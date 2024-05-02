3D printing PHA filament used for the rapid prototyping and commercialization of biodegradable PHA shotgun wads

Commerce, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Beyond Plastic, a developer and supplier of sustainable polymers based on polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) technology, is working with a manufacturing partner, Colorado-based Eco Shot, LLC, to provide the cutting-edge technology and innovation needed to bring biodegradable shotgun wads to market. With Beyond Plastic's 100% biodegradable PHA 3D print filament, Eco Shot has successfully conducted rapid prototyping and created a design and production process for eco-friendly shotgun wads - bringing a revolutionary and environmentally conscious solution to the firearms industry.

The shooting sports, including hunting and clay target shooting, are immensely popular worldwide. The "wad" is a critical component of a shotgun shell that separates the shot from the powder charge. It is expelled when fired and is often not collected. The environmental impact of traditional plastic wads can no longer be ignored. The partnership between Beyond Plastic and Eco Shot will bring the next evolution in sustainability to market to address growing concerns of plastic waste negatively affecting wildlife.

Traditional plastic wads are typically made from polyethylene or polypropylene and contribute significantly to plastic pollution. They persist in the environment for hundreds of years, polluting water bodies, harming wildlife and landscapes. There is also a considerable risk of wildlife ingesting plastic pieces remaining in the field. In contrast, 100% PHA biodegradable plastics offer a sustainable solution to mitigate these concerns. Derived from renewable resources such as plant oils, PHA decomposes naturally, minimizing environmental harm and reducing the accumulation of plastic waste.

"The level of plastic littering poses a great threat to our environment and ecosystem. The PHA biodegradable shotgun wads, designed by Eco Shot, are made to tackle the problem at the source. When the wads are discharged, they won't leave any harm to the environment, naturally biodegrading into the soil in a matter of months as opposed to traditional plastic that lasts for hundreds of years," says Fred Pinczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Beyond Plastic.

As a further benefit, at 1.31 g/cm3, shotgun wads produced using Beyond Plastic PHA material have a higher material density than both legacy plastics and water. If discharged over water, they will quickly sink, vastly reducing the possibility of harmful interactions with wildlife. By replacing legacy, non-biodegradable wads with PHA alternatives, the release of persistent plastic debris into the environment is significantly reduced. PHA biodegradable plastics break down into harmless byproducts through microbial action, alleviating pollution caused by traditional plastic wads and safeguarding ecosystems from contamination.

There are an estimated 11 million hunters in the US, and sales of shotgun shells reach tens of millions of dollars in the US alone. This equates to thousands of pounds of plastic wads being discarded into the environment. "We have partnered with Beyond Plastic to bring a sustainable alternative for plastic shotgun wads to the industry. With Beyond Plastic's PHA filament, we're able to conduct rapid prototyping for our designs, which allows us to increase our offerings and meet the needs of a broader range of hunting activities. This next generation of shotgun wads is going to bolster the hunting community's focus on improving environmental practices and ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation," says Andrew Thomas, Founder of Eco Shot.





About Beyond Plastic LLC

Beyond Plastic is creating a more sustainable and ecofriendly future using Mother Nature's plastic. Our goal is to provide sustainable replacement plastic options for everyday applications by pioneering the first 100% bio-based and 100% RCB - Recyclable, Compostable and Biodegradable - scalable solutions on the market. Beyond Plastic was established by successful entrepreneur Lance Collins.

About Eco Shot, LLC

A lifetime waterfowl and upland hunter, founder Andrew Thomas began researching the possibility of producing fully biodegradable shotgun wads in 2022. Countless unsuccessful material trials and hundreds of failed design attempts have resulted in discovery of the successful combination of BP PHA materials and wad profiles for use with all types of non-toxic shot, including steel, bismuth, and tungsten. The unofficial motto of "we can do better" applies not only to the company's commitment to conservation but has helped create a set of performance standards that rivals and often exceeds those set by industry leaders.

