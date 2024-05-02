AbsenceSoft Wins HR Tech Award for Second Consecutive Year

Company Awarded Best Innovative Tech Solution in Core HR/Workforce Category

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / AbsenceSoft , the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, announced today it's a winner of the 2024 HR Tech Awards Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category, marking the company's second consecutive win in this premier industry program. The HR Tech Awards, powered by industry-leading firm Lighthouse Research & Advisory, celebrate excellence and innovation in the dynamic realm of HR technology by today's leading HR tech firms.

Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft's all-in-one software and award-winning customer service team empower organizations to confidently and efficiently navigate the complex landscape of leave management. Widely acclaimed for its scalable, user-friendly, and customizable software tailored to accommodate over 190 statutory policies, including the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Paid Leave Policies (PWFA), the company's comprehensive technology streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, while ensuring a positive employee experience.

"The regional and national patchwork of leave laws is getting more complicated every year, and employers often don't have a set mechanism to support their compliance," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "AbsenceSoft has been offering this through a robust technology that isn't just helpful for admins--it's easy for employees to use, too. Instead of worrying about compliance, employers can spend time creating a workplace culture that drives results."

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more startups and innovators entering the industry every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1-2% of those firms for creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

"This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving positive change in the HR technology landscape," said Mark Schiff, Chief Executive Officer, AbsenceSoft. "Being recognized as an HR Tech Award winner for the second consecutive year honors our extraordinary efforts to deliver innovative technology that empowers employers to bring humanity, certainty, and efficiency to the leave and accommodations experience."

To learn more about the HR Tech Award and view the full list of 2024 winners, please visit hrtechawards.org .

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 190+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over five million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: AbsenceSoft

View the original press release on accesswire.com