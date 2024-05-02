Southern Company reports first-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.03 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $862 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.03 per share, during the first quarter of 2024, compared with $867 million, or 79 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2024 2023 Net Income - As Reported $ 1,129 $ 862 Less:



Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction (4) (2) Tax Impact 1 1 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - (5) Tax Impact - 1 Net Income - Excluding Items $ 1,132 $ 867 Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions) 1,094 1,091 Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items $ 1.03 $ 0.79





NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the first quarter 2024, as compared with 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense and depreciation and amortization.

First-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $6.6 billion, compared with $6.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.6%.

"All our businesses experienced a strong start to 2024," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "This performance was driven by a variety of factors, including investments in our state-regulated utilities, weather that was less mild than the first quarter of last year and higher weather-adjusted sales in our electric utilities' commercial customer class, a fact that speaks to strong local economies and increased usage by many existing data center customers."

"We were also pleased to announce earlier this week that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has achieved commercial operation," added Womack. "New units 3 and 4 are now positioned to deliver more than 2,200 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free energy for decades to come. With all four units operational, Plant Vogtle is now the largest generator of clean energy in the United States. This monumental achievement is a testament not only to the commitment and perseverance of our Southern Company team, but to the hard work and dedication of thousands of American craft workers and engineers, our Plant Vogtle co-owners and enlightened regulators who championed the development of new nuclear generation."

Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended March Net Income - As Reported 2024

2023 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 819

$ 610 Southern Power 96

102 Southern Company Gas 409

309 Total 1,324

1,021 Parent Company and Other (195)

(159) Net Income - As Reported $ 1,129

$ 862







Basic Earnings Per Share(1) $ 1.03

$ 0.79 Average Shares Outstanding 1,094

1,091







Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March Net Income - Excluding Items 2024

2023 Net Income - As Reported $ 1,129

$ 862 Less:





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2) (4)

(2) Tax Impact 1

1 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3) -

(5) Tax Impact -

1 Net Income - Excluding Items $ 1,132

$ 867







Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items $ 1.03

$ 0.79







See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights



Notes

(1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $0.79 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and/or credits related to estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.



(3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended March

2024

2023

Change Earnings Per Share -









As Reported (1) $ 1.03

$ 0.79

$ 0.24











Significant Factors:









Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.19 Southern Power







(0.01) Southern Company Gas







0.09 Parent Company and Other







(0.03) Increase in Shares







- Total - As Reported







$ 0.24













Three Months Ended March Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2024

2023

Change Earnings Per Share -









Excluding Items $ 1.03

$ 0.79

$ 0.24











Total - As Reported







$ 0.24 Less:









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)







- Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)







- Total - Excluding Items







$ 0.24







See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Three Months Ended March 2024 vs. March 2023



Description Cents



Retail Sales 4¢



Retail Revenue Impacts 16



Weather 6



Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues 3



Depreciation and Amortization (2)



Interest Expense and Other (5)



Income Taxes (3)



Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 19¢



Southern Power (1)



Southern Company Gas 9



Parent Company and Other (3)



Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 24¢



Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(1) -



Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(2) -



Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 24¢







See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported













Three Months Ended March

2024

2023

Change

(in millions)



Retail electric revenues:









Fuel $ 1,011

$ 1,050

$ (39) Non-fuel 2,930

2,549

381 Wholesale electric revenues 571

599

(28) Other electric revenues 199

190

9 Natural gas revenues 1,707

1,875

(168) Other revenues 228

217

11 Total operating revenues 6,646

6,480

166 Fuel and purchased power 1,194

1,292

(98) Cost of natural gas 605

898

(293) Cost of other sales 131

127

4 Non-fuel operations and maintenance 1,472

1,440

32 Depreciation and amortization 1,145

1,111

34 Taxes other than income taxes 396

394

2 Total operating expenses 4,943

5,262

(319) Operating income 1,703

1,218

485 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 58

65

(7) Earnings from equity method investments 45

48

(3) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 665

582

83 Other income (expense), net 153

147

6 Income taxes 223

97

126 Net income 1,071

799

272 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (58)

(63)

5 Net income attributable to Southern Company $ 1,129

$ 862

$ 267







Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

































Three Months Ended March

2024

2023

% Change

Weather

Adjusted

% Change

(in millions)







Kilowatt-Hour Sales





























Total Sales 46,529

46,725

(0.4) %



















Total Retail Sales 35,254

33,382

5.6 %

1.7 % Residential 11,876

10,630

11.7 %

1.0 % Commercial 11,474

10,883

5.4 %

3.8 % Industrial 11,768

11,724

0.4 %

0.4 % Other 136

145

(6.5) %

(7.2) %















Total Wholesale Sales 11,275

13,343

(15.5) %

N/A

































Period Ended March





2024

2023

% Change





(in thousands)







Regulated Utility Customers





























Total Regulated Utility Customers 8,900

8,824

0.9 %



Traditional Electric Operating Companies 4,502

4,449

1.2 %



Southern Company Gas 4,398

4,375

0.5 %





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported













Three Months Ended March

2024

2023

% Change

(in millions)



Southern Company -









Operating Revenues $ 6,646

$ 6,480

2.6 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,294

896

44.4 % Net Income Available to Common 1,129

862

31.0 %











Alabama Power -









Operating Revenues $ 1,791

$ 1,647

8.7 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 418

253

65.2 % Net Income Available to Common 333

255

30.6 %











Georgia Power -









Operating Revenues $ 2,398

$ 2,176

10.2 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 516

349

47.9 % Net Income Available to Common 437

296

47.6 %











Mississippi Power -









Operating Revenues $ 342

$ 390

(12.3) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 60

71

(15.5) % Net Income Available to Common 50

58

(13.8) %











Southern Power -









Operating Revenues $ 473

$ 508

(6.9) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 24

32

(25.0) % Net Income Available to Common 96

102

(5.9) %











Southern Company Gas -









Operating Revenues $ 1,707

$ 1,875

(9.0) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 547

412

32.8 % Net Income Available to Common 409

309

32.4 %







See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

