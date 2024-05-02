WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported first-quarter results. The Company's total revenue of $2.0 billion surpassed prior guidance, on strong execution and demand. First-quarter earnings also exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.

"The team outperformed on all metrics and continued Xylem's strong momentum, including record first-quarter margins," said Matthew Pine, Xylem's president and CEO. "Operational performance was robust on healthy demand across most segments and regions. We're also on track to capture the synergies of our integration with Evoqua, and are driving simplification across our business to lock in and extend our margin improvements over time."

"We are raising our full-year guidance on the strength of the team's demonstrated ability to capitalize on our markets' resilient demand. We are confident that Xylem's platform of solutions is uniquely positioned to enable our customers and communities to become more water-secure, even as the world becomes more water-challenged."

Net income was $153 million, or $0.63 per share. Net income margin increased 70 basis points to 7.5 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance, partially offset by higher purchase accounting intangible amortization. Adjusted net income was $219 million, or $0.90 per share, which excludes the impacts of restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss from sale of businesses, special charges, and tax-related special items.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 19.2 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 290 basis points. Productivity savings, favorable mix, price and volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.

Outlook

Xylem now expects full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $8.5 billion, up approximately 15 to 16 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 4 to 6 percent on an organic basis. This represents an increase from the Company's previous full-year guidance of 14 to 15 percent on a reported basis and 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20.0 percent, lifted from the previous guide of 19.4 to 19.9 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.25, raised from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.20. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is still expected to be approximately 115 percent.

Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's first-quarter earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Supplemental information on Xylem's first-quarter earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue from products $ 1,690 $ 1,308 Revenue from services 343 140 Revenue 2,033 1,448 Cost of revenue from products 1,021 791 Cost of revenue from services 260 111 Cost of revenue 1,281 902 Gross profit 752 546 Selling, general and administrative expenses 474 354 Research and development expenses 59 53 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 10 8 Operating income 209 131 Interest expense 14 9 Other non-operating income, net 6 4 (Loss) on sale of businesses (5 ) - Income before taxes 196 126 Income tax expense 43 27 Net income $ 153 $ 99 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.54 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 241.9 180.4 Diluted 243.0 181.3

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 947 $ 1,019 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $46 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,641 1,617 Inventories 1,039 1,018 Prepaid and other current assets 266 230 Total current assets 3,893 3,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,141 1,169 Goodwill 7,509 7,587 Other intangible assets, net 2,454 2,529 Other non-current assets 927 943 Total assets $ 15,924 $ 16,112 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 948 $ 968 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,098 1,221 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 285 16 Total current liabilities 2,331 2,205 Long-term debt 1,985 2,268 Accrued post-retirement benefits 323 344 Deferred income tax liabilities 558 557 Other non-current accrued liabilities 524 562 Total liabilities 5,721 5,936 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 258.6 shares and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 3 Capital in excess of par value 8,618 8,564 Retained earnings 2,667 2,601 Treasury stock - at cost 16.1 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively (748 ) (733 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (345 ) (269 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,195 10,166 Non-controlling interests 8 10 Total equity 10,203 10,176 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,924 $ 16,112

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 153 $ 99 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 61 28 Amortization 73 32 Share-based compensation 18 12 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 10 8 Loss from sale of business 5 - Other, net (2 ) 3 Payments for restructuring (11 ) (6 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (47 ) (28 ) Changes in inventories (52 ) (55 ) Changes in accounts payable 6 (14 ) Other, net (125 ) (98 ) Net Cash - Operating activities 89 (19 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (74 ) (49 ) Proceeds from sale of business 11 - Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 - Cash received from investments 2 2 Cash paid for investments (2 ) - Cash received from cross-currency swaps 11 11 Other, net - (1 ) Net Cash - Investing activities (51 ) (37 ) Financing Activities Long-term debt repaid (5 ) - Repurchase of common stock (15 ) (8 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 33 7 Dividends paid (88 ) (60 ) Other, net (7 ) (2 ) Net Cash - Financing activities (82 ) (63 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (28 ) 12 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (72 ) (107 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,019 944 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 947 $ 837 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 13 $ 11 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 39 $ 49

