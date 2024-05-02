Thomson Reuters Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Revenue momentum continued in the first quarter Total company revenues up 8% / organic revenues up 9% Organic revenues up 10% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Based on Q1 performance, moderately raised 2024 outlook for total and organic revenue growth Maintained guidance on all other metrics

Sold 10.1 million shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the first quarter for gross proceeds of $1.2 billion

Raised annual common dividend by 10% to $2.16

Repurchased over $350 million of the company's common shares in the first quarter Current $1.0 billion share buyback program expected to conclude by end of the second quarter of 2024



"We have delivered an encouraging start to 2024, underscored by a strong financial performance and raised outlook, building on the momentum of the past year," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "As we chart our course through 2024, we remain committed to investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence. With an exciting AI product roadmap and strategic acquisitions shaping our core operations, we are confident we will continue to lead the way in transforming professional work."

Mr. Hasker added, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing our track record of solid execution, as we work to accelerate Thomson Reuters' growth potential. This includes a continued focus on allocating capital to drive sustainable long-term value creation."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended March 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2024 2023 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,885 $1,738 8 %

Operating profit $557 $508 10 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $1.06 $1.59 -33 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $432 $267 60 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,885 $1,738 8 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $806 $677 19 % 19 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.7 % 38.8 % 390bp 390bp Adjusted EPS $1.11 $0.84(2) 32 % 32 % Free cash flow $271 $133 101 %

(1)In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS

financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial

Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial

measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2)As of September 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The

comparative 2023 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS

Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 8%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Net divestitures had a 1% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.

Organic revenues increased 9%, driven by 9% growth in recurring revenues (76% of total revenues) and 22% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 10% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 10% and collectively comprised 83% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 10%, primarily reflecting higher revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19%, also reflecting higher revenues. The related margin increased to 42.7% from 38.8% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency had no impact on the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $1.06 compared to $1.59 in the prior-year period as the prior-year period included a significant increase in the value of our investment in LSEG. In the first quarter of 2024, diluted EPS benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.11 per share from $0.84 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $165 million due to the cash benefits from higher operating profit. The prior-year period also included $63 million of payments associated with the company's Change Program, which was completed at the end of 2022.

Free cash flow increased $138 million primarily due to the same factors as above.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended











March 31,

Change



2024 2023

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$721 $714

1 % 1 % 7 % Corporates

507 435

17 % 16 % 12 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

328 282

16 % 17 % 14 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,556 1,431

9 % 9 % 10 % Reuters News

210 175

20 % 21 % 17 % Global Print

124 138

-10 % -10 % -10 % Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (6)







Revenues

$1,885 $1,738

8 % 8 % 9 %















Adjusted EBITDA ( 1)













Legal Professionals

$342 $318

7 % 8 %

Corporates

193 154

26 % 25 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

181 149

21 % 22 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

716 621

15 % 16 %

Reuters News

60 29

105 % 109 %

Global Print

47 50

-6 % -7 %

Corporate costs

(17) (23)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$806 $677

19 % 19 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 1)













Legal Professionals

47.4 % 44.6 %

280 bp 310 bp

Corporates

37.8 % 35.1 %

270 bp 260 bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

55.0 % 51.4 %

360 bp 360 bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

45.8 % 43.1 %

270 bp 290 bp

Reuters News

28.3 % 16.6 %

1170 bp 1190 bp

Global Print

38.2 % 36.5 %

170 bp 130 bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.7 % 38.8 %

390 bp 390 bp

















(1)See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2)Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues increased 1% to $721 million, as organic revenue growth of 7% was largely offset by the negative impact from net divestitures.

Recurring revenues increased 4% (97% of total, 7% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, CoCounsel, HighQ and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues decreased 44% (3% of total, increased 4% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $342 million.

The margin increased to 47.4% from 44.6% driven by higher revenues and lower costs.

