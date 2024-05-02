BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop," or "W&D") reported total revenues of $228.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4% year over year. First quarter total transaction volume was $6.4 billion, down 5% year over year. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, down 55% and 56%, respectively, year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 9% to $74.1 million, reflecting the strength of the Company's recurring revenue streams. As well, adjusted core EPS, which primarily strips out non-cash revenues and expenses, was up 2% from the first quarter of 2023 to $1.19. The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the second quarter of 2024.

" Q1 2024 began with optimism for imminent Fed rate cuts and ended with broad acceptance of 'higher for longer.' The market uncertainty along with rising rates slowed transaction volume significantly. The W&D team closed $6.4 billion of total transaction volume in the quarter, down 5% from Q1 2023," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. " While lower origination volumes with the GSEs and HUD reduced mortgage servicing rights as well as non-cash revenues and diluted EPS, both adjusted core EPS and adjusted EBITDA, which eliminate the impact of non-cash revenues and expenses, were up 2% and 9%, respectively, on the quarter. These numbers exemplify the durability of the W&D business model."

" As we enter Q2, there are plenty of signs that commercial real estate investors are working 'higher for longer' into their actions -- to refinance properties, buy and sell properties, or raise new capital," continued Walker. " We believe our full-year 2024 financial guidance is achievable given the volume of loan refinancings and equity capital looking to be deployed between now and year-end. And while higher rates and uncertain Fed policy are headwinds, the onus is on our team to provide our clients with solutions in challenging markets."

"Finally," added Walker, " Walker & Dunlop's business model -- that includes a scaled, low risk servicing business generating strong cash flow -- allows us to invest in our people, brand, and technology to continue exceeding our clients' expectations."

CONSOLIDATED FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS TRANSACTION VOLUMES (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 903,368 $ 1,358,708 $ (455,340 ) (34 )% Freddie Mac 974,926 975,737 (811 ) - Ginnie Mae - HUD 14,140 127,599 (113,459 ) (89 ) Brokered (3) 3,319,074 2,363,754 955,320 40 Principal Lending and Investing (4) 15,800 - 15,800 N/A Debt financing volume $ 5,227,308 $ 4,825,798 $ 401,510 8 % Property sales volume 1,167,151 1,894,682 (727,531 ) (38 ) Total transaction volume $ 6,394,459 $ 6,720,480 $ (326,021 ) (5 )%

Discussion of Results:

Total transaction volume decreased 5% from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a 20% decrease in the Fannie Mae and the Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs") transaction volume and a decrease in property sales volume, partially offset by a 40% increase in brokered transactions.

The decrease in HUD debt financing volume reflects the impacts of high interest rates and elongated processing times for construction loans. Walker & Dunlop was the second largest HUD construction loan lender by volume for HUD's 2023 fiscal year.

The 40% increase in brokered debt volume drove our 8% increase in debt financing volume in the first quarter of 2024, as there was increased activity from life insurance companies, banks, CMBS and other private capital providers in the first quarter 2024 compared to 2023.

Property sales volume decreased as fewer multifamily owners seek to sell their investments under these market conditions, resulting in the market's lowest quarter of multifamily property sales volume since the second quarter of 2020, according to Real Capital Analytics. Volatility in interest rates and increased supply in select markets from new deliveries have caused cap rates for multifamily assets to widen, and sellers remain hesitant to pursue sales in this market.

MANAGED PORTFOLIO (dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 64,349,886 $ 59,890,444 $ 4,459,442 7 % Freddie Mac 39,665,386 38,184,798 1,480,588 4 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,595,841 10,027,781 568,060 6 Brokered 17,312,513 16,285,391 1,027,122 6 Principal Lending and Investing 40,139 187,505 (147,366 ) (79 ) Total Servicing Portfolio $ 131,963,765 $ 124,575,919 $ 7,387,846 6 % Assets under management 17,465,398 16,654,566 810,832 5 Total Managed Portfolio $ 149,429,163 $ 141,230,485 $ 8,198,678 6 % Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions) $ 2.3 $ 2.2 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.0 24.3 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 8.0 8.7

Discussion of Results:

Our servicing portfolio continues to expand with the addition of GSE debt financing volumes over the past 12 months. Although loan origination volumes have slowed down over the past year, higher interest rates are leading to fewer loan prepayments within the servicing portfolio.

During the first quarter of 2024, we added $1.5 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $7.4 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 88% of which were GSE or HUD (collectively, "Agency") loans.

