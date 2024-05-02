FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier specialty distribution company, today announced consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. This press release is supplemented by an earnings presentation at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board said, " Our first quarter results were in line with near-term expectations. The Lawson MRO vertical had strong performance while continuing to make investments in its sales organization, the Gexpro Services OEM vertical returned to double-digit margins as expected this quarter, and the TestEquity industrial technology vertical margins stabilized despite continuing headwinds in the Test & Measurement end market on continued high interest rates and inventory balancing that impacted the market. Sales grew 19.5% to $416 million over the year-ago quarter driven by our acquisition strategy and also increased 2.7% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2023. As anticipated, organic sales remained soft in the quarter, however, our two-year stacked organic revenues increased by 4.7% given tough sales comparisons in the Technology and Renewables (OEM market) and Test & Measurement (Industrial Technology market) verticals. Sequentially, the business improved in many end markets including Technology and continued strength in our Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Power (OEM market) verticals. For the quarter, consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.7% compared to 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

" As demonstrated in the first quarter, our acquisition strategy contributes to DSG's inorganic growth by expanding our scale, customer base and geographic reach by enhancing our enterprise-wide product offerings. During the first quarter Lawson completed the acquisition of Emergent Safety Supply to help accelerate our expansion into the safety category. We are also excited about Lawson's acquisition of S&S Automotive, with annual revenues of approximately $40 million, which was announced yesterday. S&S significantly extends our product base and expands Lawson's market reach with automotive dealers in addition to its already established strong position with collision repair shops.

" We are actively working our pipeline of acquisition targets, incremental margin enhancement initiatives, and cost savings -- and expect sequential margin improvements as 2024 develops. Our asset-light business model, combined with our focus on growing operating cash flows and accelerating returns on invested capital, positions us well to maximize long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. King.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results (unaudited). See the reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2023 % Change Revenue $ 416,086 $ 348,270 19.5 % $ 405,239 2.7 % Operating income (loss) $ 2,783 $ 16,721 (83.4 )% $ (289 ) N/A Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 29,761 $ 32,783 (9.2 )% $ 28,006 6.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 36,067 $ 39,353 (8.4 )% $ 33,880 6.5 % Operating income (loss) as a percent of revenue 0.7 % 4.8 % (0.1 )% 74bps Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue 8.7 % 11.3 % 8.4 % 30bps

2024 First Quarter Summary(1)

Revenue increased $67.8 million, or 19.5%, to $416.1 million including $99.2 million of incremental revenue from 2023 and 2024 acquisitions. Two-year stacked organic revenue grew by 4.7% despite organic revenue softness in the current quarter being down 8.6% on comparable days. The revenue headwinds were isolated to the technology and renewables end markets and our industrial Test & Measurement business, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates connected to capital spending. Organic revenue grew by 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $2.8 million, which included $10.7 million of non-cash acquired intangible amortization and $16.2 million of non-recurring severance and acquisition-related retention costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and other non-recurring items as compared to operating income of $16.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income, excluding these non-cash and non-recurring items, was $29.8 million compared to $32.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diluted loss per share was $0.11 for the quarter compared to diluted income per share of $0.14 in the year-ago quarter based on higher depreciation and amortization expenses and non-recurring severance and acquisition-related retention costs. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.42 for the same period a year ago and $0.22 from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.1 million or 8.7% compared to $39.4 million in the prior year quarter. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA grew $2.2 million or 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023; and increased as a percent of sales by 30bps from 8.4%.

The Company ended the first quarter with total liquidity of $283.9 million, consisting of $85.6 million of cash (restricted and unrestricted) and $198.3 million of availability under its credit facility with net debt leverage of 3.0x. Uses of cash in the first quarter included net capital expenditures of $2.9 million.

Completed the acquisition of Emergent Safety Supply in January 2024 to expand and accelerate our safety product category. Subsequent to quarter end, announced the accretive acquisition of S&S Automotive with annual revenues of approximately $40 million to expand our product offering and automotive market reach.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2, 3 and 4. Share and per share data for all periods presented reflect two-for-one stock split.