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. "Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. "Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. "EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year. "Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. "Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs and non-cash impairment charges. "Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,246 1,570 676 43 % (621 ) (1 ) 54 3 % 43 % Water Infrastructure 646 461 185 40 % (154 ) (2 ) 29 6 % 40 % Applied Water 480 483 (3 ) (1 %) - - (3 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 429 415 14 3 % - - 14 3 % 3 % Water Solutions and Services 691 211 480 227 % (467 ) 1 14 7 % 228 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,033 1,448 585 40 % (480 ) (2 ) 103 7 % 40 % Water Infrastructure 574 410 164 40 % (137 ) (1 ) 26 6 % 40 % Applied Water 436 453 (17 ) (4 %) - (1 ) (18 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 462 378 84 22 % - (1 ) 83 22 % 22 % Water Solutions and Services 561 207 354 171 % (343 ) 1 12 6 % 171 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 2,033 1,448 1,722 2,076 2,118 2,033 7,364 • Water Infrastructure 574 410 519 612 674 574 2,215 • Applied Water 436 453 478 465 457 436 1,853 • Measurement and Control Solutions 462 378 384 413 437 462 1,612 • Water Solutions and Services 561 207 341 586 550 561 1,684 • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 209 131 119 191 211 209 652 • Water Infrastructure 60 46 70 84 75 60 275 • Applied Water 61 83 84 73 70 61 310 • Measurement and Control Solutions 70 26 29 35 43 70 133 • Water Solutions and Services 50 18 26 33 55 50 132 • Corporate/ Other (32 ) (42 ) (90 ) (34 ) (32 ) (32 ) (198 ) Operating Margin • Total Xylem 10.3 % 9.0 % N/A 6.9 % N/A 9.2 % N/A 10.0 % 10.3 % 8.9 % • Water Infrastructure 10.5 % 11.2 % N/A 13.5 % N/A 13.7 % N/A 11.1 % 10.5 % 12.4 % • Applied Water 14.0 % 18.3 % N/A 17.6 % N/A 15.7 % N/A 15.3 % 14.0 % 16.7 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 15.2 % 6.9 % N/A 7.6 % N/A 8.5 % N/A 9.8 % 15.2 % 8.3 % • Water Solutions and Services 8.9 % 8.7 % N/A 7.6 % N/A 5.6 % N/A 10.0 % 8.9 % 7.8 % • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Special Charges • Total Xylem 16 25 67 24 22 16 138 • Water Infrastructure 2 - 12 6 10 2 28 • Applied Water - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions - 2 - 1 1 - 4 • Water Solutions and Services 9 - 7 9 6 9 22 • Corporate/ Other 5 23 48 8 5 5 84 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 15 11 37 34 24 15 106 • Water Infrastructure 7 3 2 2 11 7 18 • Applied Water 2 3 2 6 3 2 14 • Measurement and Control Solutions 2 5 3 6 5 2 19 • Water Solutions and Services 3 - 8 9 3 3 20 • Corporate/ Other 1 - 22 11 2 1 35 Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment • Total Xylem 54 18 36 66 56 54 176 • Water Infrastructure 19 1 8 15 23 19 47 • Applied Water - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions 14 14 15 14 14 14 57 • Water Solutions and Services 21 3 13 37 19 21 72 • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 294 185 259 315 313 294 1,072 • Water Infrastructure 88 50 92 107 119 88 368 • Applied Water 63 86 86 79 73 63 324 • Measurement and Control Solutions 86 47 47 56 63 86 213 • Water Solutions and Services 83 21 54 88 83 83 246 • Corporate/ Other (26 ) (19 ) (20 ) (15 ) (25 ) (26 ) (79 ) Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 14.5 % 12.8 % N/A 15.0 % N/A 15.2 % N/A 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.6 % • Water Infrastructure 15.3 % 12.2 % N/A 17.7 % N/A 17.5 % N/A 17.7 % 15.3 % 16.6 % • Applied Water 14.4 % 19.0 % N/A 18.0 % N/A 17.0 % N/A 16.0 % 14.4 % 17.5 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 18.6 % 12.4 % N/A 12.2 % N/A 13.6 % N/A 14.4 % 18.6 % 13.2 % • Water Solutions and Services 14.8 % 10.1 % N/A 15.8 % N/A 15.0 % N/A 15.1 % 14.8 % 14.6 % • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,033 - 2,033 1,448 - 1,448 Operating Income 209 85 a 294 131 54 a 185 Operating Margin 10.3 % 14.5 % 9.0 % 12.8 % Interest Expense (14 ) - (14 ) (9 ) - (9 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 6 - 6 4 - 4 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business (5 ) 5 - - - - Income before Taxes 196 90 286 126 54 180 Provision for Income Taxes (43 ) (24 ) b (67 ) (27 ) (9 ) b (36 ) Net Income 153 66 219 99 45 144 Diluted Shares 243.0 243.0 181.3 181.3 Diluted EPS $0.63 $0.27 $0.90 $0.54 $0.25 $0.79

a Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $15 million and 2023 - $11 million Special charges: 2024 - $15 million of acquisition & integration cost and $1 million of asset impairment charges; 2023 - $23 million of acquisition & integration cost and $2 million of asset impairment charges. Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $54 million and 2023 - $18 million b 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $22 million and other tax special items of $2 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $9 million

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 2024 2023 Net Cash - Operating Activities $89 ($19 ) Capital Expenditures - PPE (59 ) (33 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (15 ) (16 ) Capital Expenditures (74 ) (49 ) Cash paid in excess of tax provision for R&D law change adoption - 33 Free Cash Flow $15 ($35 ) Net Income $153 $99 Gain/(Loss) from sale of business (5 ) - Restructuring Charges - non-cash stock acceleration (2 ) - Special Charges - non-cash impairment (1 ) (2 ) Net Income, excluding gain/(loss) on sale of businesses and non-cash restructuring and special charges $161 $101 Operating Cash Flow Conversion 58 % (19 %) Free Cash Flow Conversion 9 % (35 %)

