Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) ("Pitney Bowes" or the "Company"), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2024.
Jason Dies, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"We came out of the gate strong with first quarter results that reflect enterprise-wide changes in our operating intensity and efficiency efforts. Net income improved $5 million over prior year. Adjusted EBIT grew by more than $23 million on relatively flat revenue. This includes solid segment-level performance and systematic cost reductions, resulting in an 8% decline in operating expenses.
At the segment level, Presort Services achieved record revenue and EBIT while SendTech once again delivered solid profit increases and margin expansion. Global Ecommerce grew domestic parcel volumes in a challenging market and reduced operating expense as we continue efforts to maximize value.
We are very encouraged by improvements in execution over the past six months and our results for the first quarter in particular. We continue to see opportunities in the remainder of the year. We will build on this momentum by maintaining strong execution and a disciplined focus on costs to increase cashflow and create capacity for investment in high-margin growth areas."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue in the quarter was $831 million, flat compared to prior year
- GAAP EPS improved $0.02 over prior year; Adjusted EPS was flat versus prior year
- Net income was a loss of $3 million, an improvement of $5 million over prior year despite higher interest and tax expense; adjusted EBIT was $56 million, up $23 million or 71 percent over prior year
- GAAP cash from operating activities was a use of $13 million, an improvement of $27 million year-over-year; Free Cash Flow was a use of $17 million, an improvement of $43 million year-over-year
- Cost reduction actions as part of 2023 restructuring plan generated significant benefit in the quarter; now expect savings to exceed $75 to $85 million target
- Cash and short-term investments were $538 million at quarter-end
Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below:
First Quarter
2024
2023
GAAP EPS
($0.02)
($0.04)
Restructuring Charges
$0.02
$0.01
Foreign Currency Gain on Intercompany Loans
($0.02)
-
Gain on Debt Redemption
-
($0.01)
Proxy Solicitation Fees
-
$0.03
Transaction Costs
$0.01
-
Adjusted EPS
($0.01)
($0.01)
Business Segment Reporting
Effective January 1, 2024, we moved the digital delivery services offering from our Global Ecommerce segment to the SendTech Solutions segment in order to leverage our technology and innovation capabilities to better serve our clients. Prior periods have been recast to conform to our current segment presentation.
Quarterly historical financial information consistent with this change can be found within the Financial Reporting section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
SendTech Solutions
SendTech Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.
First Quarter
($ millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Reported
Revenue
$327
$335
(2%)
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$111
$105
6%
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$101
$96
6%
Shipping-related revenue grew 8%, partially offsetting the decline in mailing-related revenue of 4%. The timing of our product lifecycle and a continued reduction in our meter base drove the revenue decline in the quarter.
Favorable revenue mix, improvements in supply chain management, and cost reduction actions drove lower COGS and SG&A, resulting in higher Adjusted Segment EBITDA and EBIT.
Presort Services
Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter.
First Quarter
($ millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Reported
Revenue
$170
$159
7%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$49
$35
39%
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$40
$27
50%
Presort achieved record revenue as higher revenue per piece offset a 2% decline in volumes.
Higher revenue per piece, improved labor productivity from automation refresh and process improvements, and transportation optimization drove margin expansion, resulting in record Adjusted Segment EBITDA and EBIT.
Global Ecommerce
Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.
First Quarter
($ millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Reported
Revenue
$333
$341
(2%)
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
($21)
($19)
(14%)
Adjusted Segment EBIT
($35)
($33)
(7%)
Lower Global Ecommerce revenue was driven by a 49% decline in cross-border revenue from changes in how two of our largest clients access our services that occurred in the second quarter 2023. Domestic parcel volumes grew 20% to 60 million processed in the quarter, driving domestic parcel revenue growth of 8%.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA and EBIT declined as a result of the decline in cross-border revenue and lower domestic parcel revenue per piece. Cost actions partially offset the impact of these items and drove a 19% improvement in operating expenses.
Full Year 2024 Guidance
We are maintaining our guidance and expect revenue growth to range from flat to a low-single digit decline and EBIT margins to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis.
We are planning similar levels of capital expenditures in 2024 as in 2023 and expect interest expense and taxes to increase over prior year.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Our financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We also disclose certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), revenue growth on a comparable basis and free cash flow.
Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact of restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges, foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany loans, gains, losses and costs related to acquisitions and dispositions, gains and losses on debt redemptions and other unusual items. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.
Free cash flow adjusts cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for capital expenditures, restructuring payments and other special items. Management believes free cash flow provides investors better insight into the amount of cash available for other discretionary uses.
Adjusted Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Adjusted Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany loans, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other items not allocated to a business segment. The Company also reports Adjusted Segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.
Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations.
This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; our ability to continue to grow and manage unexpected fluctuations in volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or their performance under those contracts; the impacts of higher interest rates and the potential for future interest rate increases on our cost of debt; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2023 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during 2024. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.
Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, adjusted segment EBIT and adjusted segment EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are attached.
