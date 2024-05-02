Anzeige
WKN: A140F0 | ISIN: US55825T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: MS8
Frankfurt
02.05.24
08:31 Uhr
172,00 Euro
-3,00
-1,71 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,00174,0015:15
173,00174,0010:36
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 13:30
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

During the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") continued their 2023-24 regular seasons, with operating results reflecting increases in average per-game paid attendance, average ticket prices and ancillary per-capita spending, as well as strong demand for premium hospitality offerings. This translated into growth in average per-game revenues across tickets and suites, as well as food, beverage and merchandise. Local and national media rights fees were also higher, reflecting contractual rate increases. In addition, fiscal 2024 third quarter results reflect the positive impact of five additional Knicks home games played at The Garden, as compared to the prior year period.

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal 2024 third quarter, both teams concluded their regular seasons and are currently competing in the NBA and NHL playoffs. In addition, the Company launched its 2024-25 Knicks and Rangers season ticket renewal initiative, which has seen strong demand to date.

In the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company generated revenues of $430.0 million, an increase of $47.2 million, or 12%, as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $79.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 2%, and adjusted operating income of $88.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3%, both as compared to the prior year period.(1)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman James L. Dolan said, "Our third quarter results reflect solid operating performance across our business, driven by ongoing enthusiasm for the Knicks and Rangers, as both teams concluded successful regular seasons and qualified for the playoffs. As we look ahead, we remain confident that we are well positioned to generate long-term value for our shareholders."

Results from Operations
Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



Three Months Ended






Nine Months Ended







March 31,


Change


March 31,


Change

$ millions


2024


2023


$


%


2024


2023


$


%

Revenues


$ 430.0


$ 382.7


$ 47.2


12 %


$ 799.9


$ 760.5


$ 39.4


5 %

Operating income


$ 79.7


$ 81.8


$ (2.0)


(2) %


$ 93.7


$ 97.4


$ (3.6)


(4) %

Adjusted operating
income (1)


$ 88.7


$ 86.2


$ 2.5


3 %


$ 115.7


$ 122.8


$ (7.1)


(6) %


Note: Does not foot due to rounding

1.

See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended this definition so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs (which was $13.0 million and $22.4 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $11.9 million and $24.7 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively) related to the Company's arena license agreements with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") is no longer excluded in all periods presented.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations
For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, revenues of $430.0 million increased $47.2 million, or 12%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher ticket-related revenues, suite revenues, food, beverage and merchandise sales, local media rights fees and revenues from league distributions. The Knicks played five more regular season home games at The Garden in the current year period as compared to the prior year period.

Ticket-related revenues increased $29.9 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, and higher average Knicks and Rangers per-game revenue.

Suite revenues increased $10.9 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, and higher net sales of suite products, including revenue related to new premium hospitality offerings which were made available at the start of the 2023-24 seasons.

Food, beverage, and merchandise sales increased $4.3 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher average per-game revenue, the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter and higher online sales of merchandise.

Local media rights fees increased $1.3 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a reduction in rights fees due to a decrease in the number of games exclusively available to MSG Networks during the current year. In addition, revenues from league distributions increased $0.6 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher national media rights fees, partially offset by lower other league distributions and the absence of league distributions related to Counter Logic Gaming ("CLG") in the current year period following the Company's sale of its controlling interest in CLG in April 2023.

Direct operating expenses of $273.0 million increased $34.0 million, or 14%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher team personnel compensation of $11.8 million and higher net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding playoffs) and NBA luxury tax of $8.4 million, as well as an increase in other team operating expenses of $5.1 million. In addition, operating lease costs under the arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment increased $4.4 million, expenses associated with merchandise sales were higher by $2.2 million, and net provisions for certain team personnel transactions increased $2.1 million, all as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $76.4 million increased $15.3 million, or 25%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase mainly reflects higher employee compensation and related benefits of $12.2 million, primarily due to executive management transition costs recognized in the current year period, as well as higher other general and administrative expenses.

Operating income of $79.7 million decreased $2.0 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher revenues. Adjusted operating income of $88.7 million increased $2.5 million, or 3%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded in the calculation of adjusted operating income (loss) in all periods presented.

