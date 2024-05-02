Tocca Life Holdings Inc. Announces Exciting Developments in the World of Indoor Rock Climbing

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Tocca Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLIF) is thrilled to share the latest news from its subsidiaries, Be Climbing Inc. and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, as they continue to make waves in the rapidly growing indoor rock climbing industry.

Be Climbing, Inc., a subsidiary of Tocca Life Holdings, recently announced that it will be opening its first world-class indoor rock climbing gym just outside downtown Orlando, FL. This exciting new facility, located in Apopka, FL, covers a sprawling 7.02-acre property that promises to offer a top-notch climbing experience for both experienced climbers and newcomers alike.

Permitted for a building height of 75 feet, the climbing walls will be almost 3 times taller than any current gym in Central Florida and one of the tallest in the entire Southeast United States offering climbers both a thrilling as well as challenging climbing experience. With all necessary permits now approved, the company is eager to begin construction following a pre-construction meeting with City officials.

Stephen Carnes, President and CEO of Tocca Life Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for the new project: "We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Central Florida area with the addition of this state-of-the-art climbing facility. We believe that the Apopka location will not only offer a fantastic climbing experience but also provide a much-needed active use space in the community."

In addition to Be Climbing's expansion, Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, located in Longwood, FL, has been a staple in the Central Florida climbing community for years, having first opened in 1997. As a subsidiary of Tocca Life Holdings, Aiguille is well-known for its dedicated staff and commitment to providing an enjoyable yet challenging climbing experience for climbers of all abilities.

Carnes also shared, "We are proud to continue Aiguille's legacy of excellence in the indoor climbing world. With the ever-expanding industry, we look forward to continue enhancing the experience at Aiguille and providing new and additional improvements to the facility to ensure that our members and guests have the best possible experience."

The indoor rock climbing industry has seen tremendous growth since the sport made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic. With the industry projected to continue its upward trajectory, Tocca Life Holdings and its subsidiaries are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and provide exceptional climbing experiences for enthusiasts across Central Florida and beyond.

Websites: http://aiguille.com and http://beclimbing.com

