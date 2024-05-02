Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
02.05.2024 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Heliospectra AB (publ) receives observation status

On April 30, 2024, Heliospectra AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Heliospectra AB (publ) (HELIO, ISIN code SE0005933082, order book ID 101607)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