Conference Call

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss 2024 first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2024. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from outside of the U.S. The participant access code is 143899. A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone approximately two hours after completion of the call through May 16, 2024. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The passcode for the replay is 50335. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Distribution Solutions Group's website. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company's investor relations home page at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") is a premier multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 180,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,700 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and variations of them and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression (and the negatives of such words and terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K, which should be reviewed carefully. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) unanticipated difficulties, expenditures or any problems arising in connection with or after the combination of the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (the "merger"), which may result in DSG not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (ii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the merger or any other acquisition or business combination completed by DSG or any of its subsidiaries results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iii) the risks that DSG may encounter difficulties integrating the business of DSG with the business of other companies that DSG has acquired or may acquire or has otherwise combined with or may otherwise combine with, that DSG may not achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated with respect to any such business or transactions and that certain assumptions with respect to such business or transactions could prove to be inaccurate.

-TABLES FOLLOW-

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,097 $ 83,931 Restricted cash 12,505 15,695 Accounts receivable, less allowances 221,253 213,448 Inventories 313,820 315,984 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,382 28,272 Total current assets 655,057 657,330 Property, plant and equipment, net 111,371 113,811 Rental equipment, net 23,709 24,575 Goodwill 402,009 399,925 Deferred tax asset, net 78 95 Intangible assets, net 246,761 253,834 Cash value of life insurance 19,150 18,493 Right of use operating lease assets 79,024 76,340 Other assets 5,964 5,928 Total assets $ 1,543,123 $ 1,550,331 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 101,719 $ 98,674 Current portion of long-term debt 30,250 32,551 Current portion of lease liabilities 14,638 13,549 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 93,883 97,241 Total current liabilities 240,490 242,015 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 535,736 535,881 Lease liabilities 69,323 67,065 Deferred tax liability, net 17,150 18,326 Other liabilities 25,766 25,443 Total liabilities 888,465 888,730 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding - None - - Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 70,000,000 shares Issued - 47,597,864 and 47,535,618 shares, respectively Outstanding - 46,806,573 and 46,758,359 shares, respectively 46,806 46,758 Capital in excess of par value 672,974 671,154 Retained deficit (39,931 ) (34,707 ) Treasury stock - 791,291 and 777,259 shares, respectively (16,883 ) (16,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,308 ) (5,170 ) Total stockholders' equity 654,658 661,601 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,543,123 $ 1,550,331

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 416,086 $ 348,270 Cost of goods sold 272,677 215,399 Gross profit 143,409 132,871 Selling, general and administrative expenses 140,626 116,150 Operating income (loss) 2,783 16,721 Interest expense (11,827 ) (7,670 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 5 (57 ) Other income (expense), net (262 ) (975 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (9,301 ) 8,019 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,077 ) 2,112 Net income (loss) $ (5,224 ) $ 5,907 Basic income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.11 ) $ 0.14 Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.11 ) $ 0.14 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 46,777,178 42,241,540 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,777,178 42,608,408

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (5,224 ) $ 5,907 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,052 15,722 Amortization of debt issuance costs 660 469 Stock-based compensation 2,198 2,204 Deferred income taxes 1,159 612 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (5 ) 57 Gain on sale of rental equipment (432 ) (889 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (5 ) 151 Net realizable value adjustment and write-offs for obsolete and excess inventory 1,605 2,158 Bad debt expense (333 ) 253 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,560 ) (6,015 ) Inventories 1,048 (7,243 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,813 ) (2,941 ) Accounts payable 3,454 11,183 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,488 ) (8,698 ) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities 299 928 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,615 13,858 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,454 ) (4,490 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,145 ) - Purchases of rental equipment (1,221 ) (2,420 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 812 1,816 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16,008 ) (5,094 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 8,858 93,953 Payments on revolving lines of credit (11,611 ) (87,607 ) Payments on term loans (625 ) (7,500 ) Shares repurchased held in treasury (449 ) (117 ) Payment of financing lease principal (124 ) (123 ) Payment of earnout - (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,951 ) (2,394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (680 ) 222 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,024 ) 6,592 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 99,626 24,740 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 85,602 $ 31,332 Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,097 $ 31,144 Restricted cash 12,505 188 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 85,602 $ 31,332

