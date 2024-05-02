NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (NYSE: SHAK) has posted its results for the first quarter of 2024 in a Shareholder Letter in the Quarterly Results section of the Company's Investor Relations website, which can be found here: Q1 2024 Shake Shack Shareholder Letter.
Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until May 09, 2024 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13745222.
The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
(1)
Restaurant-level profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is set forth in the schedules accompanying this release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 520 locations system-wide, including over 335 in 33 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and 185 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.
Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.
Definitions
The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:
"Shack sales" is defined as the aggregate sales of food, beverages, gift card breakage income and Shake Shack branded merchandise at Company-operated Shacks and excludes sales from licensed Shacks.
"System-wide sales" is an operating measure and consists of sales from Company-operated Shacks and licensed Shacks. The Company does not recognize the sales from licensed Shacks as revenue. Of these amounts, revenue is limited to licensing revenue based on a percentage of sales from licensed Shacks, as well as certain up-front fees, such as territory fees and opening fees.
"Same-Shack sales" represents Shack sales for the comparable Shack base, which is defined as the number of Company-operated Shacks open for 24 full fiscal months or longer. For consecutive days that Shacks were temporarily closed, the comparative period was also adjusted.
"Restaurant-level profit," a non-GAAP measure, also formerly referred to as Shack-level operating profit, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.
"Restaurant-level profit margin," a non-GAAP measure, also formerly referred to as Shack-level operating profit margin, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses as a percentage of Shack sales.
"EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit), and Depreciation and amortization expense.
"Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation expense, Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company's recurring business operations.
"Adjusted pro forma net income," a non-GAAP measure, represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests ("LLC Interests") for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly reflected to its core operations and may not be indicative of its recurring business operations.
SHAKE SHACK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 27
December 27
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
260,203
$
224,653
Marketable securities
24,570
68,561
Accounts receivable, net
14,458
16,847
Inventories
5,073
5,404
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,885
18,967
Total current assets
326,189
334,432
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $401,132 and $376,760, respectively
537,621
530,995
Operating lease assets
410,254
398,296
Deferred income taxes, net
329,956
326,208
Other assets
14,812
15,926
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,618,832
$
1,605,857
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,163
$
22,273
Accrued expenses
57,366
54,742
Accrued wages and related liabilities
19,249
20,945
Operating lease liabilities, current
50,780
49,004
Other current liabilities
18,525
17,103
Total current liabilities
161,083
164,067
Long-term debt
245,898
245,636
Long-term operating lease liabilities
476,704
464,533
Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
236,728
235,613
Other long-term liabilities
26,126
26,638
Total liabilities
1,146,539
1,136,487
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value-10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 27, 2024 and December 27, 2023.
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value-200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,635,382 and 39,474,315 shares issued and outstanding as of March 27, 2024 and December 27, 2023, respectively.
40
39
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value-35,000,000 shares authorized; 2,801,013 and 2,834,513 shares issued and outstanding as of March 27, 2024 and December 27, 2023, respectively.
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
427,530
426,601
Retained earnings
18,817
16,777
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4
)
(3
)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Shake Shack Inc.
446,386
443,417
Non-controlling interests
25,907
25,953
Total equity
472,293
469,370
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,618,832
$
1,605,857
SHAKE SHACK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
March 27
March 29
Shack sales
$
280,552
96.6
%
$
244,254
96.4
%
Licensing revenue
9,952
3.4
%
9,024
3.6
%
TOTAL REVENUE
290,504
100.0
%
253,278
100.0
%
Shack-level operating expenses(1):
Food and paper costs
80,253
28.6
%
71,772
29.4
%
Labor and related expenses
81,509
29.1
%
74,264
30.4
%
Other operating expenses
41,856
14.9
%
34,936
14.3
%
Occupancy and related expenses
22,188
7.9
%
18,583
7.6
%
General and administrative expenses
35,944
12.4
%
31,311
12.4
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,441
8.8
%
21,322
8.4
%
Pre-opening costs
2,753
0.9
%
3,557
1.4
%
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets
526
0.2
%
722
0.3
%
TOTAL EXPENSES
290,470
100.0
%
256,467
101.3
%
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
34
-
%
(3,189
)
(1.3
)%
Other income, net
3,206
1.1
%
2,837
1.1
%
Interest expense
(508
)
(0.2
)%
(403
)
(0.2
)%
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,732
0.9
%
(755
)
(0.3
)%
Income tax expense
518
0.2
%
867
0.3
%
NET INCOME (LOSS)
2,214
0.8
%
(1,622
)
(0.6
)%
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
174
0.1
%
(88
)
-
%
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAKE SHACK INC.
$
2,040
0.7
%
$
(1,534
)
(0.6
)%
Earnings (Loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
Diluted
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
Basic
39,515
39,332
Diluted
41,259
39,332
_______________
|(1) As a percentage of Shack sales.
SHAKE SHACK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
March 27
March 29
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interests)
$
2,214
$
(1,622
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,441
21,322
Amortization of debt issuance costs
262
262
Amortization of cloud computing asset
518
439
Non-cash operating lease cost
18,490
16,075
Equity-based compensation
3,642
3,802
Deferred income taxes
(131
)
1,917
Non-cash interest
(164
)
58
Gain on sale of equity securities
-
(81
)
Net amortization of discount on held-to-maturity securities
(370
)
-
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets
526
722
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,389
3,354
Inventories
331
(210
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,757
)
(1,580
)
Other assets
(650
)
(1,218
)
Accounts payable
(3,760
)
(5,799
)
Accrued expenses
2,027
(2,018
)
Accrued wages and related liabilities
(1,696
)
1,068
Other current liabilities
709
(2,389
)
Operating lease liabilities
(17,213
)
(16,830
)
Other long-term liabilities
857
2,548
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
30,665
19,820
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(33,054
)
(34,326
)
Maturities of held-to-maturity marketable securities
44,361
-
Purchases of equity securities
-
(690
)
Sales of equity securities
-
81,478
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
11,307
46,462
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments on principal of finance leases
(910
)
(807
)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders
(145
)
(49
)
Net proceeds from stock option exercises
474
113
Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards
(5,840
)
(2,626
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(6,421
)
(3,369
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1
)
(4
)
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
35,550
62,909
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
224,653
230,521
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
260,203
$
293,430
SHAKE SHACK INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Restaurant-level profit, Restaurant-level profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures").
