Donnerstag, 02.05.2024

WKN: A3CMS4 | ISIN: SE0015810247 | Ticker-Symbol: IV6
Tradegate
30.04.24
14:46 Uhr
9,930 Euro
+0,146
+1,49 %
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2024 | 14:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Kinnevik (155/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Kinnevik AB
(Kinnevik) published on May 2, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Kinnevik has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for June 3, 2024, approves an extra distribution of SEK 23.00
per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled
Ex-date is June 7, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Kinnevik (KINB, KINA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1218570