Corporates

Revenues increased 16% to $507 million, including the acquisition impact of Pagero. Organic revenues increased 12%.

Recurring revenues increased 13% (73% of total, 11% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Practical Law, Indirect Tax, Pagero and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues increased 26% (27% of total, 16% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by strong seasonal demand at Trust and Confirmation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $193 million.

The margin increased to 37.8% from 35.1%, driven by higher revenues.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 17% to $328 million. Organic revenues increased 14%.

Recurring revenues increased 14% (61% of total, all organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business and UltraTax.

Transactions revenues increased 23% (39% of total, 15% organic) primarily due to seasonal strength at SurePrep, UltraTax and Confirmation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $181 million.

The margin increased to 55.0% from 51.4%, primarily driven by higher revenues.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $210 million increased 21% (17% organic) driven primarily by Generative AI related content licensing revenue that was largely transactional in nature.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 105% to $60 million driven by higher revenues.

Global Print

Revenues of $124 million decreased 10% on an organic basis, impacted in part by the migration of customers from a Global Print product to Westlaw.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6% to $47 million.

The margin increased to 38.2% from 36.5%, reflecting lower costs.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs were $17 million, compared to $23 million in the prior-year period.

2024 Outlook

The company moderately raised its 2024 outlook for total and organic revenue growth due its strong performance in the first quarter and maintained all other measures in its outlook.

The company's outlook for 2024 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its second-quarter 2024 organic revenue growth to be approximately 6% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 36%.

The company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment, among other factors, could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2023 Results and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 6.5% 6.5% - 7.0% Organic Revenue Growth (1) 6 % ~ 6% 6.0% - 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 39.3 % ~ 38% Unchanged Corporate Costs $115 million $120 - $130 million Unchanged Free Cash Flow (1) $1.9 billion ~ $1.8 billion Unchanged Accrued Capex as % of Revenue (1) 7.8 % ~ 8.5% Unchanged Depreciation & Amortization of Computer Software Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $628 million $556 million $72 million $730 - $750 million $595 - $615 million ~ $135 million Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Interest Expense (P&L) (2) $164 million (2) $150 - $170 million Unchanged Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings (1) 16.5 % ~ 18% Unchanged "Big 3" Segments (1) FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 8% 8.0% - 8.5% Organic Revenue Growth 7 % ~ 7.5% 7.5% - 8.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.8 % ~ 43% Unchanged

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Full-year 2023 interest expense excludes a $12 million benefit associated with the release of a tax reserve that is removed from adjusted earnings.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2024 may differ materially from the company's 2024 outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Acquisitions

In first quarter of 2024, the company acquired 99.58% of Pagero Group AB (Pagero) for $767 million. Pagero is a global leader in e-invoicing and indirect tax solutions, which it delivers through its Smart Business Network. Pagero links customers, suppliers, and institutions, allowing for the automated, compliant, and secure exchange of digital orders, invoices, and other business documents.

In January 2024, the company also acquired World Business Media Limited, a cross-platform, subscription-based provider of editorial coverage for the global P&C and specialty (re)insurance industry. This acquisition is in line with Reuters' strategic priority to provide must-have news and insight for new customer markets and professional verticals.

Dividends

In February 2024, the company announced a 10% or $0.20 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $2.16 per common share, representing the 31st consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share is payable on June 10, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2024.

Share Repurchases - Update on $1.0 Billion Buyback Program

In November 2023, Thomson Reuters announced its plans to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its common shares.

From November 2023 through April 30, 2024, the company repurchased approximately 5.6 million of its common shares under this buyback program, for a total spend of $819 million. As of April 30, 2024, Thomson Reuters had approximately 450.7 million common shares outstanding.

Subject to market conditions, the company anticipates completing the $1.0 billion program by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

LSEG Ownership Interest

Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium. During the first quarter of 2024, the company sold 10.1 million shares that it indirectly owned and received $1.2 billion of gross proceeds.