$10.7 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a low weighted-average servicing fee of 20 basis points, represent only 9% of the total Agency loans in our portfolio.

The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of both March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 consisted of $15.2 billion of low-income housing tax credit ("LIHTC") funds, $1.4 billion of debt funds, and $0.9 billion of equity funds. The $0.8 billion increase was primarily related to syndication activity of the tax credit funds over the past year.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Walker & Dunlop net income $ 11,866 $ 26,665 $ (14,799 ) (55 )% Adjusted EBITDA 74,136 67,975 6,161 9 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.79 $ (0.44 ) (56 )% Adjusted core EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.17 $ 0.02 2 % Operating margin 6 % 14 % Return on equity 3 6 Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues): Personnel expenses 49 % 50 % Other operating expenses 13 10

Discussion of Results:

Net income and diluted EPS decreased 55% and 56%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included a $10.8 million benefit for credit losses, a $4.4 million benefit from the refinancing of debt assumed in the acquisition of Alliant, and a $7.5 million investment banking transaction, with no comparable transaction activity in the first quarter of 2024, which contributed to the decrease in our income from operations. Adjusted core EPS, which excludes, among other items, the impacts of non-cash MSR revenues, the provision for loan losses, and acquisition related costs (such as amortization of intangible assets) was $1.19 in the first quarter 2024, an increase of 2% year over year.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of increased placement fees and other interest income, higher servicing fees, and decreased personnel expenses, partially offset by decreases in loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net and property sales broker fees.

Operating margin decreased primarily due to changes in our non-cash activity, including: (i) a decline of MSR income due to lower Fannie Mae volume, and (ii) a change from a large benefit for credit losses in 2023 to a small provision for credit losses in 2024.

Return on equity declined primarily due to the 55% decrease in net income combined with a 2% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year.

KEY CREDIT METRICS (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance At-risk servicing portfolio (5) $ 59,498,851 $ 54,898,461 $ 4,600,390 8 % Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (6) 12,088,698 11,132,473 956,225 9 Defaulted loans (7) $ 63,264 $ 36,983 $ 26,281 71 % Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio): Defaulted loans 0.11 % 0.07 % Allowance for risk-sharing 0.05 0.06 Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure): Allowance for risk-sharing 0.25 % 0.30 %

Discussion of Results:

Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months.

As of March 31, 2024, six at-risk loans were in default with an aggregate unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of $63.3 million compared to two at-risk loans with an aggregate UPB of $37.0 million that were in default as of March 31, 2023. The collateral-based reserve on defaulted loans was $5.1 million and $4.4 million as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The remaining at-risk servicing portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.

We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.

During the first quarter of 2024, we repurchased a Fannie Mae loan for $13.5 million in cash. We have an immaterial reserve for credit losses related to this loan.

In 2023, we received repurchase requests from Freddie Mac related to two loans with UPBs of $11.4 million and $34.8 million, respectively. In March 2024, we entered into a forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac that, among other things, delayed the repurchases of these loans for six and twelve months, respectively, and transferred the risk of loss for both loans from Freddie Mac to Walker & Dunlop. As of March 31, 2024, our estimate of the fair value of the indemnification agreements was $2.0 million, which is included in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Interest expense on corporate debt is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's use of that corporate debt.

Income tax expense is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's income from operations, except for significant, one-time tax activities, which are allocated entirely to the segment impacted by the tax activity.

The following details explain the changes in these expense items at a consolidated corporate level:

Interest expense on corporate debt increased $2.4 million, or 16%, from the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate.

Income tax expense decreased $4.3 million, or 60%, from the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the 60% decrease in income from operations, as our effective tax rate remained flat at 21% year over year.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees") $ 43,700 $ 46,956 $ (3,256 ) (7 )% Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income") 20,898 30,013 (9,115 ) (30 ) Property sales broker fees 8,821 11,624 (2,803 ) (24 ) Net warehouse interest income (expense), loans held for sale ("LHFS") (1,574 ) (1,689 ) 115 (7 ) Other revenues 10,052 17,100 (7,048 ) (41 ) Total revenues $ 81,897 $ 104,004 $ (22,107 ) (21 )% Personnel $ 79,187 $ 90,462 $ (11,275 ) (12 )% Amortization and depreciation 1,137 1,186 (49 ) (4 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 4,851 4,269 582 14 Other operating expenses 5,052 5,644 (592 ) (10 ) Total expenses $ 90,227 $ 101,561 $ (11,334 ) (11 )% Income from operations $ (8,330 ) $ 2,443 $ (10,773 ) (441 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (1,744 ) 504 (2,248 ) (446 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests $ (6,586 ) $ 1,939 $ (8,525 ) (440 )% Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests 114 1,435 (1,321 ) (92 ) Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (6,700 ) $ 504 $ (7,204 ) (1,429 )% Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume): Origination fee rate (8) 0.84 % 0.97 % MSR rate (9) 0.40 0.62 Agency MSR rate (10) 1.10 1.22 Key performance metrics: Operating margin (10 )% 2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,297 ) $ (18,687 ) $ (610 ) 3 %

