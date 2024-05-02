Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ: ONMD), is the leading curator of precision curated regulatory-grade Real World Data ("RWD"), will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Aaron Green, President & CEO and Dr. Jeffrey Yu, Founder & CMO, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the OneMedNet Corporation management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical data repositories of healthcare providers. OneMedNet's robust iRWD platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records (EHR), laboratory results, medical imaging data. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD platform, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. The OneMedNet iRWD network consists of 290+ facilities from leading healthcare systems and providers. Our commitment to growing our platform to provide near real time real-world data translates into healthcare innovations, setting new standards in patient care and advancing the future of medicine. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