On May 1, 2024, the company agreed to sell to LSEG approximately 1.6 million LSEG shares that it indirectly owned for approximately $175 million in an off-market purchase pursuant to the terms of a buyback contract that was approved by LSEG's shareholders on April 25, 2024. In order to enable the off-market purchase, LSEG agreed to a limited variation of the contractual lock-up provisions previously agreed between LSEG and the Blackstone consortium/Thomson Reuters entities that hold the LSEG shares.

As of May 1, 2024, after the completion of the above transaction, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 4.3 million LSEG shares, which had a market value of approximately $0.5 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day. These shares are subject to amended lock-up provisions that allow our company to sell all of the remaining shares after January 29, 2025.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

As of September 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters amended its definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. While the company has always excluded amortization from acquired identifiable intangible assets other than computer software from its definition of adjusted earnings, this change aligns its treatment of amortization for all acquired intangible assets. Prior period amounts were revised for comparability.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements and foreign exchange contracts. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict (i) its share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, which is subject to changes in the stock price of LSEG or (ii) the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2024 Outlook" section, and the statements regarding the company's anticipated completion of its buyback program in the second quarter of 2024, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-35 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2023 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2024 outlook see page 67 of the company's 2023 annual report. The company's annual report was filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the period presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Income Statement (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended





March 31,







2024 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues





$1,885 $1,738 Operating expenses





(1,081) (1,074) Depreciation





(28) (30) Amortization of computer software





(153) (118) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets





(25) (25) Other operating (losses) gains, net





(41) 17 Operating profit





557 508 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense





(40) (55) Other finance income (costs)





22 (90) Income before tax and equity method investments





539 363 Share of post-tax (losses) earnings in equity method investments





(8) 570 Tax expense





(67) (196) Earnings from continuing operations





464 737 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax





14 19 Net earnings





$478 $756 Earnings (loss) attributable to:









Common shareholders





$481 $756 Non-controlling interests





(3) -











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share:









From continuing operations





$1.03 $1.56 From discontinued operations





0.03 0.04 Basic earnings per share





$1.06 $1.60











Diluted earnings per share:









From continuing operations





$1.03 $1.55 From discontinued operations





0.03 0.04 Diluted earnings per share





$1.06 $1.59











Basic weighted-average common shares





452,126,329 473,269,056 Diluted weighted-average common shares





452,827,063 474,162,799

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



March 31,

December 31, 2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,901

$1,298 Trade and other receivables 1,040

1,122 Other financial assets 18

66 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 464

435 Current assets 3,423

2,921







Property and equipment, net 451

447 Computer software, net 1,500

1,236 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,199

3,165 Goodwill 7,285

6,719 Equity method investments 836

2,030 Other financial assets 426

444 Other non-current assets 629

618 Deferred tax 1,067

1,104 Total assets $18,816

$18,684







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $941

$372 Payables, accruals and provisions 922

1,114 Current tax liabilities 354

248 Deferred revenue 928

992 Other financial liabilities 390

507 Current liabilities 3,535

3,233







Long-term indebtedness 2,879

2,905 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 689

692 Other financial liabilities 253

237 Deferred tax 425

553 Total liabilities 7,781

7,620







Equity





Capital 3,400

3,405 Retained earnings 8,712

8,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,077)

(1,021) Total equity 11,035

11,064 Total liabilities and equity $18,816

$18,684

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,







2024 2023 (1) Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations





$464 $737 Adjustments for:









Depreciation





28 30 Amortization of computer software





153 118 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets





25 25 Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments





8 (570) Deferred tax





(150) (127) Other





48 132 Changes in working capital and other items





(143) (80) Operating cash flows from continuing operations





433 265 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations





(1) 2 Net cash provided by operating activities





432 267 Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(436) (490) Payments related to disposals of businesses and investments





