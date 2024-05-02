Pluri Inc.: Unleashing the Power of MAIT Cells: Pluri Launches Novel Immunotherapy Platform for Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment

Placental Mucosal Associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are unique unconventional immune T cells which are particularly suitable for the treatment of solid tumors, a significant unmet medical need

MAIT cells offer unique advantages compared to conventional T cells

MAIT cells hold immense potential for immunotherapy, but their expansion has been a challenge thus far. Pluri, leveraging two decades of cell expertise, has overcome this challenge with its proprietary technology, unlocking the full potential of MAIT cells

The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to reach $275.11 billion by 2032

Leading cancer researchers Dr. Prasad S. Adusumilli and Dr. Richard L. Kendall join Pluri's Scientific Advisory Board in support of the development of its platform



HAIFA, Israel, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company that transforms cells into solutions, today launched its placental allogeneic MAIT cell platform for immunotherapy treatment for solid tumors - a significant medical need which currently lacks effective treatments.

Leveraging two decades of cell expansion expertise and its proprietary technology, Pluri recently unveiled a novel method for expansion of immune cells as well as a new U.S. granted patent. Pluri believes that the newly announced immunotherapy platform can revolutionize solid tumor treatment and unlock the potential of placental MAIT cells, which are unique immune cells derived from healthy donors.

The Company also announced that Dr. Prasad S. Adusumilli (Min H. and Yu-Fan C. Kao Chair in Thoracic Cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) and Dr. Richard L. Kendall (Former Head of Oncology Research at Amgen), two renowned oncology researchers, joined its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board to provide strategic counsel as this project advances.

Pluri's Placental Allogeneic MAIT Platform (MAIT)

Offering substantial potential benefits compared to conventional T cells, Pluri's MAIT cells are isolated from the human placenta, a source rich in highly potent allogeneic immune cells. These cells are potent effector cells, potentially targeting tumors through multiple mechanisms while expressing high levels of various chemokine receptors, which facilitate their migration directly to tumor sites. Furthermore, unlike conventional T cells typically collected from peripheral blood, Pluri's MAIT cells demonstrate a lower alloreactivity profile. This characteristic not only minimizes their likelihood of inducing Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) - a significant advantage over other potential allogeneic products - but also suggests that they may persist in the body for a longer duration, enhancing their therapeutic efficacy.

When combined with Pluri's 3D cell expansion technology, the MAIT platform will enable commercial scale production of powerful immune cells as a potential first-in-class, ready to use, off-the-shelf therapy for cancer patients.

"Our MAIT platform is a culmination of two decades of innovation and scientific expertise, paving the way for a new era of effective immunotherapy," said Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of Pluri. "We believe that our MAIT cells can make targeted, affordable and effective treatments readily accessible to all who need them. Our commitment extends beyond mere technological advancement; we aim to redefine what's possible in the fight against cancer."

"Despite revolutionary progress in hematological malignancies, an equivalent success has yet to be duplicated in solid tumor malignancies, which present unique challenges. Pluri's MAIT cells exhibit inherent biological advantages that may be pivotal in developing effective treatments for tough-to-treat cancers and solid tumors in particular," said Dr. Arthur Machlenkin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Pluri. "We are excited to continue developing these powerful cells into transformative therapies."

Total Addressable Market

The global cancer immunotherapy market was valued at $100 billion in 2022 and expected to surpass around $275.11 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Cancer Researchers Join Pluri's Scientific Advisory Board

Understanding the potential of Pluri's MAIT cells, two internationally recognized oncology researchers joined Pluri's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Dr. Prasad S. Adusumilli and Dr. Richard L. Kendall.

Dr. Adusumilli, MD, is Professor and Deputy Chief, Thoracic Service; Vice Chair for Translational Research, Dept. of Surgery; Director, Mesothelioma Program; Min H. and Yu-Fan C. Kao Chair in Thoracic Cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY). Research led by Dr. Adusumilli has focused on regional immunotherapy strategies, resulting in translation of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell immunotherapy for malignant pleural mesothelioma, lung, and breast cancers.

"I am excited to work with Pluri to develop scalable, engineered immune cells for cancer immunotherapy," said Dr. Prasad S. Adusumilli. "The cells' intrinsic ability to migrate to tumor sites can offer a beacon of hope in the fight against solid tumors, a significant unmet medical need."

Dr. Kendall, Ph.D, is Chief Science Officer of Catena Bio, a company whose technology enables them to synthesize novel biomolecules in any structure, combination, or orientation. Previously, Dr. Kendall was the President and CEO of ImmPACT BIO, a cell therapy company developing engineered T cells for the treatment of cancer. Notably, Dr. Kendall also held significant positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies, serving as Vice President of Research at Kite Pharma, where he was responsible for the company's research pipeline and development of CAR-T technologies, as well as Executive Director and Head of Oncology Research at Amgen.

"By combining advanced cell expansion technology with the unique attributes of MAIT cells, Pluri is on the brink of delivering off-the-shelf solutions with unmatched consistency," said Dr. Richard L. Kendall.

