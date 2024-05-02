CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2024.

" We continued to execute well in a challenging market environment and delivered first-quarter sales in line with our expectations, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share above the high end of our guidance range," said Sean Kerins, Arrow's president and chief executive officer.

" In the current environment, we're focused on managing factors within our control including effective use of working capital, appropriate cost discipline, and protecting our strategic growth priorities," said Mr. Kerins.

Arrow Consolidated Quarter Ended March 30, April 1, (in millions except per share data) 2024 2023 Consolidated sales $ 6,924 $ 8,736 Net income attributable to shareholders 84 274 Net income per diluted share 1.53 4.60 Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders (1) 132 274 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.41 4.60

In the first quarter of 2024, sales decreased 21 percent year over year. Changes in foreign currencies had an immaterial impact compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Global Components

" While the industry's cyclical correction is ongoing, we are beginning to see improvement in leading indicators with customer inventory levels declining, our book-to-bill ratios for both semiconductors and IP&E improving in all regions and our backlog continuing to trend towards more normal levels. From an end-market perspective, we saw relative strength in transportation in the Americas, aerospace and defense in EMEA, and consumer verticals in Asia," said Mr. Kerins.

Global Components Quarter Ended March 30, April 1, (in millions) 2024 2023 Global components sales $ 5,191 $ 6,856 Global components operating income, as reported 226 418 Global components non-GAAP operating income 243 424

In the first quarter of 2024, global components sales decreased 24 percent year over year. Americas components first-quarter sales decreased 29 percent year over year. Europe components first-quarter sales decreased 26 percent year over year and decreased 27 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components first-quarter sales decreased 18 percent year over year.

Global Enterprise Computing Solutions

" Our enterprise computing solutions business continues to navigate a mixed IT spending environment. In EMEA, we once again achieved year-on-year billings and gross profit dollar growth in the first quarter, and in North America, we continued to make progress in the market for IT-as-a-service. Looking forward we're well-positioned to serve the growing demand for cloud and AI-driven solutions," said Mr. Kerins.

Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) Quarter Ended March 30, April 1, (in millions) 2024 2023 Global ECS sales $ 1,733 $ 1,881 Global ECS operating income, as reported 71 81 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income 73 82

In the first quarter of 2024, global ECS sales decreased 8 percent year over year and decreased 9 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Europe ECS first-quarter sales decreased 7 percent year over year and decreased 8 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas ECS first-quarter sales decreased 9 percent year over year.

Other Financial Metrics

" In the first quarter, we generated $403 million in cash flow from operations," said Raj Agrawal, Arrow's senior vice president and chief financial officer. " Efficient working capital management enabled us to reduce inventory by $390 million in the first quarter and more than $1 billion over the past two quarters. Our strong cash flow generation continued to provide us with ample financial flexibility, and we also repurchased approximately $100 million of shares in the quarter."

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

Second-Quarter 2024 Outlook

Consolidated sales of $6.20 billion to $6.80 billion, with global components sales of $4.60 billion to $5.00 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $1.65 to $1.85, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.05 to $2.25

Average tax rate in the range of 23 to 25 percent

Interest expense of approximately $75 million

Changes in foreign currencies to decrease sales by approximately $51 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.04 compared to the second quarter of 2023

Changes in foreign currencies to decrease quarter-over-quarter growth in sales by $29 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.04 compared to the first quarter of 2024

Second-Quarter 2024 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, March 30, (in billions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2024 % Change Global components sales, GAAP $ 4.60 - 5.00 $ 6.68 (31%) - (25%) $ 4.60 - 5.00 $ 5.19 (11%) - (4%) Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (0.04 ) - (0.02 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 4.60 - 5.00 $ 6.64 (31%) - (25%) $ 4.60 - 5.00 $ 5.17 (11%) - (3%) Global ECS sales, GAAP $ 1.60 - 1.80 $ 1.83 (13%) - (2%) $ 1.60 - 1.80 $ 1.73 (8%) - 4% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 1.60 - 1.80 $ 1.82 (12%) - (1%) $ 1.60 - 1.80 $ 1.72 (7%) - 4%

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization

expense Restructuring &

integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $1.65 to $1.85 $0.10 $0.30 $2.05 to $2.25

