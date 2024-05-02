Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.05.2024
"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
PR Newswire
02.05.2024 | 14:00
The Dow Chemical Company: Dow advances strategic focus with sale of flexible packaging laminating adhesives business to Arkema

  • Proposed transaction aligns with the Company's best-owner mindset
  • Proceeds to support the Company's Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies

MIDLAND, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell its flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, within Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment, to Arkema, a leader in specialty materials.

This transaction enables the Company to further increase its focus on core, high-value downstream businesses. The proceeds of this transaction will support Dow's capital allocation priorities, including accelerating our growth strategies and delivering long-term shareholder value.

"In line with Dow's best-owner mindset, we are focused on proactively managing our asset portfolio to invest in businesses with competitive positions in attractive markets," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "Proceeds will help us advance our long-term Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies designed to capture more than $3 billion in annual earnings growth by 2030."

About the Transaction
Five manufacturing sites in Italy, the United States and Mexico will transfer to Arkema and include Solvent-Based Laminating Adhesives, Solventless Laminating Adhesives, and Heat Seal Coatings product families.

The transaction value is $150 million or approximately 10 times forecasted 2024 EBITDA. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Dow will retain its water-based laminating adhesives and acrylic adhesives businesses in Packaging and Specialty Plastics, as well as adhesive solutions in Dow Consumer Solutions and MobilityScience, which align with the Company's market growth strategies.

Dow and Arkema are committed to delivering a seamless transition for all stakeholders.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mary Fournier
+1 989-636-7475
[email protected]

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
