CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

"Through the first quarter, Exelon is on track for another year of operational excellence while delivering on our financial guidance," said President and CEO Calvin Butler. "We are encouraged that we are making progress on the regulatory front, with ComEd's rehearing process complete almost two months early. Additionally, our Exelon team is leading the industry with our innovative approach on safety, now measuring our performance through a Serious Injury Incidence Rate, reaffirming our commitment to the safety of our employees and community members."

"We delivered first quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $0.68 per share while maintaining strong operational performance," said Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones. "Despite mild weather and a challenging storm season, we remain on track to deliver full-year operating earnings of $2.40 to $2.50 per share in 2024 and continue to affirm our sustained growth over the coming years to support the energy transformation in our communities, projecting annualized earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5% to 7% through 2027."

First Quarter 2024

Exelon's GAAP Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $0.66 per share from $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $0.68 per share from $0.70 per share in the first quarter of 2023. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 4.

GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the first quarter of 2024 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to rate increases at BGE and PHI. This was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to increased storm costs at PECO and BGE, lower electric distribution earnings from lower allowed ROE and the absence of a return on pension asset at ComEd, and lower carrying cost recovery related to the carbon mitigation credit (CMC) regulatory asset at ComEd.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due to higher interest expense.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's first quarter of 2024 GAAP Net Income decreased to $193 million from $241 million in the first quarter of 2023. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $219 million from $251 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in electric distribution earnings (reflecting lower allowed ROE due to U.S. Treasury rates no longer applying to distribution revenue) and carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's first quarter of 2024 GAAP Net Income decreased to $149 million from $166 million in the first quarter of 2023. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $149 million from $166 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in storm costs partially offset by less unfavorable weather.

___________

1 Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

BGE

BGE's first quarter of 2024 GAAP Net Income increased to $264 million from $200 million in the first quarter of 2023. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $264 million from $199 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PHI

PHI's first quarter of 2024 GAAP Net Income increased to $168 million from $155 million in the first quarter of 2023. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $168 million from $173 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increase in interest expense and operating expenses, partially offset by distribution rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Recent Developments and First Quarter Highlights

Dividend: On April 30, 2024, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon's common stock for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 13, 2024.

On April 30, 2024, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on Exelon's common stock for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 13, 2024. Rate Case Developments: ComEd Refiled Multi-Year Grid Plan: On March 13, 2024, ComEd refiled its Grid Plan with the ICC. On March 15, 2024, ComEd filed a petition to adjust its multi-year rate plan revenue requirement to increase its distribution rates by $302 million in 2024, $89 million in 2025, $136 million in 2026 and $143 million in 2027, reflecting an ROE 8.905%. ComEd currently expects a decision in the fourth quarter of 2024, but cannot predict if the ICC will approve the application as filed. ComEd Rehearing on Multi-Year Rate Plan: On April 18, 2024, the ICC issued an order which increased the revenue requirements by $150 million in 2024, $186 million in 2025, $221 million in 2026 and $253 million in 2027, reflecting an ROE of 8.905%. ComEd Distribution Formula Rate Reconciliation: On April 26, 2024, ComEd filed its proposed Delivery Reconciliation Amount with the ICC requesting $627 million under Rider Delivery Service Pricing Reconciliation which allows for the reconciliation of the revenue requirement in effect. The 2024 filing reconciles those rates with the actual delivery service costs incurred in 2023. ComEd currently expects a decision in the fourth quarter of 2024, but cannot predict if the ICC will approve the application as filed. PECO Pennsylvania Electric Distribution Rate Case: On March 28, 2024, PECO filed an application with the PAPUC to increase its annual Electric rates by $464 million, which is partially offset by a one-time credit of $64 million in 2025, reflecting an ROE of 10.95%. PECO currently expects a decision in the fourth quarter of 2024 but cannot predict if the PAPUC will approve the application as filed. PECO Pennsylvania Natural Gas Distribution Rate Case: On March 28, 2024, PECO filed an application with the PAPUC to increase its annual natural gas rates by $111 million, reflecting an ROE of 11.15%. PECO currently expects a decision in the fourth quarter of 2024 but cannot predict if the PAPUC will approve the application as filed. DPL Delaware Electric Distribution Base Rate Case: On April 18, 2024, the DEPSC approved an increase in DPL's annual electric distribution base rates of $28 million, reflecting an ROE of 9.6%. Interim rates went into effect on July 15, 2023, subject to refund. Rates associated with the approved order were effective on April 24, 2024.

