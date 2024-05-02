WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2024 investor conferences:

Needham Company 19th Annual Technology Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Attendees: David Mackey, EVP-Finance Head of IR

Barrington Research 18th Annual Spring Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Location: Virtual

Attendees: David Mackey, EVP-Finance Head of IR

Cowen Company 52nd Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Attendees: David Mackey, EVP-Finance Head of IR

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 3:10 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on WNS's website at http://ir.wns.com

Attendees: Sanjay Puria, CFO; Arijit Sen, Corporate Financial Controller; David Mackey, EVP-Finance Head of IR

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

Attendees: Sanjay Puria, CFO; Arijit Sen, Corporate Financial Controller; David Mackey, EVP-Finance Head of IR

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

