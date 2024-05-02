WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported first-quarter results. The Company's total revenue of $2.0 billion surpassed prior guidance, on strong execution and demand. First-quarter earnings also exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.
"The team outperformed on all metrics and continued Xylem's strong momentum, including record first-quarter margins," said Matthew Pine, Xylem's president and CEO. "Operational performance was robust on healthy demand across most segments and regions. We're also on track to capture the synergies of our integration with Evoqua, and are driving simplification across our business to lock in and extend our margin improvements over time."
"We are raising our full-year guidance on the strength of the team's demonstrated ability to capitalize on our markets' resilient demand. We are confident that Xylem's platform of solutions is uniquely positioned to enable our customers and communities to become more water-secure, even as the world becomes more water-challenged."
Net income was $153 million, or $0.63 per share. Net income margin increased 70 basis points to 7.5 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance, partially offset by higher purchase accounting intangible amortization. Adjusted net income was $219 million, or $0.90 per share, which excludes the impacts of restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss from sale of businesses, special charges, and tax-related special items.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 19.2 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 290 basis points. Productivity savings, favorable mix, price and volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.
Outlook
Xylem now expects full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $8.5 billion, up approximately 15 to 16 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 4 to 6 percent on an organic basis. This represents an increase from the Company's previous full-year guidance of 14 to 15 percent on a reported basis and 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis.
Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20.0 percent, lifted from the previous guide of 19.4 to 19.9 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.25, raised from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.20. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is still expected to be approximately 115 percent.
Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's first-quarter earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.
Supplemental information on Xylem's first-quarter earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue from products
$
1,690
$
1,308
Revenue from services
343
140
Revenue
2,033
1,448
Cost of revenue from products
1,021
791
Cost of revenue from services
260
111
Cost of revenue
1,281
902
Gross profit
752
546
Selling, general and administrative expenses
474
354
Research and development expenses
59
53
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
10
8
Operating income
209
131
Interest expense
14
9
Other non-operating income, net
6
4
(Loss) on sale of businesses
(5
)
-
Income before taxes
196
126
Income tax expense
43
27
Net income
$
153
$
99
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.63
$
0.55
Diluted
$
0.63
$
0.54
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
241.9
180.4
Diluted
243.0
181.3
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
947
$
1,019
Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $46 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively
1,641
1,617
Inventories
1,039
1,018
Prepaid and other current assets
266
230
Total current assets
3,893
3,884
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,141
1,169
Goodwill
7,509
7,587
Other intangible assets, net
2,454
2,529
Other non-current assets
927
943
Total assets
$
15,924
$
16,112
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
948
$
968
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,098
1,221
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
285
16
Total current liabilities
2,331
2,205
Long-term debt
1,985
2,268
Accrued post-retirement benefits
323
344
Deferred income tax liabilities
558
557
Other non-current accrued liabilities
524
562
Total liabilities
5,721
5,936
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share:
Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 258.6 shares and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
3
3
Capital in excess of par value
8,618
8,564
Retained earnings
2,667
2,601
Treasury stock - at cost 16.1 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
(748
)
(733
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(345
)
(269
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,195
10,166
Non-controlling interests
8
10
Total equity
10,203
10,176
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,924
$
16,112
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income
$
153
$
99
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
61
28
Amortization
73
32
Share-based compensation
18
12
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
10
8
Loss from sale of business
5
-
Other, net
(2
)
3
Payments for restructuring
(11
)
(6
)
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):
Changes in receivables
(47
)
(28
)
Changes in inventories
(52
)
(55
)
Changes in accounts payable
6
(14
)
Other, net
(125
)
(98
)
Net Cash - Operating activities
89
(19
)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(74
)
(49
)
Proceeds from sale of business
11
-
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
1
-
Cash received from investments
2
2
Cash paid for investments
(2
)
-
Cash received from cross-currency swaps
11
11
Other, net
-
(1
)
Net Cash - Investing activities
(51
)
(37
)
Financing Activities
Long-term debt repaid
(5
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(15
)
(8
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
33
7
Dividends paid
(88
)
(60
)
Other, net
(7
)
(2
)
Net Cash - Financing activities
(82
)
(63
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(28
)
12
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(72
)
(107
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,019
944
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
947
$
837
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
13
$
11
Income taxes (net of refunds received)
$
39
$
49
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
|Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|"Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
|"Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
|"EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
|"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
|"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.
