Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces the first Ontario School Board to have previously deployed its first-generation SmartGATE is upgrading its solution to the latest generation of SmartGATE technology. This upgrade was facilitated by co-funding through Independent Electricity Service Operator ("IESO") incentives and is valued at $100,000.

Between 2016 and 2019, Legend Power Systems supplied over 120 Harmonizers to educational institutions, with co-funding provided through various programs to support decarbonization initiatives. Recent updates to the IESO incentive programs now enable these Harmonizers to qualify for additional incentives when upgrading to the latest SmartGATE technology. In some instances, these incentives can cover up to 40% of the upgrade costs, rendering the upgrade path an enticing proposition for stakeholders in the education sector.

By upgrading to the latest technology schools can now benefit from many new features including higher energy savings and GHG emissions reductions as well as improved power quality features that reduce grid volatility coming into the school, which lowers operating costs including maintenance and repairs.

Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems, commented, "The decision to upgrade stemmed from the customer's concerns regarding grid reliability and volatility in their area, which negatively impacts students as well as increases operating costs. Upon discovering the enhanced energy savings and improved power quality offered by the current generation SmartGATE coupled with the availability of new incentives from IESO for projects over four years old, the SmartGATE upgrade became a clear choice. We are in discussions with other school boards about similar upgrades and cofounding opportunities offered through the IESO."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