Earnings Presentation

Please refer to the earnings presentation, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company's earnings release. The company uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the company and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Arrow Electronics will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/743613108. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow's future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest and other expense, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, and expectations regarding market demand and shareholder returns. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: unfavorable economic conditions; disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain; political instability; impacts of military conflict and sanctions; industry conditions; changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand; competition; other vagaries in the global components and the global ECS markets; deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital; the effects of natural or man-made catastrophic events; changes in relationships with key suppliers; increased profit margin pressure; changes in legal and regulatory matters; non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, antitrust, and anti-corruption laws; foreign tax and other loss contingencies; breaches of security or privacy of business information; outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; and the company's ability to generate positive cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information. The company provides the following non-GAAP metrics: sales, gross profit, operating income (including by business segment), income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, consolidated net income, noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to shareholders, effective tax rate and net income per share on a diluted basis. The foregoing non-GAAP measures are adjusted by certain of the following, as applicable: impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies" or "on a constant currency basis") by re-translating prior-period results at current period foreign exchange rates; identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges; net gains and losses on investments; and impact of wind down to inventory. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand the company's operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors the business as adjusted for these items, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, data presented in accordance with GAAP. For further discussion of our non-GAAP measures and related adjustments, refer to the section entitled " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Sales $ 6,924,260 $ 8,736,428 Cost of sales 6,066,434 7,622,606 Gross profit 857,826 1,113,822 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 583,326 642,431 Depreciation and amortization 41,727 46,679 Restructuring, integration, and other 46,856 2,560 671,909 691,670 Operating income 185,917 422,152 Equity in losses of affiliated companies (344 ) (80 ) Gain on investments, net 98 10,311 Employee benefit plan expense, net (933 ) (853 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (79,604 ) (79,658 ) Income before income taxes 105,134 351,872 Provision for income taxes 22,036 76,547 Consolidated net income 83,098 275,325 Noncontrolling interests (503 ) 1,575 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 83,601 $ 273,750 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.54 $ 4.66 Diluted $ 1.53 $ 4.60 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 54,251 58,731 Diluted 54,815 59,479

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,810 $ 218,053 Accounts receivable, net 11,062,608 12,238,073 Inventories 4,797,053 5,187,225 Other current assets 798,591 684,126 Total current assets 16,901,062 18,327,477 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 5,691 5,691 Buildings and improvements 196,291 195,579 Machinery and equipment 1,624,409 1,632,606 1,826,391 1,833,876 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,309,303 ) (1,303,136 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 517,088 530,740 Investments in affiliated companies 58,868 62,741 Intangible assets, net 119,274 127,440 Goodwill 2,054,536 2,050,426 Other assets 612,048 627,344 Total assets $ 20,262,876 $ 21,726,168 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,940,313 $ 10,070,015 Accrued expenses 1,474,605 1,463,915 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 945,698 1,653,954 Total current liabilities 11,360,616 13,187,884 Long-term debt 2,632,250 2,153,553 Other liabilities 500,672 507,424 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2024 and 2023 Issued - 57,955 and 57,691 shares in 2024 and 2023 57,955 57,691 Capital in excess of par value 565,166 553,340 Treasury stock (4,725 and 3,880 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively), at cost (405,663 ) (297,745 ) Retained earnings 5,873,818 5,790,217 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (392,130 ) (298,039 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,699,146 5,805,464 Noncontrolling interests 70,192 71,843 Total equity 5,769,338 5,877,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,262,876 $ 21,726,168

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 83,098 $ 275,325 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 41,727 46,679 Amortization of stock-based compensation 13,447 19,497 Equity in losses of affiliated companies 344 80 Deferred income taxes (2,801 ) (7,530 ) Loss (gain) on investments, net 13 (10,311 ) Other 1,189 1,321 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable, net 1,057,676 1,701,889 Inventories 362,813 (199,521 ) Accounts payable (1,077,786 ) (1,504,701 ) Accrued expenses 21,053 (132,316 ) Other assets and liabilities (97,563 ) 33,392 Net cash provided by operating activities 403,210 223,804 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (29,535 ) (20,114 ) Other 5,139 10,867 Net cash used for investing activities (24,396 ) (9,247 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (709,675 ) (146,050 ) Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net 477,032 34,360 Net proceeds from note offering - 498,600 Redemption of notes - (300,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,929 5,934 Repurchases of common stock (87,948 ) (303,801 ) Net cash used for financing activities (317,662 ) (210,957 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (36,395 ) 25,039 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,757 28,639 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 218,053 176,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 242,810 $ 205,554

