PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, announces financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The conference call / webcast details, earnings call presentation and supplemental financial information, which includes definitions of certain capitalized terms used in this release, are available on Iron Mountain's Investor Relations website. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to 2024, resulting in all-time record Revenue and a record first quarter Adjusted EBITDA," said William L. Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain. "Our business is performing well and we are positioned to continue our growth trajectory. Our team remains laser focused on delivering the best integrated set of solutions and services for our customers. Our consistent strong performance is evidence that our strategy, through Project Matterhorn, is working."

Financial Performance Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Y/Y % Change 3/31/24 3/31/23 Reported $ Constant Fx Storage Rental Revenue $885 $810 9% 9% Service Revenue $592 $504 17% 17% Total Revenue $1,477 $1,314 12% 12% Net Income $77 $66 18% Reported EPS $0.25 $0.22 14% Adjusted EPS $0.43 $0.42 2% Adjusted EBITDA $519 $461 13% 13% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.1% 35.1% 0 bps AFFO $324 $295 10% AFFO per share $1.10 $1.01 9%

Total reported revenues for the first quarter were $1.5 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.4%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange ("Fx"), total reported revenues increased 12.2% compared to the prior year, driven by a 9.0% increase in storage rental revenue and a 17.2% increase in service revenue.

Net Income for the first quarter was $77.0 million, compared with $65.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $518.9 million, compared with $460.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.6%. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.5% in the first quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in storage rental revenue, ALM improvement and data center commencements.

FFO (Normalized) per share was $0.74 for the first quarter, compared with $0.71 in the first quarter of 2023.

AFFO was $323.7 million for the first quarter, compared with $295.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.6% driven by improved Adjusted EBITDA.

AFFO per share was $1.10 for the first quarter, compared with $1.01 in the first quarter of 2023.

Dividend

On May 2, 2024, Iron Mountain's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share for the second quarter. The second quarter 2024 dividend is payable on July 5, 2024, for shareholders of record on June 17, 2024.

Guidance

Iron Mountain affirmed full year 2024 guidance; details are summarized in the table below.

2024 Guidance(1) ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 Guidance Y/Y % Change at Midpoint Total Revenue $6,000 - $6,150 11% Adjusted EBITDA $2,175 - $2,225 12% AFFO $1,300 - $1,335 9% AFFO Per Share $4.39 - $4.51 8%

(1) Iron Mountain does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its annual guidance or long term outlook because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of exchange rates on Iron Mountain's transactions, loss or gain related to the disposition of real estate and other income or expense. Without this information, Iron Mountain does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Throughout this press release, Iron Mountain discusses (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EPS, (3) FFO (Nareit), (4) FFO (Normalized), and (5) AFFO. These measures do not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are supplemental metrics designed to enhance our disclosure and to provide additional information that we believe to be important for investors to consider in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated or cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP). The reconciliation of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measure, as required by Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and their definitions are included later in this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 191,655 $ 222,789 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,268,061 1,259,826 Prepaid Expenses and Other 275,358 252,930 Total Current Assets $ 1,735,074 $ 1,735,545 Property, Plant and Equipment: Property, Plant and Equipment $ 10,647,036 $ 10,373,989 Less: Accumulated Depreciation (4,108,897 ) (4,059,120 ) Property, Plant and Equipment, Net $ 6,538,139 $ 6,314,869 Other Assets, Net: Goodwill $ 5,107,473 $ 5,017,912 Customer and Supplier Relationships and Other Intangible Assets 1,330,638 1,279,800 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 2,677,803 2,696,024 Other 440,429 429,652 Total Other Assets, Net $ 9,556,343 $ 9,423,388 Total Assets $ 17,829,556 $ 17,473,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current Portion of Long-term Debt $ 118,771 $ 120,670 Accounts Payable 524,901 539,594 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 1,052,454 1,250,259 Deferred Revenue 332,801 325,665 Total Current Liabilities $ 2,028,927 $ 2,236,188 Long-term Debt, Net of Current Portion 12,588,569 11,812,500 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 2,525,552 2,562,394 Other Long-term Liabilities 255,491 237,590 Deferred Income Taxes 233,135 235,410 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 179,222 177,947 Total Long-term Liabilities $ 15,781,969 $ 15,025,841 Total Liabilities $ 17,810,896 $ 17,262,029 Equity Total Equity $ 18,660 $ 211,773 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,829,556 $ 17,473,802

Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q % Change Q1 2023 Y/Y % Change Revenues: Storage Rental $ 884,842 $ 871,144 1.6 % $ 810,089 9.2 % Service 592,021 548,685 7.9 % 504,260 17.4 % Total Revenues $ 1,476,863 $ 1,419,829 4.0 % $ 1,314,349 12.4 % Operating Expenses: Cost of Sales (excluding Depreciation and Amortization) $ 653,255 $ 601,329 8.6 % $ 571,626 14.3 % Selling, General and Administrative 319,465 314,932 1.4 % 294,520 8.5 % Depreciation and Amortization 209,555 199,941 4.8 % 182,094 15.1 % Acquisition and Integration Costs 7,809 12,860 (39.3 )% 1,595 n/a Restructuring and Other Transformation 40,767 53,853 (24.3 )% 36,913 10.4 % Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net 389 6,157 (93.7 )% (13,061 ) 103.0 % Total Operating Expenses $ 1,231,240 $ 1,189,072 3.5 % $ 1,073,687 14.7 % Operating Income (Loss) $ 245,623 $ 230,757 6.4 % $ 240,662 2.1 % Interest Expense, Net 164,519 151,784 8.4 % 137,169 19.9 % Other (Income) Expense, Net (12,530 ) 40,761 (130.7 )% 21,200 (159.1 )% Net Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 93,634 $ 38,212 145.0 % $ 82,293 13.8 % Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 16,609 9,018 84.2 % 16,758 (0.9 )% Net Income (Loss) $ 77,025 $ 29,194 163.8 % $ 65,535 17.5 % Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2,964 712 n/a 940 n/a Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated $ 74,061 $ 28,482 160.0 % $ 64,595 14.7 % Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % $ 0.22 13.6 % Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % $ 0.22 13.6 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 292,746 292,328 0.1 % 291,442 0.4 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 295,221 295,014 0.1 % 293,049 0.7 %

