ISG Italy recognized by Bureau Veritas for meeting the gender equality guidelines set by Ente Italiano di Normazione (UNI)

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced ISG Italia S.p.A has earned gender equality certification through Bureau Veritas, a world leader in audit and certification services.

The ISG business in Italy has supported the Italian public sector for more than a decade, including a framework contract with Consip, the Italian Public Administration's central IT purchasing body, to provide governance services for various digital transformation initiatives as part of Italy's "Three-Year Plan for Information Technology in the Public Administration."

Bureau Veritas evaluated ISG Italy across six workplace functions?culture and strategy; governance; HR management processes; opportunities for growth and inclusion of women in business; gender pay equity and parental protection, and work-life balance?and determined the firm's practices comply with the gender equality guidelines defined in the March 2022 UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification issued by UNI (Ente Italiano di Normazione), the Italian standardization body.

"We are delighted to earn this prestigious certification for our gender equality management approach, which aims to promote diversity and equal opportunity in the workplace," said Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO, ISG. "ISG is strongly committed to overcoming the traditional obstacles to women's success in the workplace, and to supporting fair and equitable workplaces for all."

ISG established the ISG Women in Digital community in 2018 to provide a platform for exchanging practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts the annual ISG Women in Digital Awards, a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

"ISG is committed to ensuring men and women receive fair wages and have the same opportunities for recruitment, career advancement and leadership," said Julien Escribe, partner and managing director of ISG Italy. "By advancing our ISG culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and complying with laws and regulations that promote gender and wage equality and address gender-based violence, we believe we help uphold the fundamental values of our firm and of society."

Bureau Veritas is accredited to certify organizations under the Italian Gender Equality Certification System. Gender equality certification is voluntary, available to companies of all sizes, and determined by the UNI/PdR 125:2022 guidelines and key performance indicators for gender equality within an organization.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502826775/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4520

isg@matternow.com