Southern Company reports first-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.03 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $862 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2023.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.03 per share, during the first quarter of 2024, compared with $867 million, or 79 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,129
$ 862
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(4)
(2)
Tax Impact
1
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
1
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,132
$ 867
Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)
1,094
1,091
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
NOTE:
For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Adjusted earnings drivers for the first quarter 2024, as compared with 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense and depreciation and amortization.
First-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $6.6 billion, compared with $6.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.6%.
"All our businesses experienced a strong start to 2024," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "This performance was driven by a variety of factors, including investments in our state-regulated utilities, weather that was less mild than the first quarter of last year and higher weather-adjusted sales in our electric utilities' commercial customer class, a fact that speaks to strong local economies and increased usage by many existing data center customers."
"We were also pleased to announce earlier this week that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has achieved commercial operation," added Womack. "New units 3 and 4 are now positioned to deliver more than 2,200 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free energy for decades to come. With all four units operational, Plant Vogtle is now the largest generator of clean energy in the United States. This monumental achievement is a testament not only to the commitment and perseverance of our Southern Company team, but to the hard work and dedication of thousands of American craft workers and engineers, our Plant Vogtle co-owners and enlightened regulators who championed the development of new nuclear generation."
Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended March
Net Income - As Reported
2024
2023
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 819
$ 610
Southern Power
96
102
Southern Company Gas
409
309
Total
1,324
1,021
Parent Company and Other
(195)
(159)
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,129
$ 862
Basic Earnings Per Share(1)
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
Average Shares Outstanding
1,094
1,091
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March
Net Income - Excluding Items
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,129
$ 862
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
(4)
(2)
Tax Impact
1
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
1
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,132
$ 867
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $0.79 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and/or credits related to estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.
(3)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended March
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
As Reported (1)
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
$ 0.24
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 0.19
Southern Power
(0.01)
Southern Company Gas
0.09
Parent Company and Other
(0.03)
Increase in Shares
-
Total - As Reported
$ 0.24
Three Months Ended March
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
Excluding Items
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
$ 0.24
Total - As Reported
$ 0.24
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)
-
Total - Excluding Items
$ 0.24
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $0.79 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and/or credits related to estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.
(3)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Three Months Ended March 2024 vs. March 2023
Description
Cents
Retail Sales
4¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
16
Weather
6
Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues
3
Depreciation and Amortization
(2)
Interest Expense and Other
(5)
Income Taxes
(3)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
19¢
Southern Power
(1)
Southern Company Gas
9
Parent Company and Other
(3)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
24¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(1)
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(2)
-
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
24¢
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and/or credits related to estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
Three Months Ended March
2024
2023
Change
(in millions)
Retail electric revenues:
Fuel
$ 1,011
$ 1,050
$ (39)
Non-fuel
2,930
2,549
381
Wholesale electric revenues
571
599
(28)
Other electric revenues
199
190
9
Natural gas revenues
1,707
1,875
(168)
Other revenues
228
217
11
Total operating revenues
6,646
6,480
166
Fuel and purchased power
1,194
1,292
(98)
Cost of natural gas
605
898
(293)
Cost of other sales
131
127
4
Non-fuel operations and maintenance
1,472
1,440
32
Depreciation and amortization
1,145
1,111
34
Taxes other than income taxes
396
394
2
Total operating expenses
4,943
5,262
(319)
Operating income
1,703
1,218
485
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
58
65
(7)
Earnings from equity method investments
45
48
(3)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
665
582
83
Other income (expense), net
153
147
6
Income taxes
223
97
126
Net income
1,071
799
272
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(58)
(63)
5
Net income attributable to Southern Company
$ 1,129
$ 862
$ 267
Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
Three Months Ended March
2024
2023
% Change
Weather
(in millions)
Kilowatt-Hour Sales
Total Sales
46,529
46,725
(0.4) %
Total Retail Sales
35,254
33,382
5.6 %
1.7 %
Residential
11,876
10,630
11.7 %
1.0 %
Commercial
11,474
10,883
5.4 %
3.8 %
Industrial
11,768
11,724
0.4 %
0.4 %
Other
136
145
(6.5) %
(7.2) %
Total Wholesale Sales
11,275
13,343
(15.5) %
N/A
Period Ended March
2024
2023
% Change
(in thousands)
Regulated Utility Customers
Total Regulated Utility Customers
8,900
8,824
0.9 %
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
4,502
4,449
1.2 %
Southern Company Gas
4,398
4,375
0.5 %
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
Three Months Ended March
2024
2023
% Change
(in millions)
Southern Company -
Operating Revenues
$ 6,646
$ 6,480
2.6 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,294
896
44.4 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,129
862
31.0 %
Alabama Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 1,791
$ 1,647
8.7 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
418
253
65.2 %
Net Income Available to Common
333
255
30.6 %
Georgia Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 2,398
$ 2,176
10.2 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
516
349
47.9 %
Net Income Available to Common
437
296
47.6 %
Mississippi Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 342
$ 390
(12.3) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
60
71
(15.5) %
Net Income Available to Common
50
58
(13.8) %
Southern Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 473
$ 508
(6.9) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
24
32
(25.0) %
Net Income Available to Common
96
102
(5.9) %
Southern Company Gas -
Operating Revenues
$ 1,707
$ 1,875
(9.0) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
547
412
32.8 %
Net Income Available to Common
409
309
32.4 %
See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.
SOURCE Southern Company