BorgWarner Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Increases Full-Year EPS Guidance, Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported first quarter results.
Charging Forward Update:
- BorgWarner has solidified two high voltage hairpin (HVH) eMotor business wins with XPeng, a leading Chinese Smart EV manufacturer, for use on two upcoming SUV models. The contracts include BorgWarner's advanced oil-cooling 800V eMotor systems, comprised of stator and rotor components. Start of production is planned for 2025.
- BorgWarner has secured contracts with Polestar and a major European OEM to supply electric Torque Vectoring Disconnect (eTVD) systems for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). BorgWarner's eTVD is part of the Company's electric Torque Management System (eTMS), which helps improve BEV traction and safety. BorgWarner's eTVD is currently in production for the Polestar 3 SUV. Production for the major European OEM is expected to begin later in 2024.
- BorgWarner repurchased approximately $100 million of its outstanding shares during the first quarter.
- BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $500 million to be executed over the next three years. Combined with the $267 million remaining under the Company's prior authorization, BorgWarner has authorization to repurchase up to $767 million of its outstanding shares.
First Quarter Highlights (continuing operations basis):
- U.S. GAAP net sales of $3,595 million, an increase of 6% compared with first quarter 2023.
- Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of net M&A, organic sales were up 7% compared with first quarter 2023.
- U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.93 per diluted share.
- Excluding $(0.10) of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.03 per diluted share.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $295 million, or 8.2% of net sales.
- Excluding $44 million of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $339 million, or 9.4% of net sales.
- Net cash used in operating activities of $118 million.
- Free cash flow of $(308) million.
Financial Results (continuing operations basis):
The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The non-comparable items presented below are calculated after tax using the corresponding effective tax rate discrete to each item and the weighted average number of diluted shares for the periods presented. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Earnings per diluted share
$ 0.93
$ 0.72
Non-comparable items:
Merger and acquisition expense, net
0.01
0.03
Restructuring expense
0.06
0.01
Other non-comparable items
0.02
(0.01)
Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities
0.01
0.05
Corporate synergy from spin-off
-
0.02
Tax adjustments
-
(0.01)
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 1.03
$ 0.81
Net sales were $3,595 million for the first quarter 2024, an increase of 6% compared with net sales of $3,383 million for the first quarter 2023, primarily due to increased demand for the Company's products, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currencies. Net earnings for the first quarter 2024 were $213 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $168 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the first quarter 2024 were $1.03, up from adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.81 for the first quarter 2023. Adjusted net earnings for the first quarter 2024 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.10) per diluted share, while adjusted net earnings for the first quarter 2023 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.09) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in adjusted net earnings per diluted share was primarily due to the benefit of higher sales, a lower effective tax rate and a lower share count.
Full Year 2024 Guidance: The Company has maintained full year sales and margin guidance, while EPS guidance has increased. Net sales for 2024 are expected to be in the range of $14.4 billion to $14.9 billion, compared with 2023 sales of approximately $14.2 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 2% to 5%. The Company expects its 2024 eProduct sales to be $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion, up from approximately $2.0 billion in 2023. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $100 million primarily due to the weakening of the Chinese Renminbi and Korean Won against the U.S. dollar. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to be in the range of down 2.5% to roughly flat in 2024. The acquisitions of SSE and the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation are expected to increase year-over-year sales by approximately $30 million.
Operating margin for the full year is expected to be in the range of 8.2% to 8.5%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.2% to 9.6%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.54 to $3.86 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.80 to $4.15 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,325 million to $1,375 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $475 million to $575 million.
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 3,595
$ 3,383
Cost of sales
2,951
2,806
Gross profit
644
577
Gross margin
17.9 %
17.1 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
329
299
Restructuring expense
19
3
Other operating expense, net
1
1
Operating income
295
274
Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax
(5)
(1)
Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities
2
15
Interest expense, net
5
10
Other postretirement expense
3
2
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
290
248
Provision for income taxes
62
67
Net earnings from continuing operations
228
181
Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations
(7)
49
Net earnings
221
230
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
15
13
Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc.
$ 206
$ 217
Amounts attributable to BorgWarner Inc.:
Net earnings from continuing operations
$ 213
$ 168
Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations
(7)
49
Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc.
$ 206
$ 217
Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic
$ 0.94
$ 0.72
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic
(0.03)
0.21
Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. - basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.93
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
$ 0.93
$ 0.72
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted
(0.03)
0.21
Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. - diluted
$ 0.90
$ 0.93
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
227.7
232.8
Diluted
228.3
234.4
BorgWarner Inc.