Capital Markets - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, investment banking, and housing market research businesses.

The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of the 13-basis-point decrease in our origination fee rate, partially offset by an 8% increase in debt financing volume. The decrease in the origination fee rate was driven by an increase in brokered debt financing volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume and decreases in the Fannie Mae and HUD percentages. Brokered loans have lower origination fees than Agency loans.

The decrease in MSR income was primarily attributable to the decreases in Fannie Mae and HUD debt financing volumes Fannie Mae loans have higher weighted-average servicing fee ("WASF") than our other products, resulting in higher MSR income from this product than our other products.

The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by the 38% decrease in property sales transaction volume.

The decrease in other revenues was primarily related to the closing of the largest investment banking deal in the Company's history, a $7.5 million transaction, which closed in the first quarter of 2023, with no comparable activity in the first quarter of 2024.

Personnel expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in commission costs on lower transaction revenues, combined with a decrease in other personnel costs due to lower headcount. Our lower headcount was due to a workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 40 $ 128 $ (88 ) (69 )% Servicing fees 80,043 75,766 4,277 6 Investment management fees 13,520 15,173 (1,653 ) (11 ) Net warehouse interest income, loans held for investment ("LHFI") 458 1,690 (1,232 ) (73 ) Placement fees and other interest income 35,603 28,824 6,779 24 Other revenues 11,571 11,615 (44 ) (0 ) Total revenues $ 141,235 $ 133,196 $ 8,039 6 % Personnel $ 18,055 $ 15,341 $ 2,714 18 % Amortization and depreciation 53,071 54,010 (939 ) (2 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses 524 (10,775 ) 11,299 (105 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 11,191 9,582 1,609 17 Other operating expenses 5,123 1,480 3,643 246 Total expenses $ 87,964 $ 69,638 $ 18,326 26 % Income from operations $ 53,271 $ 63,558 $ (10,287 ) (16 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 11,153 13,104 (1,951 ) (15 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 42,118 $ 50,454 $ (8,336 ) (17 )% Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (1,165 ) (630 ) (535 ) 85 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ 43,283 $ 51,084 $ (7,801 ) (15 )% Key performance metrics: Operating margin 38 % 48 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,658 $ 112,975 $ 6,683 6 %

Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.

The $7.4 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a slight decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.

Investment management fees decreased primarily as a result of a decline in revenue from our LIHTC funds as fewer dispositions were expected to be realized in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.

Placement fees and other interest income increased largely as a result of higher custodial escrow balances and higher placement fees earned on those escrow deposits due to higher short-term interest rates.

The increase in personnel expense was primarily the result of an increase in salaries and benefits as the average headcount for the segment increased. The increase in average headcount was due to additional personnel hired in our LIHTC operations as we continue to scale and integrate those operations.

The provision for credit losses in 2024 was primarily attributable to losses related to the forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac noted above, partially offset by a small benefit for risk-sharing obligations resulting from an update to our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rate. The benefit for credit losses in 2023 was primarily due to the annual update of our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rates that resulted in a decrease to the calculated CECL. The ratio of the forecast-period loss rate to the historical loss rate was 3.8 at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.7 at March 31, 2024, reflecting the high inflation, higher interest rates and continued uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.