Financing Activities: On Feb. 27, 2024, Exelon Corporate issued $1,700 million of notes, consisting of $650 million of its 5.15% notes due March 15, 2029, $650 million of its 5.45% notes due March 15, 2034, and $400 million of its 5.60% notes due March 15, 2053. Exelon used the proceeds to repay the SMBC Term Loan, outstanding commercial paper, and for general corporate purposes. On March 4, 2024, Pepco issued $675 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, consisting of $375 million of its First Mortgage 5.20% Series Bonds, due March 15, 2034 and $300 million of its First Mortgage 5.50% Series Bonds, due March 15, 2054. Pepco used the proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness, refinance outstanding commercial paper, and for general corporate purposes. On March 20, 2024, ACE entered into the ACE Purchase Agreement for the offer and sale of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 5.55% Series due March 20, 2054. ACE used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and to fund other general corporate purposes. On March 20, 2024, DPL entered into the DPL Purchase Agreement for the offer and sale of $100 million of its First Mortgage 5.24% Series Bonds, due March 20, 2034, and $75 million of its First Mortgage 5.55% Series, due March 20, 2054. DPL used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and to fund other general corporate purposes.



Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2024 GAAP Net Income $ 0.66 $ 658 $ 193 $ 149 $ 264 $ 168 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $9) 0.03 27 26 - - - 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.68 $ 685 $ 219 $ 149 $ 264 $ 168

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 0.67 $ 669 $ 241 $ 166 $ 200 $ 155 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $0) - (1 ) - - - - Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $7) 0.02 18 - - - 18 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 11 - - - Separation Costs (net of taxes of $0) - (1 ) - - - - 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.70 $ 696 $ 251 $ 166 $ 199 $ 173 __________ Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

Webcast Information

Exelon will discuss first quarter 2024 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at https://investors.exeloncorp.com.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10.5 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). 20,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow @Exelon on Twitter | X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon's baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentation. Exelon has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon's website: https://investors.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on May 2, 2024.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "should," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' First Quarter 2024 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on May 2, 2024) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 11, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Earnings Release Attachments Table of Contents Consolidating Statement of Operations 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings 6 Statistics ComEd 7 PECO 7 BGE 9 Pepco 10 DPL 11 ACE 12

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Operating revenues $ 2,095 $ 1,054 $ 1,297 $ 1,606 $ (9 ) $ 6,043 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 907 403 464 636 - 2,410 Operating and maintenance 418 293 264 325 (29 ) 1,271 Depreciation and amortization 362 104 150 246 17 879 Taxes other than income taxes 94 51 89 128 9 371 Total operating expenses 1,781 851 967 1,335 (3 ) 4,931 Gain on sales of assets and businesses - 2 - - - 2 Operating income (loss) 314 205 330 271 (6 ) 1,114 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (122 ) (55 ) (50 ) (90 ) (151 ) (468 ) Other, net 20 9 8 27 11 75 Total other income and (deductions) (102 ) (46 ) (42 ) (63 ) (140 ) (393 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 212 159 288 208 (146 ) 721 Income taxes 19 10 24 40 (30 ) 63 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 193 $ 149 $ 264 $ 168 $ (116 ) $ 658 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 1,667 $ 1,112 $ 1,257 $ 1,536 $ (9 ) $ 5,563 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 488 484 492 627 - 2,091 Operating and maintenance 337 270 222 309 13 1,151 Depreciation and amortization 338 98 167 241 16 860 Taxes other than income taxes 93 50 83 120 9 355 Total operating expenses 1,256 902 964 1,297 38 4,457 Operating income (loss) 411 210 293 239 (47 ) 1,106 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (117 ) (48 ) (44 ) (76 ) (127 ) (412 ) Other, net 18 8 3 26 54 109 Total other income and (deductions) (99 ) (40 ) (41 ) (50 ) (73 ) (303 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 312 170 252 189 (120 ) 803 Income taxes 71 4 52 34 (27 ) 134 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 241 $ 166 $ 200 $ 155 $ (93 ) $ 669 Change in net income (loss) from 2023 to 2024 $ (48 ) $ (17 ) $ 64 $ 13 $ (23 ) $ (11 )

