Tapestry, Inc.: Women-Led Tech Start-Ups Help Fashion Stay at the Leading Edge of Innovation

Tapestry partnering with the New York Fashion Tech Lab for fourth year New York Fashion Tech Lab 2024 Fashion Cohort

In March, Tapestry joined the celebration of the launch of the New York Fashion Tech Lab's 2024 Cohort, featuring six women-led B2B retail tech start-ups. The New York Fashion Tech Lab (the Lab), a community-driven, relationship-building, collaboration, and business development platform, is a leading program designed to support women-led companies that have developed innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology.

Tapestry is pleased to return as a partner for the 2024 Lab along with J.Crew Group, LVMH, Selfridges & Co, The TJX Companies, joined by first-year partners lululemon, MCM Worldwide, and Neiman Marcus Group. Through partnerships like the New York Fashion Tech Lab, Tapestry is embracing its responsibility in the marketplace as a global fashion company. We believe that difference sparks brilliance and are committed to building a more diverse fashion industry. For Tapestry, participating in the NYFTLab offers an opportunity to stay at the leading edge of tech in the fashion industry with some of the most forward-thinking tech founders.

The 12-week program includes ongoing access to mentorship and collaboration with participating fashion retailers, venture capitalists, and the Lab's Expert Network. Founders also receive product feedback from senior leaders at fashion retailers and potential deployment of proofs of concept.

Of the companies that applied to the program, six start-ups were selected. This year's cohort includes Curated for You, Flock, Fairly Made, Nectar AI, Raspberry AI and Yofi. Over the next 12 weeks, these start-ups will participate in workshops and panel discussions on issues relevant to fashion technology companies.

The program concludes on June 18 with each founder presenting to fashion and retail executives, investors, and media representatives at our Demo Day Experiential Event. Stay tuned for updates as Tapestry meets with these founders!