The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by the write-off of the unamortized premium associated with the payoff of the note payable of one of our subsidiaries that occurred in the first quarter of 2023, with no comparable activity in the current year.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE (dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ Variance % Variance Other interest income $ 3,799 $ 2,100 $ 1,699 81 % Other revenues 1,128 (554 ) 1,682 (304 ) Total revenues $ 4,927 $ 1,546 $ 3,381 219 % Personnel $ 14,221 $ 12,810 $ 1,411 11 % Amortization and depreciation 1,683 1,770 (87 ) (5 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 1,617 1,423 194 14 Other operating expenses 18,668 16,939 1,729 10 Total expenses $ 36,189 $ 32,942 $ 3,247 10 % Income (loss) from operations $ (31,262 ) $ (31,396 ) $ 134 (0 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (6,545 ) (6,473 ) (72 ) 1 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (24,717 ) $ (24,923 ) $ 206 (1 )% Key performance metric: Adjusted EBITDA $ (26,225 ) $ (26,313 ) $ 88 (0 )%

Corporate - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.

The increase in total revenues was primarily driven by the increase in interest income earned on our corporate cash balances due to a higher short-term interest rate environment, combined with an increase in income from equity-method investments.

The increase in personnel expense was primarily related to an increase in subjective bonus accrual, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits, driven by lower headcount as a result of our workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023.

The increase in other operating expenses was primarily the result of increased office and software expenses in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by decreased professional fees.

CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES

On May 1, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2024 to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of May 16, 2024.

In January 2023, the Company entered into a lender joinder agreement and amendment to our existing credit agreement that provided for an incremental term loan with a principal amount of $200 million. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. Proceeds from the debt were used to repay $116 million of debt assumed in an acquisition and to strengthen the balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

On February 14, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2025 ("2024 Share Repurchase Program").

Any purchases made pursuant to the 2024 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, from time to time, as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and " Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment." (2) Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation." (3) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (4) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. ("WDIP") separate accounts. (5) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing ("DUS") loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (6) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (7) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e., loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that have defaulted but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here. (8) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (9) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (10) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.

ABOUT WALKER & DUNLOP

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.

Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, and other one-time adjustments, such as goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, goodwill impairment, and contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments when the fair value adjustment is a triggering event for a goodwill impairment assessment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and " Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (5) success of our various investments funded with corporate capital, and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,532 $ 328,698 $ 236,321 $ 228,091 $ 188,389 Restricted cash 21,071 21,422 17,768 21,769 20,504 Pledged securities, at fair value 190,679 184,081 177,509 170,666 165,081 Loans held for sale, at fair value 497,933 594,998 758,926 1,303,686 934,991 Mortgage servicing rights 881,834 907,415 921,746 932,131 946,406 Goodwill 901,710 901,710 949,710 963,710 959,712 Other intangible assets 178,221 181,975 185,927 189,919 194,208 Receivables, net 250,406 233,563 265,234 242,397 224,776 Committed investments in tax credit equity 122,332 154,028 212,296 165,136 207,750 Other assets, net 565,194 544,457 552,414 589,919 651,235 Total assets $ 3,825,912 $ 4,052,347 $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424 $ 4,493,052 Liabilities Warehouse notes payable $ 521,977 $ 596,178 $ 790,742 $ 1,342,187 $ 1,031,277 Notes payable 772,037 773,358 774,677 775,995 777,311 Allowance for risk-sharing obligations 30,124 31,601 30,957 32,410 33,087 Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity 114,206 140,259 196,250 156,617 196,522 Other liabilities 651,660 764,822 754,234 775,718 739,759 Total liabilities $ 2,090,004 $ 2,306,218 $ 2,546,860 $ 3,082,927 $ 2,777,956 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 331 $ 329 $ 328 $ 327 $ 327 Additional paid-in capital 427,184 425,488 420,062 412,182 405,303 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (492 ) (479 ) (1,864 ) (1,465 ) (1,621 ) Retained earnings 1,288,313 1,298,412 1,287,653 1,287,334 1,281,119 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,715,336 $ 1,723,750 $ 1,706,179 $ 1,698,378 $ 1,685,128 Noncontrolling interests 20,572 22,379 24,812 26,119 29,968 Total equity $ 1,735,908 $ 1,746,129 $ 1,730,991 $ 1,724,497 $ 1,715,096 Commitments and contingencies - - - - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,825,912 $ 4,052,347 $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424 $ 4,493,052