__________ (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 720 $ 445 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 489 482 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 2,896 2,659 Customer allowance for credit losses (346 ) (317 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,550 2,342 Other accounts receivable 1,131 1,101 Other allowance for credit losses (96 ) (82 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,035 1,019 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 37 94 Materials and supplies 751 707 Regulatory assets 2,035 2,215 Other 595 473 Total current assets 8,212 7,777 Property, plant, and equipment, net 74,604 73,593 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 8,701 8,698 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 3,382 3,232 Investments 263 251 Other 1,419 1,365 Total deferred debits and other assets 20,395 20,176 Total assets $ 103,211 $ 101,546 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 2,206 $ 2,523 Long-term debt due within one year 503 1,403 Accounts payable 2,814 2,846 Accrued expenses 1,076 1,375 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Customer deposits 419 411 Regulatory liabilities 400 389 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 29 74 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 7 8 Other 516 557 Total current liabilities 7,975 9,591 Long-term debt 42,271 39,692 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 12,199 11,956 Regulatory liabilities 9,706 9,576 Pension obligations 1,569 1,571 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 523 527 Asset retirement obligations 270 267 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 80 106 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 25 27 Other 2,142 2,088 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 26,514 26,118 Total liabilities 77,150 75,791 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 21,129 21,114 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 5,767 5,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (712 ) (726 ) Total shareholders' equity 26,061 25,755 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 103,211 $ 101,546

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 658 $ 669 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 880 860 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (2 ) - Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 46 113 Net fair value changes related to derivatives 1 - Other non-cash operating activities 39 (138 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (309 ) 106 Inventories 12 102 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (238 ) (482 ) Collateral received (paid), net 7 (214 ) Income taxes 21 23 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 252 (324 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (111 ) (44 ) Other assets and liabilities (264 ) (187 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 992 484 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,767 ) (1,881 ) Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses 2 - Other investing activities (2 ) 10 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,767 ) (1,871 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings (317 ) (1,130 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 150 - Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (150 ) (150 ) Issuance of long-term debt 2,625 3,925 Retirement of long-term debt (901 ) (857 ) Dividends paid on common stock (381 ) (358 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 11 10 Other financing activities (55 ) (60 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 982 1,380 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents 207 (7 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,101 1,090 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,308 $ 1,083

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon

Earnings

per Diluted

Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.67 $ 241 $ 166 $ 200 $ 155 $ (93 ) $ 669 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $0) - - - - - (1 ) (1 ) Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $7) 0.02 - - - 18 - 18 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 - - - - 11 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $0) (1) - - - - - (1 ) (1 ) 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.70 $ 251 $ 166 $ 199 $ 173 $ (93 ) $ 696 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ 0.02 $ - (b) $ 18 $ - (b) $ 4 (b) $ - $ 22 Load - - (b) (3 ) - (b) (1 ) (b) - (4 ) Distribution and Transmission Rates (2) 0.09 (19 ) (c) 3 (c) 85 (c) 24 (c) - 93 Other Energy Delivery (3) 0.07 64 (c) (1 ) (c) (6 ) (c) 17 (c) - 74 Operating and Maintenance Expense (4) (0.08 ) (54 ) (15 ) (4 ) (30 ) 27 (76 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits (0.01 ) (4 ) (2 ) - - - (6 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense (5) (0.03 ) (17 ) (5 ) (6 ) (4 ) (1 ) (33 ) Interest Expense and Other (6) (0.08 ) (2 ) (12 ) (4 ) (15 ) (48 ) (81 ) Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ (0.02 ) $ (32 ) $ (17 ) $ 65 $ (5 ) $ (22 ) $ (11 ) 2024 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.66 $ 193 $ 149 $ 264 $ 168 $ (116 ) $ 658 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $9) 0.03 26 - - - 1 27 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.68 $ 219 $ 149 $ 264 $ 168 $ (115 ) $ 685