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q % Change Q1 2023 Y/Y % Change Net Income (Loss) $ 77,025 $ 29,194 163.8 % $ 65,535 17.5 % Add / (Deduct): Interest Expense, Net 164,519 151,784 8.4 % 137,169 19.9 % Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 16,609 9,018 84.2 % 16,758 (0.9 )% Depreciation and Amortization 209,555 199,941 4.8 % 182,094 15.1 % Acquisition and Integration Costs 7,809 12,860 (39.3 )% 1,595 n/a Restructuring and Other Transformation 40,767 53,853 (24.3 )% 36,913 10.4 % Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Including Real Estate) 389 6,157 (93.7 )% (13,061 ) 103.0 % Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (13,110 ) 40,332 (132.5 )% 17,491 (175.0 )% Stock-Based Compensation Expense 14,039 20,604 (31.9 )% 12,509 12.2 % Our Share of Adjusted EBITDA Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 1,253 1,506 (16.8 )% 3,805 (67.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 518,855 $ 525,249 (1.2 )% $ 460,808 12.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization (inclusive of our share of Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated joint ventures), and excluding certain items we do not believe to be indicative of our core operating results, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (iv) Other (income) expense, net; and (v) Stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues. We use multiples of current or projected Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with our discounted cash flow models to determine our estimated overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide our current and potential investors with relevant and useful information regarding our ability to generate cash flows to support business investment. These measures are an integral part of the internal reporting system we use to assess and evaluate the operating performance of our business.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q % Change Q1 2023 Y/Y % Change Reported EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % $ 0.22 13.6 % Add / (Deduct): Acquisition and Integration Costs 0.03 0.04 (25.0 )% 0.01 n/a Restructuring and Other Transformation 0.14 0.18 (22.2 )% 0.13 7.7 % Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net - 0.02 n/a (0.04 ) n/a Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (0.04 ) 0.14 (128.6 )% 0.06 (166.7 )% Stock-Based Compensation Expense 0.05 0.07 (28.6 )% 0.04 25.0 % Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments 0.01 0.01 - 0.02 (50.0 )% Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (1) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (75.0 )% (0.02 ) (50.0 )% Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 0.01 - n/a - n/a Adjusted EPS - Fully Diluted from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated $ 0.43 $ 0.52 (17.3 )% $ 0.42 2.4 % (1) The difference between our effective tax rates and our structural tax rate (or adjusted effective tax rates) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is primarily due to (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) for income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items. Our structural tax rate for purposes of the calculation of Adjusted EPS for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was 13.9% and 15.2% respectively, and quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 12.3%.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, or Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted EPS as reported earnings per share fully diluted from net income (loss) attributable to Iron Mountain Incorporated (inclusive of our share of adjusted losses (gains) from our unconsolidated joint ventures) and excluding certain items, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Amortization related to the write-off of certain customer relationship intangible assets; (iv) (Gain) loss on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (including real estate); (v) Other expense (income), net; (vi) Stock-based compensation expense; (vii) Non-cash amortization related to derivative instruments; and (viii) Tax impact of reconciling items and discrete tax items. We do not believe these excluded items to be indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results. We believe Adjusted EPS is of value to our current and potential investors when comparing our results from past, present and future periods. Figures may not foot due to rounding.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q % Change Q1 2023 Y/Y % Change Net Income $ 77,025 $ 29,194 163.8 % $ 65,535 17.5 % Add / (Deduct): Real Estate Depreciation (1) 83,573 83,928 (0.4 )% 76,129 9.8 % (Gain) Loss on Sale of Real Estate, Net of Tax (1,194 ) 193 n/a (15,746 ) (92.4 )% Data Center Lease-Based Intangible Assets Amortization (2) 5,576 3,804 46.6 % 6,129 (9.0 )% Our Share of FFO (Nareit) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 441 853 (48.3 )% 132 n/a FFO (Nareit) $ 165,421 $ 117,972 40.2 % $ 132,179 25.1 % Add / (Deduct): Acquisition and Integration Costs 7,809 12,860 (39.3 )% 1,595 n/a Restructuring and Other Transformation 40,767 53,853 (24.3 )% 36,913 10.4 % Loss (Gain) on Disposal/Write-Down of PP&E, Net (Excluding Real Estate) 1,818 6,290 (71.1 )% 4,550 (60.1 )% Other (Income) Expense, Net, Excluding our Share of Losses (Gains) from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (13,110 ) 40,332 (132.5 )% 17,491 (175.0 )% Stock-Based Compensation Expense 14,039 20,604 (31.9 )% 12,509 12.2 % Non-Cash Amortization Related to Derivative Instruments 4,176 4,176 - 5,834 (28.4 )% Real Estate Financing Lease Depreciation 2,986 3,022 (1.2 )% 2,988 (0.1 )% Tax Impact of Reconciling Items and Discrete Tax Items (3) (4,170 ) (13,050 ) (68.0 )% (6,893 ) (39.5 )% Our Share of FFO (Normalized) Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 41 (56 ) 173.2 % 226 (81.9 )% FFO (Normalized) $ 219,777 $ 246,005 (10.7 )% $ 207,392 6.0 % Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares): FFO (Nareit) $ 0.56 $ 0.40 40.0 % $ 0.45 24.4 % FFO (Normalized) $ 0.74 $ 0.83 (10.8 )% $ 0.71 4.2 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 292,746 292,328 0.1 % 291,442 0.4 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 295,221 295,014 0.1 % 293,049 0.7 % (1) Includes depreciation expense related to owned real estate assets (land improvements, buildings, building improvements, leasehold improvements and racking), excluding depreciation related to real estate financing leases. (2) Includes amortization expense for Data Center In-Place Lease Intangible Assets and Data Center Tenant Relationship Intangible Assets. (3) Represents the tax impact of (i) the reconciling items above, which impact our reported net income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes but have an insignificant impact on our reported provision (benefit) from income taxes and (ii) other discrete tax items.