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited Quarterly Trends (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Revenues Origination fees $ 43,740 $ 66,208 $ 56,149 $ 64,968 $ 47,084 MSR income 20,898 34,471 35,375 42,058 30,013 Servicing fees 80,043 79,887 79,200 77,061 75,766 Property sales broker fees 8,821 15,135 16,862 10,345 11,624 Investment management fees 13,520 537 13,362 16,309 15,173 Net warehouse interest income (expense) (1,116 ) (2,077 ) (2,031 ) (1,526 ) 1 Placement fees and other interest income 39,402 45,210 43,000 35,386 30,924 Other revenues 22,751 34,965 26,826 28,014 28,161 Total revenues $ 228,059 $ 274,336 $ 268,743 $ 272,615 $ 238,746 Expenses Personnel $ 111,463 $ 125,865 $ 136,507 $ 133,305 $ 118,613 Amortization and depreciation 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 56,966 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 524 636 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 17,659 18,598 17,594 17,010 15,274 Goodwill impairment - 48,000 14,000 - - Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities - (48,500 ) (14,000 ) - - Other operating expenses 28,843 34,355 28,529 30,730 24,063 Total expenses $ 214,380 $ 234,969 $ 240,530 $ 236,603 $ 204,141 Income from operations $ 13,679 $ 39,367 $ 28,213 $ 36,012 $ 34,605 Income tax expense 2,864 10,331 7,069 10,491 7,135 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 10,815 $ 29,036 $ 21,144 $ 25,521 $ 27,470 Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (1,051 ) (2,563 ) (314 ) (2,114 ) 805 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes (13 ) 1,385 (399 ) 156 (53 ) Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income $ 11,853 $ 32,984 $ 21,059 $ 27,791 $ 26,612 Effective Tax Rate 21 % 26 % 25 % 29 % 21 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per share 0.35 0.93 0.64 0.82 0.79 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.65 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 32,978 32,825 32,737 32,695 32,529 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 32,816

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA Unaudited Quarterly Trends (in thousands, except per share data and unless otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Transaction Volume: Components of Debt Financing Volume Fannie Mae $ 903,368 $ 1,692,405 $ 1,739,332 $ 2,230,952 $ 1,358,708 Freddie Mac 974,926 1,308,263 1,072,048 1,212,887 975,737 Ginnie Mae - HUD 14,140 316,960 86,557 147,773 127,599 Brokered (1) 3,319,074 2,885,454 3,149,457 3,316,223 2,363,754 Principal Lending and Investing (2) 15,800 218,750 - - - Total Debt Financing Volume $ 5,227,308 $ 6,421,832 $ 6,047,394 $ 6,907,835 $ 4,825,798 Property Sales Volume 1,167,151 2,877,399 2,508,073 1,504,383 1,894,682 Total Transaction Volume $ 6,394,459 $ 9,299,231 $ 8,555,467 $ 8,412,218 $ 6,720,480 Key Performance Metrics: Operating margin 6 % 14 % 10 % 13 % 14 % Return on equity 3 7 5 7 6 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 74,136 87,582 74,065 70,501 67,975 Diluted EPS 0.35 0.93 0.64 0.82 0.79 Adjusted core EPS (4) 1.19 1.42 1.11 0.98 1.17 Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues): Personnel expenses 49 % 46 % 51 % 49 % 50 % Other operating expenses 13 13 11 11 10 Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume): Origination fee rate (5) 0.84 % 1.05 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.97 % MSR rate (6) 0.40 0.56 0.58 0.61 0.62 Agency MSR rate (7) 1.10 1.04 1.22 1.17 1.22 Other Data: Market capitalization at period end $ 3,406,853 $ 3,719,589 $ 2,433,494 $ 2,586,519 $ 2,489,200 Closing share price at period end $ 101.06 $ 111.01 $ 74.24 $ 79.09 $ 76.17 Average headcount 1,323 1,341 1,344 1,385 1,440 Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period): Fannie Mae $ 64,349,886 $ 63,699,106 $ 62,850,853 $ 61,356,554 $ 59,890,444 Freddie Mac 39,665,386 39,330,545 38,656,136 38,287,200 38,184,798 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,595,841 10,460,884 10,320,520 10,246,632 10,027,781 Brokered (8) 17,312,513 16,940,850 17,091,925 16,684,115 16,285,391 Principal Lending and Investing (9) 40,139 40,139 40,000 71,680 187,505 Total Servicing Portfolio $ 131,963,765 $ 130,471,524 $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 $ 124,575,919 Assets under management (10) 17,465,398 17,321,452 17,334,877 16,903,055 16,654,566 Total Managed Portfolio $ 149,429,163 $ 147,792,976 $ 146,294,311 $ 143,549,236 $ 141,230,485 Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period): Custodial escrow deposit balance (in billions) $ 2.3 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 2.8 $ 2.2 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.0 24.1 24.2 24.3 24.3 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 8.0 8.2 8.4 8.6 8.7

(1) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (2) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (4) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (5) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (6) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (7) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume. (8) Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies. (9) Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture. (10) Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity, assets under management, commercial real estate loans and funds managed by WDIP, and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.

