Livento Group, Inc. Announces 1Q 2024 Results: Achievements and Strategic Progress

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic leader specializing in the acquisition and development of companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology sectors, proudly presents first quarter of 2024 results, highlighting significant achievements and strategic updates.

Operational Highlights:

BOXO: Land of Bad movie entered cinemas and online streaming platforms, Locked is in post-production and works on other projects in development are continuing swiftly.

Elisee Performance: Livento's semi-automated portfolio management tool, Elisee, outperformed market expectations, delivering a remarkable 11% above the standard DJIA index fund for the first quarter of 2024.

Global Dot Logistics ("GDL"): GDL is undergoing an audit and is poised to proceed with an IPO or reverse merger with SPAC listing. Strategic objective is to acquire second company that's positioned in USA with $15m annual revenues before IPO with these works now ongoing.

QB Upgrade: Livento has initiated the name change process with Finra and has submitted the QB and 2-11c application with OTC Markets. The name change is a prerequisite for the QB and 2-11c applications and is expected to be finalized imminently.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue Growth: BOXO Productions booked its margin income on developed movie projects that entered final pre-production phase. Livento created advisory revenues to Elisee and Global Dot Logistics in amount over $300,000 helping Livento Group income for first quarter 2024 over $1.3 million.

Assets Growth: Livento boosts its assets by adding 5 million shares in Global Dot Logistics, Inc. representing app 15% in the company confirming its strategic position in the company.

Livento Group CEO David Stybr stated, "BOXO income and Global Dot Logistics progress are proving we are on the right pass. We see the growth opportunities our sectors offer for $NUGN and remain dedicated to accelerating all of the Company's acquisition plans. We appreciate the support and eagerly anticipate leading the Company and its shareholders into the future."

Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Henriksen, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the company's first-quarter earnings. He was quoted saying, "I am pleased to announce this quarter's strong earnings which reflect our dedicated efforts and strategic positioning. We are not only encouraged by these results but are also confident in the sustainable long term growth and continued upward progression in our revenues that we anticipate in the upcoming quarters. Remember Rome wasn't built in a day, but earnings going forward should increase every quarter as the company has said previous. $1.3M in income including our various subsidiaries alone this quarter as we should see an increase every quarter forward and so on and so forth. Global Dot Logistics and Boxo Productions are looking strong and will continue to grow quarter after quarter and year after year. I personally am excited about Livento Group's future and what it holds for the company and its shareholders."

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink:NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

David Stybr

Chief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.

PR & Media Contact

+1(929)379-3564

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com