(4) - Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares





1,244 2,293 Capital expenditures





(145) (140) Other investing activities





- 23 Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses





(16) (18) Net cash provided by investing activities





643 1,668 Financing activities









Repayments of debt





(48) - Net borrowings (repayments) under short-term loan facilities





564 (361) Payments of lease principal





(15) (16) Repurchases of common shares





(352) (718) Dividends paid on preference shares





(1) (1) Dividends paid on common shares





(237) (224) Purchase of non-controlling interests





(380) - Other financing activities





(1) 5 Net cash used in financing activities





(470) (1,315) Translation adjustments





(2) 1 Increase in cash and cash equivalents





603 621 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





1,298 1,069 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$1,901 $1,690

(1) Amounts have been reclassified to reflect the current presentation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,



2024 2023





2023

















Earnings from continuing operations $464 $737





$2,646

Adjustments to remove:













Tax expense 67 196





417

Other finance (income) costs (22) 90





192

Net interest expense 40 55





152

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 25





97

Amortization of computer software 153 118





512

Depreciation 28 30





116

EBITDA $755 $1,251





$4,132

Adjustments to remove:













Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 8 (570)





(1,075)

Other operating losses (gains), net 41 (17)





(397)

Fair value adjustments* 2 13





18

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $806 $677





$2,678

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 42.7 % 38.8 %





39.3 %



* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,



2024 2023



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities $432 $267



$2,341

Capital expenditures (145) (140)



(544)

Other investing activities - 23



137

Payments of lease principal (15) (16)



(58)

Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)



(5)

Free cash flow (1) $271 $133



$1,871





















Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31,







2023 Capital expenditures





$544 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis





(12) Accrued capital expenditures (1)





$532 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues (1)





7.8 %























(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings (1) Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended December 31,



2024 2023



2023 Net earnings $478 $756



$2,695 Adjustments to remove:









Fair value adjustments* 2 13



18 Amortization of acquired computer software 38 7



72 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 25



97 Other operating losses (gains), net 41 (17)



(397) Interest benefit impacting comparability(2) - -



(12) Other finance (income) costs (22) 90



192 Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 8 (570)



(1,075) Tax on above items(1) (32) 110



265 Tax items impacting comparability(1)(2) (11) -



(172) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (14) (19)



(49) Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) (9) 2



- Dividends declared on preference shares (1) (1)



(5) Adjusted earnings (1)(3) $503 $396



$1,629 Adjusted EPS (1)(3) $1.11 $0.84





Total change 32 %







Foreign currency 0 %







Constant currency 32 %



















Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 452.8 474.2







Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings (1) Year-ended

December 31,

2023 Adjusted earnings $1,629 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 5 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 324 Pre-tax adjusted earnings $1,958



IFRS tax expense $417 Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 17 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (253) Other finance costs 31 Other operating gains, net (81) Other items (1) Subtotal - Remove tax expense on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings (265) Remove: Tax items impacting comparability 172 Total - Remove all items impacting comparability (93) Tax expense on adjusted earnings $324 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 16.5 %

*Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.



(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) The year ended December 31, 2023, included the release of tax and interest reserves due to the expiration of statutes of limitation. (3) The adjusted earnings impact of non-controlling interests, which was applicable only to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was not material.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency (1) and Organic Basis (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended















March 31,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$721 $714

1 % 0 % 1 % -6 % 7 %

Corporates

507 435

17 % 1 % 16 % 4 % 12 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

328 282

16 % -1 % 17 % 3 % 14 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,556 1,431

9 % 0 % 9 % -1 % 10 %

Reuters News

210 175

20 % 0 % 21 % 4 % 17 %

Global Print

124 138

-10 % 0 % -10 % 0 % -10 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (6)













Revenues

$1,885 $1,738

8 % 0 % 8 % -1 % 9 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$698 $672

4 % 0 % 4 % -4 % 7 %

Corporates

370 326

13 % 1 % 13 % 2 % 11 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

199 176

13 % -1 % 14 % 0 % 14 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,267 1,174