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 153 153 Net Income margin 7.5 % 7.5 % Depreciation 61 61 Amortization 73 73 Interest Expense (Income), net 7 7 Income Tax Expense 43 43 EBITDA 337 - - - 337 Share-based Compensation 18 18 Restructuring & Realignment 15 15 Special Charges 16 16 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 391 - - - 391 Revenue 2,033 2,033 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.2 % 19.2 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 99 92 152 266 609 Net Income margin 6.8 % 5.3 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 8.3 % Depreciation 28 41 63 61 193 Amortization 32 51 84 76 243 Interest Expense (Income), net 2 5 6 8 21 Income Tax Expense 27 22 33 (56 ) 26 EBITDA 188 211 338 355 1,092 Share-based Compensation 12 15 18 15 60 Restructuring & Realignment 11 36 33 23 103 U.K. Pension Settlement - - - - - Special Charges 25 67 22 22 136 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 236 329 411 416 1,392 Revenue 1,448 1,722 2,076 2,118 7,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.8 % 19.6 % 18.9 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Infrastructure 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 60 60 Operating Margin 10.5 % N/A N/A N/A 10.5 % Depreciation 10 10 Amortization 21 21 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) (1 ) EBITDA 90 - - - 90 Share-based Compensation 3 3 Restructuring & Realignment 7 7 Special Charges 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 102 - - - 102 Revenue 574 574 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8 % N/A N/A N/A 17.8 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 46 70 84 75 275 Operating Margin 11.2 % 13.5 % 13.7 % 11.1 % 12.4 % Depreciation 7 8 10 9 34 Amortization 2 10 17 26 55 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - 1 (1 ) 3 3 EBITDA 55 89 110 113 367 Share-based Compensation 2 3 4 4 13 Restructuring & Realignment 3 2 2 11 18 Special Charges - 12 6 10 28 Adjusted EBITDA 60 106 122 138 426 Revenue 410 519 612 674 2,215 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.6 % 20.4 % 19.9 % 20.5 % 19.2 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Applied Water 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 61 61 Operating Margin 14.0 % N/A N/A N/A 14.0 % Depreciation 6 6 Amortization 1 1 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - - EBITDA 68 68 Share-based Compensation 2 2 Restructuring & Realignment 2 2 Special Charges - - Adjusted EBITDA 72 - - - 72 Revenue 436 436 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5 % N/A N/A N/A 16.5 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 83 84 73 70 310 Operating Margin 18.3 % 17.6 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 16.7 % Depreciation 5 6 7 7 25 Amortization 1 1 - 1 3 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) - - (1 ) (2 ) EBITDA 88 91 80 77 336 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 1 3 Restructuring & Realignment 3 2 6 2 13 Special Charges - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 92 93 87 80 352 Revenue 453 478 465 457 1,853 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.3 % 19.5 % 18.7 % 17.5 % 19.0 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Measurement and Control Solutions 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 70 70 Operating Margin 15.2 % N/A N/A N/A 15.2 % Depreciation 6 6 Amortization 27 27 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) (1 ) EBITDA 102 - - - 102 Share-based Compensation 1 1 Restructuring & Realignment 2 2 Special Charges - - Adjusted EBITDA 105 - - - 105 Revenue 462 462 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.7 % N/A N/A N/A 22.7 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 26 29 35 43 133 Operating Margin 6.9 % 7.6 % 8.5 % 9.8 % 8.3 % (Loss)/Gain from sale of business - - - (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation 6 7 7 7 27 Amortization 24 24 24 25 97 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - (1 ) - (3 ) (4 ) EBITDA 56 59 66 71 252 Share-based Compensation 2 2 1 2 7 Restructuring & Realignment 5 2 5 5 17 Special Charges 2 - 1 1 4 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 65 63 73 80 281 Revenue 378 384 413 437 1,612 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.2 % 16.4 % 17.7 % 18.3 % 17.4 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Solutions and Services 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 50 50 Operating Margin 8.9 % N/A N/A N/A 8.9 % (Loss)/Gain from sale of business (5 ) (5 ) Depreciation 38 38 Amortization 22 22 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - - EBITDA 105 - - - 105 Share-based Compensation 3 3 Restructuring & Realignment 3 3 Special Charges 9 9 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 125 - - - 125 Revenue 561 561 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.3 % N/A N/A N/A 22.3 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 18 26 33 55 132 Operating Margin 8.7 % 7.6 % 5.6 % 10.0 % 7.8 % (Loss)/Gain from sale of business - - - - Depreciation 10 19 39 37 105 Amortization 3 15 39 22 79 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - - 1 - 1 EBITDA 31 60 112 114 317 Share-based Compensation 1 4 3 2 10 Restructuring & Realignment - 8 9 3 20 Special Charges - 7 9 6 22 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 32 79 133 125 369 Revenue 207 341 586 550 1,684 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.5 % 23.2 % 22.7 % 22.7 % 21.9 %