|"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year.
|"Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
|"Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs and non-cash impairment charges.
|"Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
|(A)
|(B)
|(C)
|(D)
|(E) = B+C+D
|(F) = E/A
|(G) = (E - C) / A
|Change
|% Change
|Acquisitions / Divestitures
|Change
|% Change
|Orders
|Orders
|2024 v. 2023
|2024 v. 2023
|FX Impact
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,246
1,570
676
43
%
(621
)
(1
)
54
3
%
43
%
|Water Infrastructure
646
461
185
40
%
(154
)
(2
)
29
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
480
483
(3
)
(1
%)
-
-
(3
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
429
415
14
3
%
-
-
14
3
%
3
%
|Water Solutions and Services
691
211
480
227
%
(467
)
1
14
7
%
228
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
|(A)
|(B)
|(C)
|(D)
|(E) = B+C+D
|(F) = E/A
|(G) = (E - C) / A
|Change
|% Change
|Acquisitions / Divestitures
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|Revenue
|2024 v. 2023
|2024 v. 2023
|FX Impact
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,033
1,448
585
40
%
(480
)
(2
)
103
7
%
40
%
|Water Infrastructure
574
410
164
40
%
(137
)
(1
)
26
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
436
453
(17
)
(4
%)
-
(1
)
(18
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
462
378
84
22
%
-
(1
)
83
22
%
22
%
|Water Solutions and Services
561
207
354
171
%
(343
)
1
12
6
%
171
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Total Revenue
|• Total Xylem
2,033
1,448
1,722
2,076
2,118
2,033
7,364
|• Water Infrastructure
574
410
519
612
674
574
2,215
|• Applied Water
436
453
478
465
457
436
1,853
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
462
378
384
413
437
462
1,612
|• Water Solutions and Services
561
207
341
586
550
561
1,684
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
209
131
119
191
211
209
652
|• Water Infrastructure
60
46
70
84
75
60
275
|• Applied Water
61
83
84
73
70
61
310
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
70
26
29
35
43
70
133
|• Water Solutions and Services
50
18
26
33
55
50
132
|• Corporate/ Other
(32
)
(42
)
(90
)
(34
)
(32
)
(32
)
(198
)
|Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
10.3
%
9.0
%
N/A
6.9
%
N/A
9.2
%
N/A
10.0
%
10.3
%
8.9
%
|• Water Infrastructure
10.5
%
11.2
%
N/A
13.5
%
N/A
13.7
%
N/A
11.1
%
10.5
%
12.4
%
|• Applied Water
14.0
%
18.3
%
N/A
17.6
%
N/A
15.7
%
N/A
15.3
%
14.0
%
16.7
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
15.2
%
6.9
%
N/A
7.6
%
N/A
8.5
%
N/A
9.8
%
15.2
%
8.3
%
|• Water Solutions and Services
8.9
%
8.7
%
N/A
7.6
%
N/A
5.6
%
N/A
10.0
%
8.9
%
7.8
%
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Special Charges
|• Total Xylem
16
25
67
24
22
16
138
|• Water Infrastructure
2
-
12
6
10
2
28
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
-
2
-
1
1
-
4
|• Water Solutions and Services
9
-
7
9
6
9
22
|• Corporate/ Other
5
23
48
8
5
5
84
|Restructuring & Realignment Costs
|• Total Xylem
15
11
37
34
24
15
106
|• Water Infrastructure
7
3
2
2
11
7
18
|• Applied Water
2
3
2
6
3
2
14
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
2
5
3
6
5
2
19
|• Water Solutions and Services
3
-
8
9
3
3
20
|• Corporate/ Other
1
-
22
11
2
1
35
|Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment
|• Total Xylem
54
18
36
66
56
54
176
|• Water Infrastructure
19
1
8
15
23
19
47
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
14
14
15
14
14
14
57
|• Water Solutions and Services
21
3
13
37
19
21
72
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
294
185
259
315
313
294
1,072
|• Water Infrastructure
88
50
92
107
119
88
368
|• Applied Water
63
86
86
79
73
63
324
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
86
47
47
56
63
86
213
|• Water Solutions and Services
83
21
54
88
83
83
246
|• Corporate/ Other
(26
)
(19
)
(20
)
(15
)
(25
)
(26
)
(79
)
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
14.5
%
12.8
%
N/A
15.0
%
N/A
15.2
%
N/A
14.8
%
14.5
%
14.6
%
|• Water Infrastructure
15.3
%
12.2
%