8 % 0 % 8 % -2 % 9 %

Reuters News

164 155

6 % -1 % 7 % 3 % 4 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (6)













Total Recurring Revenues

$1,426 $1,323

8 % 0 % 8 % -1 % 9 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$23 $42

-46 % -2 % -44 % -49 % 4 %

Corporates

137 109

26 % 0 % 26 % 10 % 16 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

129 106

22 % -1 % 23 % 8 % 15 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

289 257

13 % -1 % 13 % -1 % 14 %

Reuters News

46 20

127 % 1 % 126 % 16 % 110 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$335 $277

21 % -1 % 22 % 0 % 22 %













































Year Ended















December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,807 $2,803

0 % 0 % 0 % -6 % 6 %

Corporates

1,620 1,536

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,058 986

7 % -2 % 9 % -1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,485 5,325

3 % 0 % 4 % -4 % 7 %

Reuters News

769 733

5 % 0 % 5 % 1 % 4 %

Global Print

562 592

-5 % -1 % -4 % -1 % -3 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)













Revenues

$6,794 $6,627

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %

























Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. The three months ended March 31, 2023 reflects a revision of $3 million between recurring and transactions revenues within the Corporates segment.



(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA (1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 31,

Change





2024 2023

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$342 $318

7 % -1 % 8 %

Corporates

193 154

26 % 1 % 25 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

181 149

21 % -1 % 22 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

716 621

15 % 0 % 16 %

Reuters News

60 29

105 % -4 % 109 %

Global Print

47 50

-6 % 1 % -7 %

Corporate costs

(17) (23)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$806 $677

19 % 0 % 19 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

47.4 % 44.6 %

280 bp -30 bp 310 bp

Corporates

37.8 % 35.1 %

270 bp 10 bp 260 bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

55.0 % 51.4 %

360 bp 0 bp 360 bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

45.8 % 43.1 %

270 bp -20 bp 290 bp

Reuters News

28.3 % 16.6 %

1170 bp -20 bp 1190 bp

Global Print

38.2 % 36.5 %

170 bp 40 bp 130 bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.7 % 38.8 %

390 bp 0 bp 390 bp



Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended, March 31, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $721 - $721 $342 47.4 %

Corporates 507 $3 510 193 37.8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 328 - 328 181 55.0 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,556 3 1,559 716 45.8 %

Reuters News 210 1 211 60 28.3 %

Global Print 124 - 124 47 38.2 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (5) - (5) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (17) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,885 $4 $1,889 $806 42.7 %



n/a: not applicable

Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Three months ended, March 31, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $714 - $714 $318 44.6 %

Corporates 435 $2 437 154 35.1 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 282 7 289 149 51.4 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,431 9 1,440 621 43.1 %

Reuters News 175 - 175 29 16.6 %

Global Print 138 - 138 50 36.5 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (6) - (6) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (23) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,738 $9 $1,747 $677 38.8 %



Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.

n/a: not applicable

Thomson Reuters Corporation

"Big 3" Segments and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) and the Related Margins (1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)











Year Ended







December 31, 2023









2023



Adjusted EBITDA (1)









Legal Professionals



$1,299



Corporates



619



Tax & Accounting Professionals



490



"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)



2,408



Reuters News



172



Global Print



213



Corporate costs



(115)



Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678















"Big 3" Segments Combined (1)









Adjusted EBITDA



$2,408



Revenues, excluding $15 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$5,500



Adjusted EBITDA margin



43.8 %















Consolidated (1)









Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678



Revenues, excluding $16 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$6,810



Adjusted EBITDA margin



39.3 %





















(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA

and the related

margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of computer software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings and

adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets (attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in our computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance. Effective tax rate on

adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings. Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions. Changes before the

impact of foreign

currency or at

"constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period. Changes in

revenues computed

on an "organic"

basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term. Accrued capital

expenditures as a

percentage of

revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.

Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

