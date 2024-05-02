TÜV SÜD announces the acquisition of the Sustainable Investment Group, LLC (SIG) and Green Building Education Systems, LLC (GBES). The international provider for testing and certification further expands its services and market presence in the field of sustainable buildings. SIG and GBES are based in Atlanta, USA.

TÜV SÜD is one of the leading service providers for Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) worldwide. In the Real Estate and Infrastructure Division, the company offers comprehensive services for the entire life cycle of real estate. In recent years, TÜV SÜD has continuously expanded its services for sustainable buildings. With the strategic acquisition of the Sustainable Investment Group (SIG) and Green Building Education Systems (GBES), TÜV SÜD completes its range of services for sustainability certifications according to international standards and also strengthens its presence in the important US market.

SIG and GBES offer services and training for sustainable real estate in new and existing buildings, focusing the internationally recognized LEED standard. Together, the two companies have around 50 employees. SIG is a leading provider of sustainability solutions for the entire real estate industry. These include consulting services for sustainability standards such as LEED or BREEAM, ESG reporting and sustainable finance consulting. GBES is a leading provider of online training for exam prep and continuing education in the green building sector, with a focus on courses for the LEED standard and other recognized standards such as WELL or Fitwel.

"The strategic acquisition of SIG and GBES enables us to offer our customers the best services in line with all global and many local sustainability standards and also to further our role in educating the building industry. This is a pivotal step towards establishing a global green building association with a far-reaching network of auditors," said Joachim Birnthaler, CEO of TÜV SÜD's Real Estate and Infrastructure Division.

"With the integration of SIG and GBES, we are expanding our sustainability services for the US market in a targeted way. This will help us to better support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals and meeting regulatory requirements," said Dr. Fabian Schober, CEO of TÜV SÜD America.

"Our integration with TÜV SÜD is not just about growing bigger, it's about growing better. We will continue to innovate and expand our impact in the sustainability sector, driven by our dedication to our customers and our values," said Charlie Cichetti, CEO of SIG and GBES.

For more information on TÜV SÜD's real estate services, visit www.tuvsud.com/real-estate.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