KEY CREDIT METRICS Unaudited March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae Full Risk $ 55,236,618 $ 54,583,555 $ 53,549,966 $ 52,383,701 $ 50,713,349 Fannie Mae Modified Risk 9,113,268 9,115,551 9,295,368 8,947,292 9,170,127 Freddie Mac Modified Risk 69,510 23,415 23,415 23,515 23,515 Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 64,419,396 $ 63,722,521 $ 62,868,749 $ 61,354,508 $ 59,906,991 Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae No Risk $ - $ - $ 5,519 $ 25,561 $ 6,968 Freddie Mac No Risk 39,595,876 39,307,130 38,632,721 38,263,685 38,161,283 GNMA - HUD No Risk 10,595,841 10,460,884 10,320,520 10,246,632 10,027,781 Brokered 17,312,513 16,940,850 17,091,925 16,684,115 16,285,391 Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 67,504,230 $ 66,708,864 $ 66,050,685 $ 65,219,993 $ 64,481,423 Total loans serviced for others $ 131,923,626 $ 130,431,385 $ 128,919,434 $ 126,574,501 $ 124,388,414 Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio 40,139 40,139 40,000 71,680 187,505 Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance $ 131,963,765 $ 130,471,524 $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 $ 124,575,919 Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1) $ 711,541 $ 710,041 $ 736,320 $ 895,491 $ 894,829 At-risk servicing portfolio (2) $ 59,498,851 $ 58,801,055 $ 57,857,659 $ 56,430,098 $ 54,898,461 Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3) 12,088,698 11,949,041 11,750,068 11,346,580 11,132,473 Defaulted loans(4) 63,264 27,214 - 36,983 36,983 Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.29 0.30

(1) This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table. (2) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (3) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (4) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that have defaulted but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Unaudited Quarterly Trends (in thousands) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 Income tax expense 2,864 10,331 7,069 10,491 7,135 Interest expense on corporate debt 17,659 18,598 17,594 17,010 15,274 Amortization and depreciation 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 56,966 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 524 636 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) Net write-offs (1) - - (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 6,230 5,374 7,427 7,898 7,143 MSR income (20,898 ) (34,471 ) (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (30,013 ) Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment - - - - (4,420 ) Goodwill impairment, net of contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments - (500 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,136 $ 87,582 $ 74,065 $ 70,501 $ 67,975

(1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT Unaudited Capital Markets Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ (6,700 ) $ 504 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,744 ) 504 Interest expense on corporate debt 4,851 4,269 Amortization and depreciation 1,137 1,186 Stock-based compensation expense 4,057 4,863 MSR income (20,898 ) (30,013 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,297 ) $ (18,687 ) Servicing & Asset Management Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ 43,283 $ 51,084 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,153 13,104 Interest expense on corporate debt 11,191 9,582 Amortization and depreciation 53,071 54,010 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 524 (10,775 ) Net write-offs - - Stock-based compensation expense 436 390 Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment - (4,420 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,658 $ 112,975 Corporate Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ (24,717 ) $ (24,923 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6,545 ) (6,473 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 1,617 1,423 Amortization and depreciation 1,683 1,770 Stock-based compensation expense 1,737 1,890 Adjusted EBITDA $ (26,225 ) $ (26,313 )

ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION Unaudited Quarterly Trends (in thousands) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 524 636 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) Net write-offs(1) - - (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - Amortization and depreciation 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 56,966 MSR income (20,898 ) (34,471 ) (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (30,013 ) Goodwill impairment - 48,000 14,000 - - Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments 512 (47,637 ) (13,426 ) 176 177 Income tax expense adjustment(2) (7,543 ) (5,916 ) (5,285 ) (2,227 ) (3,372 ) Adjusted Core Net Income $ 40,352 $ 48,226 $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 39,648 Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 32,816 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.93 $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 Adjusted Core Net Income $ 40,352 $ 48,226 $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 39,648 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 32,816 Adjusted Core EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.42 $ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 1.17

(1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment. (2) Income tax impact of the above adjustments to adjusted core net income. Uses quarterly or annual effective tax rate as disclosed in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income in this "press release."

