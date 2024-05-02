XBP Europe Awarded a Transformation Project for His Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO)

LONDON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Europe ("XBP Europe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XBP and XBPEW), today announced that the Company has been selected by His Majesty's Passport Office ("HMPO") as its technology and services partner on a nationwide project, which aims to make documents dating back to 1837 digitally available to the General Register Office ("GRO"). This multi-year contract in the UK has an approximate total contract value of $40 million.



A duty to the public

The GRO, part of HMPO, maintains the national archive of births, marriages and deaths for England and Wales. This project is one strand of a wider transformation programme for GRO to update its systems and services.

With some records dating back to 1837, the GRO faces significant document quality issues, which complicates the process of making them digital. Varied record formats must be handled, paper records are often faded, and microfilm can be of poor quality.

The solution

XBP Europe will use its hyper automation AI led IDP platform and XBP Europe Global Centre of Excellence to transform how these records are shared and stored. This will help the GRO to keep pace with new smart technologies.

The Company will provide a bespoke solution to scan and transcribe Civil Registration records for England & Wales. Alongside helping to transform business processes and provide new tools and resources, XBP Europe will support the implementation of this solution.

Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Europe, stated, "We are honoured to work alongside HMPO, helping the authority meet its objectives and support its transformation delivery programme. We believe this transformation project will tangibly enhance the service HMPO provides to the public."

The plan is for the project to go live by the summer of 2024, resulting in the delivery of a cloud-based solution and services, with all data residing in the UK.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe is a pan-European integrator of bills, payments and related solutions and services seeking to enable digital transformation of its clients. The company's name - 'XBP' - stands for 'exchange for bills and payments' and reflects the company's strategy to connect buyers and suppliers, across industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector, to optimise clients' bills and payments and related digitisation processes. The Company provides business process management solutions with proprietary software suites and deep domain expertise, serving as a technology and services partner for its clients. Its cloud-based structure enables it to deploy its solutions across the European market, along with the Middle East and Africa. The physical footprint of XBP Europe spans 15 countries and 32 locations and a team of approximately 1,500 individuals. XBP Europe believes its business ultimately advances digital transformation, improves market wide liquidity by expediting payments, and encourages sustainable business practices. For more information, please visit: http://www.xbpeurope.com