Net Sales by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Air Management
$ 2,030
$ 1,979
Drivetrain & Battery Systems
1,159
956
ePropulsion
436
487
Inter-segment eliminations
(30)
(39)
Net sales
$ 3,595
$ 3,383
Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Air Management
$ 308
$ 285
Drivetrain & Battery Systems
158
111
ePropulsion
(62)
(35)
Segment Adjusted Operating Income
404
361
Corporate, including stock-based compensation
65
61
Restructuring expense
19
3
Intangible asset amortization expense
17
17
Merger and acquisition expense, net
2
8
Other non-comparable items
6
(2)
Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax
(5)
(1)
Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities
2
15
Interest expense, net
5
10
Other postretirement expense
3
2
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
290
248
Provision for income taxes
62
67
Net earnings from continuing operations
228
181
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest
15
13
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to BorgWarner Inc.
$ 213
$ 168
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in millions)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 1,037
$ 1,534
Receivables, net
3,289
3,109
Inventories, net
1,333
1,313
Prepayments and other current assets
298
261
Total current assets
5,957
6,217
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,766
3,783
Other non-current assets
4,399
4,453
Total assets
$ 14,122
$ 14,453
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Short-term debt
$ 445
$ 73
Accounts payable
2,378
2,546
Other current liabilities
1,046
1,148
Total current liabilities
3,869
3,767
Long-term debt
3,295
3,707
Other non-current liabilities
916
913
Total liabilities
8,080
8,387
Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity
5,841
5,828
Noncontrolling interest
201
238
Total equity
6,042
6,066
Total liabilities and equity
$ 14,122
$ 14,453
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ (118)
$ 59
INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays
(190)
(239)
Payments for businesses acquired, net of cash acquired
-
(19)
Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net
12
13
Proceeds from the sale of business, net
3
-
Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net
-
1
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(175)
(244)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Additions to debt
-
1
Repayments of debt, including current portion
(12)
(2)
Payments for purchase of treasury stock
(100)
-
Payments for stock-based compensation items
(23)
(25)
Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders
(25)
(39)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders
(23)
(25)
Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
(183)
(90)
CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Operating activities of discontinued operations
(10)
(71)
Investing activities of discontinued operations
-
(38)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
(10)
(109)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(11)
(4)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(497)
(388)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,534
1,338
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 1,037
$ 950
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations at end of period
$ -
$ 181
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period
$ 1,037
$ 769
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Depreciation and tooling amortization
$ 133
$ 125
Intangible asset amortization
$ 17
$ 17
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures for 2024 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin
The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.
Adjusted Net Earnings
The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense will continue to be included in adjusted net earnings.
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.
Free Cash Flow
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.
Organic Net Sales Change
The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year over year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange (FX) and the acquisitions of the smart grid and smart energy businesses of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric and the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 3,595
$ 3,383
Operating income
$ 295
$ 274
Operating margin
8.2 %
8.1 %
Non-comparable items:
Restructuring expense
$ 19
$ 3
Intangible asset amortization expense
17
17
Merger and acquisition expense, net
2
8
Corporate synergy from spin-off
-
5
Other non-comparable items
6
(2)
Adjusted operating income
$ 339
$ 305
Adjusted operating margin
9.4 %
9.0 %
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ (118)
$ 59
Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays
(190)
(239)
Free cash flow
$ (308)
$ (180)
First Quarter 2024 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Q1 2023
FX
Acquisition
Organic
Q1 2024
Organic
Air Management
$ 1,979
$ (9)
$ 5
$ 55
$ 2,030
2.8 %
Drivetrain & Battery Systems
956
(13)
-
216
1,159
22.6 %
ePropulsion
487
(10)
6
(47)
436
(9.7) %
Inter-segment eliminations
(39)
-
-
9
(30)
(23.1) %
Net sales
$ 3,383
$ (32)
$ 11
$ 233
$ 3,595
6.9 %
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Full-Year 2024 Guidance
(in millions)
Low
High
Net sales
$ 14,400
$ 14,900
Operating income
1,177
1,272
Operating margin
8.2 %
8.5 %
Non-comparable items:
Restructuring expense
$ 70
$ 80
Intangible asset amortization expense
70
70
Merger and acquisition expense, net
2
2
Other non-comparable items
6
6
Adjusted operating income
$ 1,325
$ 1,430
Adjusted operating margin
9.2 %
9.6 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Full-Year 2024 Guidance
Low
High
Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations
$ 3.54
$ 3.86
Non-comparable items:
Merger and acquisition expense, net
0.22
0.25
Restructuring expense
0.01
0.01
Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities
0.01
0.01
Other non-comparable items
0.02
0.02
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations
$ 3.80
$ 4.15
Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Full-Year 2024 Guidance
(in millions)
Low
High
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,325
$ 1,375
Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays
(850)
(800)
Free cash flow
$ 475
$ 575
Full Year 2024 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions)
FY 2023
FX
FY 2024
Organic Net
FY 2024 Net
Organic Net
Low
$ 14,198
$ (100)
$ 30
$ 272
$ 14,400
1.9 %
High
$ 14,198
$ (100)
$ 30
$ 772
$ 14,900
5.4 %