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Revenue:
|Business services
$
535,597
$
523,491
|Support services
96,333
105,284
|Financing
67,663
67,049
|Equipment sales
77,403
82,610
|Supplies
36,721
38,835
|Rentals
16,792
17,269
|Total revenue
830,509
834,538
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of business services
446,367
446,317
|Cost of support services
33,055
36,840
|Financing interest expense
16,603
14,536
|Cost of equipment sales
52,559
57,171
|Cost of supplies
10,195
11,225
|Cost of rentals
4,684
5,428
|Selling, general and administrative
216,197
242,120
|Research and development
9,481
10,493
|Restructuring charges
4,315
3,599
|Interest expense, net
27,766
22,342
|Other components of net pension and postretirement income
(387
)
(1,710
)
|Other income
-
(2,836
)
|Total costs and expenses
820,835
845,525
|Income (loss) before taxes
9,674
(10,987
)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
12,559
(3,250
)
|Net loss
$
(2,885
)
$
(7,737
)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.04
)
|Diluted
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.04
)
|Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share
176,997
174,626
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Assets
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
516,092
$
601,053
|Short-term investments
21,859
22,166
|Accounts and other receivables, net
307,201
342,236
|Short-term finance receivables, net
547,235
563,536
|Inventories
78,683
70,053
|Current income taxes
987
564
|Other current assets and prepayments
110,041
92,309
|Total current assets
1,582,098
1,691,917
|Property, plant and equipment, net
370,110
383,628
|Rental property and equipment, net
22,580
23,583
|Long-term finance receivables, net
638,380
653,085
|Goodwill
729,291
734,409
|Intangible assets, net
58,277
62,250
|Operating lease assets
304,939
309,958
|Noncurrent income taxes
58,884
60,995
|Other assets
338,488
352,360
|Total assets
$
4,103,047
$
4,272,185
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
784,020
$
875,476
|Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank
599,976
640,323
|Current operating lease liabilities
60,087
60,069
|Current portion of long-term debt
58,111
58,931
|Advance billings
89,014
89,087
|Current income taxes
34,212
6,523
|Total current liabilities
1,625,420
1,730,409
|Long-term debt
2,076,054
2,087,101
|Deferred taxes on income
199,769
211,477
|Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities
19,054
19,091
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
272,024
277,981
|Other noncurrent liabilities
303,081
314,702
|Total liabilities
4,495,402
4,640,761
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock
270,338
270,338
|Retained earnings
3,027,030
3,077,988
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(863,811
)
(851,245
)
|Treasury stock, at cost
(2,825,912
)
(2,865,657
)
|Total stockholders' deficit
(392,355
)
(368,576
)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
4,103,047
$
4,272,185
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Business Segment Revenue
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
|% Change
|Global Ecommerce
|Revenue, as reported
$
333,265
$
340,641
(2
%)
|Impact of currency on revenue
(719
)
|Revenue, constant currency
$
332,546
$
340,641
(2
%)
|Presort Services
|Revenue, as reported
$
169,807
$
158,902
7
%
|Sending Technology Solutions
|Revenue, as reported
$
327,437
$
334,995
(2
%)
|Impact of currency on revenue
(72
)
|Revenue, constant currency
$
327,365
$
334,995
(2
%)
|Consolidated
|Revenue, as reported
$
830,509
$
834,538
(0
%)
|Impact of currency on revenue
(791
)
|Revenue, constant currency
$
829,718
$
834,538
(1
%)
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA
|(Unaudited; in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
|% change
|Adjusted
Segment
EBIT (1)
|D&A
|Adjusted
Segment
EBITDA
|Adjusted
Segment
EBIT (1)
|D&A
|Adjusted
Segment
EBITDA
|Adjusted
Segment
EBIT
|Adjusted
Segment
EBITDA
|Global Ecommerce
$
(35,427
)
$
14,033
$
(21,394
)
$
(33,172
)
$
14,431
$
(18,741
)
(7%)
(14%)
|Presort Services
40,329
8,758
49,087
26,905
8,523
35,428
50%
39%
|Sending Technology Solutions
101,278
9,996
111,274
95,637
9,450
105,087
6%
6%
|Segment total
$
106,180
$
32,787
138,967
$
89,370
$
32,404
121,774
19%
14%
|Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss:
|Segment depreciation and amortization
(32,787
)
(32,404
)
|Interest expense, net
(44,369
)
(36,878
)
|Unallocated corporate expenses
(49,770
)
(56,349
)
|Restructuring charges
(4,315
)
(3,599
)
|Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
4,638
-
|Transaction costs
(2,690
)
-
|Proxy solicitation fees
-
(6,367
)
|Gain on debt redemption
-
2,836
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(12,559
)
3,250
|Net loss
$
(2,885
)
$
(7,737
)
|(1)
Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment, and other items that are not allocated to a business segment.
Pitney Bowes Inc.
|Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results
|(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Reconciliation of reported net loss to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA
|Net loss
$
(2,885
)
$
(7,737
)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
12,559
(3,250
)
|Income (loss) before taxes
9,674
(10,987
)
|Restructuring charges
4,315
3,599
|Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
(4,638
)
-
|Gain on debt redemption
-
(2,836
)
|Transaction costs
2,690
-
|Proxy solicitation fees
-
6,367
|Adjusted net income before tax
12,041
(3,857
)
|Interest, net
44,369
36,878
|Adjusted EBIT
56,410
33,021
|Depreciation and amortization
40,879
39,897
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
97,289
$
72,918
|Reconciliation of reported diluted loss per share to adjusted diluted loss per share
|Diluted loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.04
)
|Restructuring charges
0.02
0.01
|Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
(0.02
)
-
|Gain on debt redemption
-
(0.01
)
|Transaction costs
0.01
-
|Proxy solicitation fees
-
0.03
|Adjusted diluted loss per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
|The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.
|Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow
|Net cash from operating activities
$
(12,525
)
$
(39,714
)
|Capital expenditures
(19,957
)
(28,666
)
|Restructuring payments
14,989
4,641
|Proxy solicitation fees paid
-
3,038
|Free cash flow
$
(17,493
)
$
(60,701
)
