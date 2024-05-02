HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) continued making progress on Driftwood LNG phase one construction with Bechtel.

Executive Chairman Martin Houston said, "Over the past few months, our senior team has sharpened its focus on stability, financial discipline and execution, and we are laser-focused on bringing Driftwood to final investment decision. To this end, we continue to take important steps to improve our balance sheet and liquidity position, and we continue to benefit from our strong regulatory standing. In addition, we have better aligned our commercial offerings to meet the needs of potential customers, and we are highly encouraged by our ongoing commercial discussions."

Driftwood LNG received an extension through 2029 to both the order authorizing construction from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and its Section 404 permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Consolidated financial results

Tellurian generated approximately $25.5 million in natural gas revenues in the first quarter of 2024, driven by decreased realized natural gas prices and production volumes, compared to $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $44.0 million, or $0.06 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $27.5 million, or $0.05 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, Tellurian had approximately $1.3 billion in total assets, including approximately $51.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of LNG marketing and infrastructure assets that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and related pipelines. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "TELL".

