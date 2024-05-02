Feedzai appoints Thomson Reuters veteran David Larson as Chief Financial Officer

The experienced executive joins the financial crime software unicorn after successfully leading billion-dollar global teams

Larson brings extensive operational and M&A experience from a number of well known global businesses and his appointment represents Feedzai's ambitions to scale rapidly and to become a potential consolidator in its market

Feedzai, the market leader in anti-fraud and financial crime software, has appointed corporate finance heavyweight David Larson as its new Chief Financial Officer as the firm enters its phase of growth and expansion.

Founded in 2011, Feedzai's RiskOps platform now protects approximately a billion people globally, analyzing over $6 trillion in payments at 3000 transactions per second to prevent fraud. Powered by big data and machine learning, Feedzai has built the most advanced risk management platform, trusted by major institutions worldwide. A global company, with 10 international offices and 600+ employees, Feedzai has firmly established itself as the market leader in fighting financial crime with AI.

David joins from Thomson Reuters, where he spent nearly 15 years and was most recently its Chief Strategy Officer. He has extensive experience in global finance, corporate development and M&A in large-scale businesses with multiple product lines driving sustainable and profitable organic growth. David was also integral in creating the Governance, Risk and Compliance division for Thomson Reuters, including the acquisition of World-Check (a database used around the world to help identify and manage financial, regulatory and reputational risk and perform KYC) now owned by LSEG.

David's track record and deep understanding of operational dynamics within larger organizations will provide Feedzai with a valuable advantage as the business continues to scale. His M&A and strategy experience will help Feedzai take advantage of the market opportunity to be a consolidator in the industry. As Feedzai's CFO, David will be responsible for managing all global financial actions of the business, reporting directly to Feedzai's founder and CEO, Nuno Sebastião.

On his appointment, David Larson said, "The alarming rise of financial crime is not showing any signs of slowing down and we need real, innovative solutions to stop fraudsters in their tracks. Feedzai's impressive technology is the solution to staying one step ahead of the criminals. I've long admired Feedzai and it's an honor to join the team building a category leading product in the RiskOps space to help organizations streamline all aspects of customer risk management and protect billions from the perils of financial crime. I look forward to being a part of this growth journey."

Nuno Sebastião, co-founder and CEO of Feedzai said, "David's impressive global leadership experience will be pivotal for Feedzai as we enter this next phase of growth and seek opportunities to consolidate across our space and explore potential M&A activity, as we execute on our vision of being a ubiquitous financial crime risk management service which is core to the architecture of every financial service provider. We have bold ambitions for Feedzai as we continue our mission to use AI to keep consumers safe and protect millions from fraud and financial crime. A world-class leadership team is essential in realizing those goals. David is the perfect hire to help drive this growth and I look forward to working with him closely."

The appointment comes as Feedzai recently announced a record breaking fiscal year 2024 led by 88% growth in their behavioral biometrics solution.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world's first RiskOps platform, protecting people and payments with a comprehensive suite of AI-based solutions designed to stop fraud and financial crime. Feedzai is trusted by leading financial institutions to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, visit feedzai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502445053/en/

Contacts:

Roopa Ramaiya, VP Communications

Feedzai

pr@feedzai.com