a solid history at major tech firms like Microsoft and Meta, where he was involved in large-scale operations, Hareesh aims to leverage his expertise to propel the growth and scaling of Toggle3D's AI and 3D technologies. Evan Gappelberg, who is stepping down as CEO/director of Toggle comments, "It's been my pleasure to work with Hareesh preparing Toggle3D.ai for rapid growth in the CAD-3D-AI space. He has a proven track record of success at big technology companies like Microsoft and Meta and so it makes total sense to hand over the reins to him to grow this exciting platform and business."

Hareesh Achi commented, "Joining Nextech3D.ai was a key moment in my career, contributing to the company's growth and profitability. I am excited to lead Toggle3D.ai and drive further expansion and innovation in the AI and 3D sectors."

Anum Wagas, CPA, CGA, previously the Director of Finance for Toggle3D.ai has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Anum brings over a decade of experience from multinational companies and government sectors, with a strong background in financial reporting under IFRS. She succeeds Andrew Chan, who is exploring new job opportunities in different industries. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success.

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