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iii) restructuring charges or credits, (iv) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses, (v) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (vi) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. In addition, we believe that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Miscellaneous income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates, and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues


$ 429,954


$ 382,744


$ 799,898


$ 760,527

Direct operating expenses


273,026


239,051


508,771


468,434

Selling, general and administrative expenses


76,398


61,102


195,020


192,019

Depreciation and amortization


788


840


2,372


2,703

Operating income


79,742


81,751


93,735


97,371

Other income (expense):









Interest income


477


704


1,549


1,627

Interest expense


(6,921)


(7,004)


(21,269)


(16,395)

Miscellaneous (expense) income, net


(1,403)


19,324


(11,077)


19,543

Income before income taxes


71,895


94,775


62,938


102,146

Income tax expense


(34,018)


(42,962)


(29,658)


(47,024)

Net income


37,877


51,813


33,280


55,122

Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests


-


(566)


-


(1,928)

Net income attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders


$ 37,877


$ 52,379


$ 33,280


$ 57,050










Basic earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports
Corp.'s stockholders


$ 1.58


$ 2.19


$ 1.39


$ 2.28

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports
Corp.'s stockholders


$ 1.57


$ 2.18


$ 1.38


$ 2.27










Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding


24,028


23,971


24,005


24,133

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding


24,100


24,062


24,076


24,225

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

  • Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.
  • Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.
  • Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Operating income


$ 79,742


$ 81,751


$ 93,735


$ 97,371

Depreciation and amortization


788


840


2,372


2,703

Share-based compensation


7,350


3,220


18,069


22,059

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities


821


368


1,556


714

Adjusted operating income(1)


$ 88,701


$ 86,179


$ 115,732


$ 122,847

____________________

(1) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease costs is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Adjusted operating income includes operating lease costs of (i) $22,372 and $38,610 of expense paid in cash for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $19,013 and $39,234 of expense paid in cash for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash expense of $12,998 and $22,433 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $11,949 and $24,657 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)




March 31,
2024


June 30,
2023



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 40,033


$ 40,398

Restricted cash


4,751


61

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of March 31, 2024
and June 30, 2023


76,843


40,139

Net related party receivables


23,190


15,969

Prepaid expenses


31,800


24,768

Other current assets


74,028


27,898

Total current assets


250,645


149,233

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $51,490
and $49,117 as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively


29,062


30,501

Right-of-use lease assets


697,464


715,283

Indefinite-lived intangible assets


103,644


103,644

Goodwill


226,523


226,523

Investments


61,443


67,374

Other assets


19,690


22,459

Total assets


$ 1,388,471


$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands, except per share data)




March 31,
2024


June 30,
2023



(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 5,906


$ 9,093

Net related party payables


5,107


5,842

Debt


30,000


30,000

Accrued liabilities:





Employee related costs


151,731


144,310

League-related accruals


117,472


106,926

Other accrued liabilities


49,075


17,561

Operating lease liabilities, current


50,376


49,745

Deferred revenue


116,888


157,051

Total current liabilities


526,555


520,528

Long-term debt


330,000


295,000

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent


756,871


746,437

Defined benefit obligations


4,333


4,526

Other employee related costs


48,569


49,070

Deferred tax liabilities, net


14,894


24,024

Deferred revenue, noncurrent


1,204


12,666

Total liabilities


1,682,426


1,652,251

Commitments and contingencies





Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:





Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,416 and 19,364
shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively


204


204

Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares
outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023


45


45

Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of
March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023


-


-

Additional paid-in capital


18,004


16,846

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,031 and 1,084 shares as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023,
respectively


(170,583)


(179,410)

Accumulated deficit


(140,635)


(173,910)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(990)


(1,009)

Total equity


(293,955)


(337,234)

Total liabilities and equity


$ 1,388,471


$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



March 31,



2024


2023

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


$ (16,220)


$ 114,801

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,689)


(10,366)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


26,234


(129,618)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


4,325


(25,183)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


40,459


91,018

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 44,784


$ 65,835

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