Funds From Operations, or FFO (Nareit), and FFO (Normalized)

Funds from operations ("FFO") is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts as net income (loss) excluding depreciation on real estate assets, losses and gains on sale of real estate, net of tax, and amortization of data center leased-based intangibles ("FFO (Nareit)"). We calculate our FFO measure, including FFO (Nareit), adjusting for our share of reconciling items from our unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO (Nareit) does not give effect to real estate depreciation because these amounts are computed, under GAAP, to allocate the cost of a property over its useful life. Because values for well-maintained real estate assets have historically increased or decreased based upon prevailing market conditions, we believe that FFO (Nareit) provides investors with a clearer view of our operating performance. Our most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO (Nareit) is net income (loss).

We modify FFO (Nareit), as is common among REITs seeking to provide financial measures that most meaningfully reflect their particular business ("FFO (Normalized)"). Our definition of FFO (Normalized) excludes certain items included in FFO (Nareit) that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, specifically: (i) Acquisition and Integration Costs; (ii) Restructuring and other transformation; (iii) Loss (gain) on disposal/write-down of property, plant and equipment, net (excluding real estate); (iv) Other (income) expense net; (v) Stock-based compensation expense; (vi) Non-cash amortization related to derivative instruments; (vii) Real estate financing lease depreciation; and (viii) Tax impact of reconciling items and discrete tax items.

FFO (Normalized) per share

FFO (Normalized) divided by weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q/Q % Change Q1 2023 Y/Y % Change FFO (Normalized) $ 219,777 $ 246,005 (10.7 )% $ 207,392 6.0 % Add / (Deduct): Non-Real Estate Depreciation 57,073 51,572 10.7 % 40,948 39.4 % Amortization Expense (1) 60,346 57,613 4.7 % 55,899 8.0 % Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 6,100 3,278 86.1 % 4,332 40.8 % Revenue Reduction Associated with Amortization of Customer Inducements and Above- and Below-Market Leases 1,322 1,829 (27.7 )% 1,760 (24.9 )% Non-Cash Rent Expense (Income) 5,659 4,982 13.6 % 7,436 (23.9 )% Reconciliation to Normalized Cash Taxes 1,931 7,090 (72.8 )% 3,157 (38.8 )% Our Share of AFFO Reconciling Items from our Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 182 181 0.6 % 1,981 (90.8 )% Less: Recurring Capital Expenditures 28,737 44,916 (36.0 )% 27,663 3.9 % AFFO $ 323,653 $ 327,634 (1.2 )% $ 295,242 9.6 % Per Share Amounts (Fully Diluted Shares): AFFO Per Share $ 1.10 $ 1.11 (0.9 )% $ 1.01 8.9 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 292,746 292,328 0.1 % 291,442 0.4 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 295,221 295,014 0.1 % 293,049 0.7 % (1) Includes customer and supplier relationship value, intake costs, acquisition of customer relationships, capitalized commissions and other intangibles.

Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO

We define adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as FFO (Normalized) (1) excluding (i) Non-cash rent expense (income), (ii) Depreciation on non-real estate assets, (iii) Amortization expense associated with customer and supplier relationship value, intake costs, acquisitions of customer and supplier relationships, capitalized commissions and other intangibles, (iv) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount/premium, (v) Revenue reduction associated with amortization of customer inducements and above- and below-market data center leases and (vi) The impact of reconciling to normalized cash taxes and (2) including Recurring capital expenditures. We also adjust for these items to the extent attributable to our portion of unconsolidated ventures. We believe that AFFO, as a widely recognized measure of operations of REITs, is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure to other REITs, including on a per share basis. AFFO should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP).

AFFO per share

AFFO divided by weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding.

