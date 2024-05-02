InMode LTD: InMode Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $80.3M Represents 24% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet available) of $96M;

Company Announces Share Repurchase Program of Up to 8.37 Million Shares; and

Appoints New Chairman of the Board of Directors

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenue of $80.3 million, a decrease of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2023. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 84% of its quarterly revenues, while 11% were derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms and 5% were derived from InMode's hands-free platforms. Pro-forma revenue (including pre-orders of new platforms not yet available) of $96 million.

GAAP net income of $23.7 million, compared to $40.5 million in the first quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP net income of $27.7 million, compared to $44.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma Non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28, compared to $0.47 in the first quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of 2023. **Pro-Forma Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45.

Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $22.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Total cash position of $770.5 million as of March 31, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenues $80,284 $106,074 Gross Margins 80 % 83 % Net Income $23,696 $40,505 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.28 $0.47 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Gross Margins 80 % 83 % Net Income $27,679 $44,714 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.32 $0.52 **Pro-Forma Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue $96,007 $106,074 Gross Margins 82 % 83 % Net Income $38,776 $44,714 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.45 $0.52



*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A

reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in

this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

** Pro-forma Non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet available and excludes share-based compensation.

Management Comments

"This year started with pre-orders in the United States for our two new and advanced platforms: IgniteRF and Optimus Max, and we believe these platforms will play a significant role as growth catalysts for our company in the future," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "Although we were unable to set up manufacturing lines and build inventory for the new platforms fast enough to start delivery in the first quarter, we are working hard to promptly fulfill these orders. We anticipate delivery of open orders and building sufficient level of inventory by the second half of this year.

"We are happy to announce that our Board of Directors has approved another share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to 8.37 million shares. This marks the third such program in just four years, underscoring our confidence in the Company's future success and our commitment to enhancing shareholders' value.

"I would like to welcome Dr. Michael Anghel as our new Chairman of the Board, beginning July 25, 2024. Dr. Anghel has been a board member since 2019, and we look forward to benefitting from his financial and strategical expertise," Mizrahy concluded.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the first quarter of 2024 reached $80.3 million, a decrease of 24% compared to $106.1 million in first quarter of 2023. Pro-forma revenue reached $96 million.

"During the first quarter, we began taking orders for some of our new platforms, though we are not able to recognize those sales as revenue until the pre-orders are delivered," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "We expect to report revenue from those orders over the next couple of quarters upon the delivery of the new platforms. We are encouraged by sales outside of North America in the first quarter, especially in Europe, where revenues reached a record number."

GAAP and *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 80% compared to a gross margin of 83% for the first quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 82%.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 23%, compared to an operating margin of 39% in the first quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 27% compared to 43% for the first quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 35%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in systems sales in North America.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $23.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $40.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. On a *Non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $27.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma Non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Full Year 2024 revenue to be $485 to $495 million compared to previous guidance of $495 million to $505 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 82% and 84% compared to previous guidance of 83% to 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $169 million and $174 million compared to previous guidance of $217 million to $222 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.01 and $2.05 compared to previous guidance of $2.53 to $2.57



This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

** Pro-forma Non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet available and excludes share-based compensation.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin as well as Pro-forma Non-GAAP revenue, pro-forma Non-GAAP net income, pro-forma non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024 2023 REVENUES 80,284 106,074 COST OF REVENUES 16,365 18,254 GROSS PROFIT 63,919 87,820 OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development 3,518 3,102 Sales and marketing 39,795 41,713 General and administrative 2,514 2,008 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 45,827 46,823 OPERATIONS INCOME 18,092 40,997 Finance income, net 7,984 3,289 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 26,076 44,286 INCOME TAXES 2,380 3,781 NET INCOME 23,696 40,505





EARNINGS PER SHARE:



Basic 0.28 0.49 Diluted 0.28 0.47 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)



Basic 84,523 83,154 Diluted 85,965 85,387

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 120,930 144,411 Marketable securities 390,782 373,647 Short-term bank deposits 258,829 223,547 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 33,102 42,362 Prepaid expense and other receivables 18,939 16,268 Inventories 51,602 45,095 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 874,184 845,330 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 3,435 3,670 Deferred income tax asset 1,494 1,506 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,593 9,698 Property and equipment, net 2,329 2,382 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 17,551 17,956 TOTAL ASSETS 891,735 863,286 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 13,223 13,966 Contract liabilities 20,516 10,923 Other liabilities 31,256 39,247 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 64,995 64,136 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,435 3,766 Other liabilities 1,657 1,399 Operating lease liabilities 6,213 6,613 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,305 11,778 TOTAL LIABILITIES 76,300 75,914





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 815,435 787,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 891,735 863,286

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income 23,696 40,505 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 165 188 Share-based compensation expenses 3,983 4,209 Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 187 (22) Loss on marketable securities, net 29 - Finance income, net (4,757) (1,512) Deferred income taxes (37) 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease in accounts receivable 9,308 2,241 Increase in other receivables (2,669) (229) Increase in inventories (6,507) (914) Decrease in accounts payable (743) (4,255) Decrease in other liabilities (7,803) (23,043) Increase in contract liabilities (current and non-current) 9,262 3,926 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,114 21,113 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits (31,297) (3,000) Proceeds from short-term deposits - 3,000 Purchase of fixed assets (112) (341) Purchase of marketable securities (121,564) (77,929) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 13,465 - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 92,118 50,714 Net cash used in investing activities (47,390) (27,556) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Exercise of options 234 1,673 Net cash provided by financing activities 234 1,673 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (439) 191 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (23,481) (4,579) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 144,411 97,540 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 120,930 92,961

Revision of prior period financial information

The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $3,000 and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $40,423.

These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues by Category:

















Capital Equipment revenues - United States 30,859 38 % 49,751 47 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 26,923 34 % 36,373 34 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 57,782 72 % 86,124 81 % Consumables and service revenues 22,502 28 % 19,950 19 % Total Revenue 80,284 100 % 106,074 100 %















Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023

% %

United States

International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:











Minimally Invasive 87 80 84 90 75 83 Hands-Free 8 3 5 8 6 8 Non-Invasive 5 17 11 2 19 9

100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2023

GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 80,284 - 80,284 106,074 - 106,074

COST OF REVENUES 16,365 (409) 15,956 18,254 (354) 17,900

GROSS PROFIT 63,919 409 64,328 87,820 354 88,174

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,518 (428) 3,090 3,102 (501) 2,601

Sales and marketing 39,795 (2,883) 36,912 41,713 (3,038) 38,675

General and administrative 2,514 (263) 2,251 2,008 (316) 1,692

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 45,827 (3,574) 42,253 46,823 (3,855) 42,968

OPERATIONS INCOME 18,092 3,983 22,075 40,997 4,209 45,206

Finance income, net 7,984 - 7,984 3,289 - 3,289

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 26,076 3,983 30,059 44,286 4,209 48,495

INCOME TAXES 2,380 - 2,380 3,781 - 3,781

NET INCOME 23,696 3,983 27,679 40,505 4,209 44,714

















EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic 0.28

0.33 0.49

0.54

Diluted 0.28

0.32 0.47

0.52

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 84,523

84,523 83,154

83,154

Diluted 85,965

86,563 85,387

85,878