Restaurant-Level Profit
Restaurant-level profit, formerly referred to as Shack-level operating profit, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.
How This Measure Is Useful
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of its Shacks. Additionally, Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin are key metrics used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts, as well as assess the performance of its Shacks relative to budget and against prior periods. It is also used to evaluate employee compensation as it serves as a metric in certain performance-based employee bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin provides investors with a supplemental view of its operating performance that can provide meaningful insights to the underlying operating performance of the Shacks, as these measures depict the operating results that are directly impacted by the Shacks and exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the ongoing operations of the Shacks. It may also assist investors to evaluate the Company's performance relative to peers of various sizes and maturities and provides greater transparency with respect to how management evaluates the business, as well as the financial and operational decision-making.
Limitations of the Usefulness of this Measure
Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level profit excludes certain costs, such as General and administrative expenses and Pre-opening costs, which are considered normal, recurring cash operating expenses and are essential to support the operation and development of the Company's Shacks. Therefore, this measure may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's operating results as a whole and Restaurant-level profit and Restaurant-level profit margin should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial results.
A reconciliation of Restaurant-level profit to Income (loss) from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.
Thirteen Weeks Ended
(dollar amounts in thousands)
March 27
March 29
Income (loss) from operations
$
34
$
(3,189
)
Less:
Licensing revenue
9,952
9,024
Add:
General and administrative expenses
35,944
31,311
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,441
21,322
Pre-opening costs
2,753
3,557
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets
526
722
Restaurant-level profit
$
54,746
$
44,699
Total revenue
$
290,504
$
253,278
Less: Licensing revenue
9,952
9,024
Shack sales
$
280,552
$
244,254
Restaurant-level profit margin(1)
19.5
%
18.3
%
(1) As a percentage of Shack sales.
SHAKE SHACK INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding equity-based compensation expense, Impairment and loss on the disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company's recurring business operations.
How These Measures Are Useful
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors' operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts and also serves as a metric in its performance-based equity incentive programs and certain bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company's operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of its ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance.
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.
Thirteen Weeks Ended
(dollar amounts in thousands)
March 27
March 29
Net income (loss)
$
2,214
$
(1,622
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,441
21,322
Interest expense, net
(27
)
403
Income tax expense
518
867
EBITDA
$
28,146
$
20,970
Equity-based compensation
3,642
3,802
Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs
518
439
Impairment and loss on disposal of assets
526
722
Legal settlements(1)
-
1,004
CEO transition costs
479
-
Restatement costs(2)
1,391
-
Other(3)
1,183
628
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,885
$
27,565
Adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
12.4
%
10.9
%
(1) Expenses incurred to establish accruals related to the settlements of legal matters.
(2) Expenses incurred related to the restatement of prior periods in the 2023 Form 10-K.
(3) Expenses incurred for professional fees related to non-recurring matters.
(4) Calculated as a percentage of Total revenue, which was $290.5 million and $253.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2024 and March 29, 2023, respectively.
SHAKE SHACK INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings (Loss) Per Fully Exchanged and Diluted Share
Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests ("LLC Interests") for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income (loss) by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests, after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.
How These Measures Are Useful
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of SSE Holdings, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share should not be considered alternatives to Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results.
A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income (loss) to Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share are set forth below.
Thirteen Weeks Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 27
March 29
Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc
$
2,040
$
(1,534
)
Adjustments:
Reallocation of Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests(1)
174
(88
)
Legal settlements
-
1,004
Restatement costs(2)
1,391
-
CEO transition costs
479
-
Other(3)
1,183
628
Tax impact of above adjustments(4)
356
(300
)
Adjusted pro forma net income (loss)
$
5,623
$
(290
)
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding-diluted
41,259
39,332
Adjustments:
Assumed exchange of LLC Interests for shares of Class A common stock(1)
2,830
2,852
Adjusted pro forma fully exchanged weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding-diluted
44,089
42,184
Adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged share-diluted
$
0.13
$
(0.01
)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
March 27
March 29
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock-diluted
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
Non-GAAP adjustments(5)
0.08
0.03
Adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged share-diluted
$
0.13
$
(0.01
)
(1)
Assumes the exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests for shares of Class A common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests.
(2)
Expenses incurred related to the restatement of prior periods in the 2023 Form 10-K.
(3)
Expenses incurred for professional fees related to non-recurring matters.
(4)
Represents the tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments and pro forma adjustments to reflect corporate income taxes at assumed effective tax rates of 2.8% and 133.1% for the thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2024 and March 29, 2023, respectively. Amounts include provisions for U.S. federal income taxes, certain LLC entity-level taxes and foreign withholding taxes, assuming the highest statutory rates apportioned to each applicable state, local and foreign jurisdiction.
(5)
Represents the per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments for each period. Refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) above for additional information.
Contacts
Media:
Meg Davis, Shake Shack
mcastranova@shakeshack.com
Investor Relations:
Melissa Calandruccio, ICR
Michelle Michalski, ICR
(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)
investor@shakeshack.com