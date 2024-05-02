Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Leadership in Commercial Digital Banking Recognized by The Digital Banker for Outstanding Platform Implementation Honors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, has won top honors at the annual Digital CX Awards, hosted by The Digital Banker. Bottomline won the category Outstanding Platform Implementation for Digital CX.



The Digital CX Awards is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing and benchmarking innovation in digital customer experience across the financial services sector.

Transformative work with three major North American financial institutions highlighted Bottomline's Digital Banking platform, a key component of Bottomline's payments and cash management technology. This honor comes on the heels of other notable recognition in the fintech space as Bottomline's cash management technology has received five consecutive "best-in-class" assessments from Datos Insights.

"For our financial institution customers, creating an exceptional customer experience is not a one-time achievement, but an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement," said Jessica Cheney, Vice President and Head of Product Management, Banking Solutions. "The same is true of our work helping leading financial institutions define excellence in commercial digital banking for their business customers. We are grateful and honored to be recognized by the judges for our investments to help financial institutions secure primary relationship status and to create new revenue streams for them."

The Digital Banker's judges cited Bottomline's creation of a deeper payments ecosystem which supports the full business payments and cash life cycle of financial institutions' business customers and stated, "Bottomline is effectively empowering banks in deepening client engagement efforts and helping institutions grow business value across all business segments. The company is enabling banks to create compelling value propositions for better serving their customers and positioning banks to win primary relationship ownership. Notably, its Digital Banking platform is a key standout that is integrated with the Bottomline business payments network, Paymode-X, providing a more holistic platform for clients."

"Modernizing the payments and cash management offering for our financial institution customers is equal parts connecting transformative technology solutions and creating excellent customer experiences that deliver them," said Kevin Pettet, Chief Revenue Officer, North America Banks and Financial Institutions at Bottomline. "We're honored by the Digital CX judges' recognition of our work with leading financial institutions to achieve both these objectives."

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 30 years of experience, moving more than $10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $130 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Contact: John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com