N/A
17.7
%
N/A
17.5
%
N/A
17.7
%
15.3
%
16.6
%
|• Applied Water
14.4
%
19.0
%
N/A
18.0
%
N/A
17.0
%
N/A
16.0
%
14.4
%
17.5
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
18.6
%
12.4
%
N/A
12.2
%
N/A
13.6
%
N/A
14.4
%
18.6
%
13.2
%
|• Water Solutions and Services
14.8
%
10.1
%
N/A
15.8
%
N/A
15.0
%
N/A
15.1
%
14.8
%
14.6
%
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|($ Millions, except per share amounts)
|Q1 2024
|Q1 2023
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
2,033
-
2,033
1,448
-
1,448
|Operating Income
209
85
|a
294
131
54
|a
185
|Operating Margin
10.3
%
14.5
%
9.0
%
12.8
%
|Interest Expense
(14
)
-
(14
)
(9
)
-
(9
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
6
-
6
4
-
4
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(5
)
5
-
-
-
-
|Income before Taxes
196
90
286
126
54
180
|Provision for Income Taxes
(43
)
(24
)
|b
(67
)
(27
)
(9
)
|b
(36
)
|Net Income
153
66
219
99
45
144
|Diluted Shares
243.0
243.0
181.3
181.3
|Diluted EPS
$0.63
$0.27
$0.90
$0.54
$0.25
$0.79
a
|Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $15 million and 2023 - $11 million
|Special charges: 2024 - $15 million of acquisition & integration cost and $1 million of asset impairment charges; 2023 - $23 million of acquisition & integration cost and $2 million of asset impairment charges.
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $54 million and 2023 - $18 million
b
|2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $22 million and other tax special items of $2 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $9 million
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions)
|Q1
2024
2023
|Net Cash - Operating Activities
$89
($19
)
|Capital Expenditures - PPE
(59
)
(33
)
|Capital Expenditures - Software
(15
)
(16
)
|Capital Expenditures
(74
)
(49
)
|Cash paid in excess of tax provision for R&D law change adoption
-
33
|Free Cash Flow
$15
($35
)
|Net Income
$153
$99
|Gain/(Loss) from sale of business
(5
)
-
|Restructuring Charges - non-cash stock acceleration
(2
)
-
|Special Charges - non-cash impairment
(1
)
(2
)
|Net Income, excluding gain/(loss) on sale of businesses and non-cash restructuring and special charges
$161
$101
|Operating Cash Flow Conversion
58
%
(19
%)
|Free Cash Flow Conversion
9
%
(35
%)
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
153
153
|Net Income margin
7.5
%
7.5
%
|Depreciation
61
61
|Amortization
73
73
|Interest Expense (Income), net
7
7
|Income Tax Expense
43
43
|EBITDA
337
-
-
-
337
|Share-based Compensation
18
18
|Restructuring & Realignment
15
15
|Special Charges
16
16
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
5
5
|Adjusted EBITDA
391
-
-
-
391
|Revenue
2,033
2,033
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.2
%
19.2
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
99
92
152
266
609
|Net Income margin
6.8
%
5.3
%
7.3
%
12.6
%
8.3
%
|Depreciation
28
41
63
61
193
|Amortization
32
51
84
76
243
|Interest Expense (Income), net
2
5
6
8
21
|Income Tax Expense
27
22
33
(56
)
26
|EBITDA
188
211
338
355
1,092
|Share-based Compensation
12
15
18
15
60
|Restructuring & Realignment
11
36
33
23
103
|U.K. Pension Settlement
-
-
-
-
-
|Special Charges
25
67
22
22
136
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
236
329
411
416
1,392
|Revenue
1,448
1,722
2,076
2,118
7,364
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.3
%
19.1
%
19.8
%
19.6
%
18.9
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Water Infrastructure
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
60
60
|Operating Margin
10.5
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
10.5
%
|Depreciation
10
10
|Amortization
21
21
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(1
)
(1
)
|EBITDA
90
-
-
-
90
|Share-based Compensation
3
3
|Restructuring & Realignment
7
7
|Special Charges
2
2
|Adjusted EBITDA
102
-
-
-
102
|Revenue
574
574
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.8
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
17.8
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
46
70
84
75
275