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) ComEd's distribution rate revenues increase or decrease as fully recoverable costs fluctuate. For other regulatory recovery mechanisms, including transmission formula rates and riders across the utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net. (2) For ComEd, reflects decreased electric distribution revenues due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE and absence of a return on the pension asset. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution increases. (3) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and reflects lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. For BGE, reflects lower gas revenues due to lower gas prices. For PHI, reflects higher transmission revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs. (4) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects an updated rate of capitalization of certain overhead costs and increased contracting costs. For PECO and BGE, primarily reflects increased storm costs. For PHI, primarily reflects increased contracting costs, storm costs, and credit loss expense. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA. (5) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. (6) For PHI, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense and an increase in taxes other than income. For Corporate, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense and a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA, with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 6,214 6,234 (0.3 )% (0.1 )% $ 918 $ 836 9.8 % Small commercial & industrial 7,244 7,198 0.6 % (0.4 )% 594 361 64.5 % Large commercial & industrial 6,934 6,559 5.7 % 2.5 % 320 84 281.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 220 227 (3.1 )% (3.1 )% 17 10 70.0 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 227 217 4.6 % Total electric revenues(c) 20,612 20,218 1.9 % 0.6 % 2,076 1,508 37.7 % Other Revenues(d) 19 159 (88.1 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 2,095 $ 1,667 25.7 % Purchased Power $ 907 $ 488 85.9 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,568 2,671 3,053 (3.9) % (15.9) %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Residential 3,754,505 3,729,983 Small commercial & industrial 397,715 391,662 Large commercial & industrial 2,023 1,881 Public authorities & electric railroads 5,821 4,790 Total 4,160,064 4,128,316

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,455 3,358 2.9 % (1.2 )% $ 520 $ 519 0.2 % Small commercial & industrial 1,891 1,843 2.6 % (1.7 )% 126 135 (6.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,355 3,237 3.6 % 2.5 % 57 65 (12.3 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 179 168 6.5 % 7.1 % 7 8 (12.5 )% Other(b) - - n/a n/a 74 68 8.8 % Total electric revenues(c) 8,880 8,606 3.2 % 0.2 % 784 795 (1.4 )% Other Revenues(d) (2 ) - n/a Total Electric Revenues 782 795 (1.6 )% Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 18,895 17,190 9.9 % 0.6 % 193 223 (13.5 )% Small commercial & industrial 9,488 8,699 9.1 % (0.8 )% 64 75 (14.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 16 29 (44.8 )% (12.2 )% - 1 (100.0 )% Transportation 6,899 7,014 (1.6 )% (3.0 )% 8 8 - % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 7 9 (22.2 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 35,298 32,932 7.2 % (0.5 )% 272 316 (13.9 )% Other Revenues(d) - 1 (100.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 272 317 (14.2 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,054 $ 1,112 (5.2 )% Purchased Power and Fuel $ 403 $ 484 (16.7 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,089 1,888 2,410 10.6 % (13.3) % Cooling Degree-Days - - 1 n/a (100.0) %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2024 2023 Residential 1,540,491 1,529,779 Residential 508,429 504,181 Small commercial & industrial 156,475 155,846 Small commercial & industrial 45,038 45,003 Large commercial & industrial 3,160 3,118 Large commercial & industrial 7 9 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,713 10,401 Transportation 646 650 Total 1,710,839 1,699,144 Total 554,120 549,843

__________ (a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling less than $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

BGE Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,329 3,106 7.2 % (0.6 )% $ 534 $ 434 23.0 % Small commercial & industrial 698 674 3.6 % 0.5 % 90 92 (2.2 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,114 3,047 2.2 % (0.2 )% 132 149 (11.4 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 52 55 (5.5 )% (3.6 )% 7 7 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 93 96 (3.1 )% Total electric revenues(c) 7,193 6,882 4.5 % (0.3 )% 856 778 10.0 % Other Revenues(d) 25 36 (30.6 )% Total Electric Revenues 881 814 8.2 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 17,981 16,787 7.1 % (3.9 )% 271 278 (2.5 )% Small commercial & industrial 3,993 3,768 6.0 % (3.9 )% 47 41 14.6 % Large commercial & industrial 13,516 13,214 2.3 % (2.5 )% 72 70 2.9 % Other(f) 752 1,608 (53.2 )% n/a 5 19 (73.7 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 36,242 35,377 2.4 % (3.4 )% 395 408 (3.2 )% Other Revenues(d) 21 35 (40.0 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 416 443 (6.1 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,297 $ 1,257 3.2 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 464 $ 492 (5.7 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,020 1,774 2,355 13.9 % (14.2) %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2024 2023 Residential 1,213,063 1,207,486 Residential 658,818 656,583 Small commercial & industrial 115,406 115,658 Small commercial & industrial 37,982 38,260 Large commercial & industrial 13,110 12,911 Large commercial & industrial 6,336 6,261 Public authorities & electric railroads 261 266 Total 1,341,840 1,336,321 Total 703,136 701,104