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 6,924,260 $ 8,736,428 (20.7 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 9,370 Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 6,924,260 $ 8,745,798 (20.8 )% Global components sales, as reported $ 5,191,417 $ 6,855,793 (24.3 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (4,163 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 5,191,417 $ 6,851,630 (24.2 )% Americas components sales, as reported $ 1,596,692 $ 2,233,453 (28.5 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (672 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 1,596,692 $ 2,232,781 (28.5 )% Asia components sales, as reported $ 1,938,218 $ 2,376,195 (18.4 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (24,636 ) Asia components sales, constant currency $ 1,938,218 $ 2,351,559 (17.6 )% Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,656,507 $ 2,246,145 (26.3 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 21,145 Europe components sales, constant currency $ 1,656,507 $ 2,267,290 (26.9 )% Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,732,843 $ 1,880,635 (7.9 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 13,533 Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,732,843 $ 1,894,168 (8.5 )% Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 907,748 $ 998,114 (9.1 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (830 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 907,748 $ 997,284 (9.0 )% Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 825,095 $ 882,521 (6.5 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 14,363 Europe ECS sales, constant currency $ 825,095 $ 896,884 (8.0 )%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 30, 2024 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring,

Integration

and other Impact of

Wind Down(1) Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Gross Profit $ 857,826 $ - $ - $ 10,459 $ - $ 868,285 Operating income 185,917 7,546 46,856 10,459 - 250,778 Income before income taxes 105,134 7,546 46,856 10,459 (98 ) 169,897 Provision for income taxes 22,036 1,879 12,014 2,502 (24 ) 38,407 Consolidated net income 83,098 5,667 34,842 7,957 (74 ) 131,490 Noncontrolling interests (503 ) 135 - - - (368 ) Net income attributable to shareholders $ 83,601 $ 5,532 $ 34,842 $ 7,957 $ (74 ) $ 131,858 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 1.53 $ 0.10 $ 0.64 $ 0.15 $ - $ 2.41 Effective tax rate (4) 21.0 % 22.6 %

Three months ended April 1, 2023 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring,

Integration

and other Impact of

Wind Down Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Gross Profit $ 1,113,822 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,113,822 Operating income 422,152 7,980 2,560 - - 432,692 Income before income taxes 351,872 7,980 2,560 - (10,311 ) 352,101 Provision for income taxes 76,547 2,010 720 - (2,471 ) 76,806 Consolidated net income 275,325 5,970 1,840 - (7,840 ) 275,295 Noncontrolling interests 1,575 134 - - - 1,709 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 273,750 $ 5,836 $ 1,840 $ - $ (7,840 ) $ 273,586 Net income per diluted share (3) $ 4.60 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ - $ (0.13 ) $ 4.60 Effective tax rate (4) 21.8 % 21.8 %

_________________________ (1) Includes write downs of inventory related to the wind down of a business. (2) Other includes gain on investments, net. (3) The sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (4) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported and as a non-GAAP measure.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Sales: Global components $ 5,191,417 $ 6,855,793 Global ECS 1,732,843 1,880,635 Consolidated $ 6,924,260 $ 8,736,428 Operating income (loss): Global components (a) $ 225,562 $ 417,539 Global ECS 71,459 81,099 Corporate (b) (111,104 ) (76,486 ) Consolidated $ 185,917 $ 422,152

(a) Global components operating income includes charges of $10.5 million in inventory write downs related to the wind down of a business. (b) Corporate operating income (loss) includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $46.9 million and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Restructuring, integration, and other charges for the first quarter of 2024 include charges of $42.8 million related to termination of personnel as a part of operating expense reduction initiatives.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Global components operating income, as reported $ 225,562 $ 417,539 Intangible assets amortization expense 6,488 6,745 Impact of wind down to inventory 10,459 - Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 242,509 $ 424,284 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 71,459 $ 81,099 Intangible assets amortization expense 1,058 1,235 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 72,517 $ 82,334

