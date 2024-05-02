Anzeige
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Website:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2HfJBm8J

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 424-3437

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 14, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13744828.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