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Pepco Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,097 1,963 6.8 % (0.9 )% $ 345 $ 283 21.9 % Small commercial & industrial 285 267 6.7 % 2.2 % 46 39 17.9 % Large commercial & industrial 3,293 3,210 2.6 % 0.6 % 262 282 (7.1 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 162 152 6.6 % 5.8 % 11 8 37.5 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 64 56 14.3 % Total electric revenues(c) 5,837 5,592 4.4 % 0.3 % 728 668 9.0 % Other Revenues(d) 31 42 (26.2 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 759 $ 710 6.9 % Purchased Power $ 281 $ 258 8.9 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,788 1,621 2,078 10.3 % (14.0) % Cooling Degree-Days 5 2 3 150.0 % 66.7 %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Residential 869,606 859,207 Small commercial & industrial 54,177 54,089 Large commercial & industrial 22,992 22,858 Public authorities & electric railroads 207 201 Total 946,982 936,355

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from Pepco and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from Pepco, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charge revenues.

DPL Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather -

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 1,487 1,386 7.3 % (0.4 )% $ 256 $ 210 21.9 % Small commercial & industrial 557 535 4.1 % 0.8 % 62 62 - % Large commercial & industrial 973 957 1.7 % 0.4 % 29 33 (12.1 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 9 11 (18.2 )% (19.3 )% 4 4 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 63 58 8.6 % Total electric revenues(c) 3,026 2,889 4.7 % - % 414 367 12.8 % Other Revenues(d) 5 10 (50.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 419 377 11.1 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 3,913 3,581 9.3 % (1.2 )% 46 60 (23.3 )% Small commercial & industrial 1,717 1,652 3.9 % (6.8 )% 17 26 (34.6 )% Large commercial & industrial 428 414 3.4 % 3.5 % 2 1 100.0 % Transportation 1,960 1,900 3.2 % (1.9 )% 5 4 25.0 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 2 6 (66.7 )% Total natural gas revenues 8,018 7,547 6.2 % (2.4 )% 72 97 (25.8 )% Other Revenues(d) - - n/a Total Natural Gas Revenues 72 97 (25.8 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 491 $ 474 3.6 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 215 $ 221 (2.7 )%

Electric Service Territory % Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,112 1,875 2,365 12.6 % (10.7) % Cooling Degree-Days - - 1 - % (100.0) %

Natural Gas Service Territory % Change Heating Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,204 1,952 2,476 12.9 % (11.0) %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2024 2023 Residential 486,950 482,979 Residential 130,427 129,791 Small commercial & industrial 64,338 63,794 Small commercial & industrial 10,182 10,158 Large commercial & industrial 1,260 1,236 Large commercial & industrial 16 16 Public authorities & electric railroads 593 595 Transportation 163 158 Total 553,141 548,604 Total 140,788 140,123

__________ (a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from DPL and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from DPL, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from DPL and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from DPL, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales.

ACE Statistics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather -

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 841 760 10.7 % 0.3 % $ 174 $ 146 19.2 % Small commercial & industrial 361 371 (2.7 )% (6.5 )% 50 59 (15.3 )% Large commercial & industrial 740 789 (6.2 )% (7.5 )% 49 63 (22.2 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 14 13 7.7 % (2.7 )% 5 5 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 67 63 6.3 % Total electric revenues(c) 1,956 1,933 1.2 % (4.1 )% 345 336 2.7 % Other Revenues(d) 13 17 (23.5 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 358 $ 353 1.4 % Purchased Power $ 140 $ 148 (5.4 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,201 2,008 2,426 9.6 % (9.3) % Cooling Degree-Days - - 1 - % (100.0) %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Residential 505,793 503,260 Small commercial & industrial 62,704 62,230 Large commercial & industrial 2,893 3,030 Public authorities & electric railroads 728 726 Total 572,118 569,246

__________ (a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ACE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ACE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs.

Contacts

James Gherardi

Corporate Communications

312-394-7417



Andrew Plenge

Investor Relations

312-394-2345