|Operating Margin
11.2
%
13.5
%
13.7
%
11.1
%
12.4
%
|Depreciation
7
8
10
9
34
|Amortization
2
10
17
26
55
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
1
(1
)
3
3
|EBITDA
55
89
110
113
367
|Share-based Compensation
2
3
4
4
13
|Restructuring & Realignment
3
2
2
11
18
|Special Charges
-
12
6
10
28
|Adjusted EBITDA
60
106
122
138
426
|Revenue
410
519
612
674
2,215
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.6
%
20.4
%
19.9
%
20.5
%
19.2
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Applied Water
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
61
61
|Operating Margin
14.0
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
14.0
%
|Depreciation
6
6
|Amortization
1
1
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
-
|EBITDA
68
68
|Share-based Compensation
2
2
|Restructuring & Realignment
2
2
|Special Charges
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
72
-
-
-
72
|Revenue
436
436
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.5
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
16.5
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
83
84
73
70
310
|Operating Margin
18.3
%
17.6
%
15.7
%
15.3
%
16.7
%
|Depreciation
5
6
7
7
25
|Amortization
1
1
-
1
3
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
|EBITDA
88
91
80
77
336
|Share-based Compensation
1
-
1
1
3
|Restructuring & Realignment
3
2
6
2
13
|Special Charges
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
92
93
87
80
352
|Revenue
453
478
465
457
1,853
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.3
%
19.5
%
18.7
%
17.5
%
19.0
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
70
70
|Operating Margin
15.2
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
15.2
%
|Depreciation
6
6
|Amortization
27
27
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(1
)
(1
)
|EBITDA
102
-
-
-
102
|Share-based Compensation
1
1
|Restructuring & Realignment
2
2
|Special Charges
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
105
-
-
-
105
|Revenue
462
462
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22.7
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
22.7
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
26
29
35
43
133
|Operating Margin
6.9
%
7.6
%
8.5
%
9.8
%
8.3
%
|(Loss)/Gain from sale of business
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
|Depreciation
6
7
7
7
27
|Amortization
24
24
24
25
97
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
(1
)
-
(3
)
(4
)
|EBITDA
56
59
66
71
252
|Share-based Compensation
2
2
1
2
7
|Restructuring & Realignment
5
2
5
5
17
|Special Charges
2
-
1
1
4
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
65
63
73
80
281
|Revenue
378
384
413
437
1,612
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.2
%
16.4
%
17.7
%
18.3
%
17.4
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Water Solutions and Services
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
50
50
|Operating Margin
8.9
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
8.9
%
|(Loss)/Gain from sale of business
(5
)
(5
)
|Depreciation
38
38
|Amortization
22
22
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
-
|EBITDA
105
-
-
-
105
|Share-based Compensation
3
3
|Restructuring & Realignment
3
3
|Special Charges
9
9
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
5
5
|Adjusted EBITDA
125
-
-
-
125
|Revenue
561
561
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22.3
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
22.3
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
18
26
33
55
132
|Operating Margin
8.7
%
7.6
%
5.6
%
10.0
%
7.8
%
|(Loss)/Gain from sale of business
-
-
-
-
|Depreciation
10
19
39
37
105
|Amortization
3
15
39
22
79
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
-
1
-
1
|EBITDA
31
60
112
114
317
|Share-based Compensation
1
4
3
2
10
|Restructuring & Realignment
-
8
9
3
20
|Special Charges
-
7
9
6
22
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
32
79
133
125
369
|Revenue
207
341
586
550
1,684
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.5
%
23.2
%
22.7
%
22.7
%
21.9
%