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Lawson Products $ 118,186 $ 125,280 Gexpro Services 98,651 101,016 TestEquity 187,149 107,359 Other 12,495 14,615 Intersegment revenue elimination (395 ) - Total $ 416,086 $ 348,270 Operating income (loss): Lawson Products $ 4,107 $ 8,245 Gexpro Services 5,462 7,374 TestEquity (6,094 ) 26 Other (692 ) 1,076 Total $ 2,783 $ 16,721

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflections of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain non-operational or non-cash items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2024, Q1 2023 and Q4 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (5,224 ) $ 5,907 $ (16,330 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (4,077 ) 2,112 3,323 Other income (expense), net 262 975 113 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (5 ) 57 (112 ) Interest expense 11,827 7,670 12,717 Operating income (loss) 2,783 16,721 (289 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,052 15,722 16,272 Stock-based compensation(1) 2,198 2,204 2,499 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses(2) 10,716 351 11,400 Acquisition related costs(3) 1,954 4,099 2,498 Inventory step-up(4) - - 716 Other non-recurring(5) 1,364 256 784 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 36,067 $ 39,353 $ 33,880

(1) Expense (benefit) primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (2) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2024 and 2023 not related to a formal restructuring plan and acquisition related retention expenses for the Hisco acquisition (3) Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions (4) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment for acquisition accounting (5) Other non-recurring costs consist of certain non-recurring strategic projects and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023(3)(4) December 31, 2023 Amount Diluted EPS(2) Amount Diluted EPS(2) Amount Diluted EPS(2) Net income (loss) $ (5,224 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 5,907 $ 0.14 $ (16,330 ) $ (0.35 ) Pretax adjustments: Stock-based compensation 2,198 0.05 2,204 0.05 2,499 0.05 Acquisition related costs 1,954 0.04 4,099 0.10 2,498 0.05 Amortization of intangible assets 10,746 0.23 9,152 0.21 10,398 0.22 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses 10,716 0.23 351 0.01 11,400 0.24 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (5 ) - 57 - (112 ) - Inventory step-up - - - - 716 0.02 Other non-recurring 1,364 0.03 256 0.01 784 0.02 Total pretax adjustments 26,973 0.58 16,119 0.38 28,183 0.60 Tax effect on adjustments(1) (7,334 ) (0.16 ) (4,239 ) (0.10 ) (7,412 ) (0.16 ) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance(5) (2,696 ) (0.06 ) - - 6,144 0.13 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 11,719 $ 0.25 $ 17,787 $ 0.42 $ 10,585 $ 0.22

(1) The estimated tax effect on the adjustments is determined by applying the jurisdictional rate of the originating territory of the non-GAAP adjustments. (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 46.777 million, 42.608 million and 46.805 million diluted shares for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company changed the treatment of amortization of intangible assets and the deferred tax asset valuation allowance to be included in the calculation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income and Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS. The calculation of the tax effect on adjustments was revised to consider the jurisdictional rate of the originating territory of the non-GAAP adjustments. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (4) Share and per share data for all periods presented reflect two-for-one stock split. (5) Represents expense related to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance from interest expense limitations under Section 163(j).

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 2,783 $ 16,721 $ (289 ) Gross profit adjustments: Inventory step-up(1) - - 716 Total gross profit adjustments - - 716 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments: Acquisition related costs(2) 1,954 4,099 2,498 Amortization of intangible assets(3) 10,746 9,152 10,398 Stock-based compensation(4) 2,198 2,204 2,499 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses(5) 10,716 351 11,400 Other non-recurring(6) 1,364 256 784 Total selling, general and administrative adjustments 26,978 16,062 27,579 Total adjustments 26,978 16,062 28,295 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 29,761 $ 32,783 $ 28,006

(1) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment for acquisition accounting (2) Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions (3) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the treatment of amortization of intangible assets to be included in the calculation of Non-GAAP adjusted operating income. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (4) Expense (benefit) primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (5) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2024 and 2023 not related to a formal restructuring plan and acquisition related retention expenses for the Hisco acquisition (6) Other non-recurring costs consist of certain non-recurring strategic projects and other non-recurring items

