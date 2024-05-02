XS Financial Updates Its Board of Directors

XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bryan Karen, Investment Analyst at Marblegate Asset Management ("Marblegate"), to its Board of Directors. Mr. Karen is replacing Andrew Mitchell, who Marblegate previously appointed.

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "We are pleased to welcome Bryan to our Board of Directors and expect his expertise will add significant value. Our Board is comprised of an independent majority, which we believe offers transparency, corporate governance, and added oversight for our shareholders."

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com .

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz Chief Executive Officer Antony Radbod Chief Operating Officer Tel: 1-310-683-2336 Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

